Thunderstruck Resources to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Thunderstruck Resources to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Thunderstruck Resources (TSXV: AWE,OTC:THURF) (OTC Pink: THURF) announced today that it will be participating in the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside November 2 - 5, 2025.

The New Orleans Investment Conference gathers some of the world's brightest and most successful analysts, newsletter writers and investors. This year's event will highlight all major asset classes, including mineral exploration of zinc, copper, gold and silver.

About Thunderstruck Resources

Thunderstruck Resources is a Canadian mining exploration company with highly prospective precious and base metals projects on the main island of Viti Levu, Fiji. Fiji has a long history of mining with over 75 years of activity at the prolific Vatukoula Gold Mine alongside several advanced development projects including Tuvatu (Lion One Metals) and Namosi (Newmont). The company provides investors with exposure to a diverse portfolio of assets rich in copper, gold, silver and zinc in a politically safe and stable jurisdiction.

About The New Orleans Investment Conference

The New Orleans Investment Conference is the one place where the world's most sophisticated investors gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America's most fascinating and entertaining city.

Headliners at the New Orleans Conference over the last 50 years have included Lady Margaret Thatcher, former President Gerald Ford, novelist Ayn Rand, General H. Norman Schwarzkopf, Nobel Prize-winning economists Milton Friedman and F.A. Hayek, Dr. Henry Kissinger, Senator Barry Goldwater, Admiral Hyman Rickover, Louis Rukeyser, Sir John Templeton, Lord William Rees-Mogg, Charlton Heston, Jeane Kirkpatrick, Robert Bleiberg, Jack Kemp, William F. Buckley, General Colin Powell, Ron Paul and J. Peter Grace, among hundreds of other notables.

This year's speakers line-up includes the likes of Matt Taibbi…Rick Rule...Mary Katharine Ham…Danielle DiMartino Booth…Brent Johnson…George Gammon…Peter St. Onge…Viva Frei…Robert Kiyosaki…Peter Boockvar…Jim Bianco…Jim Iuorio…Adam Taggart…Peter Schiff…Adrian Day…Mike Maloney…Alex Green…Dave Collum…Robert Prechter…Robert Helms…Russ Gray…

PLUS Mark Skousen...Lawrence Lepard…Jordan Roy-Byrne…Dan Oliver…Jeff Phillips…Lobo Tiggre…Tavi Costa…Nick Hodge…Chris Powell…Dana Samuelson…Jennifer Shaigec…Rich Checkan…Thom Calandra…Mary Anne & Pamela Aden…Omar Ayales…Bill Murphy…Gerardo Del Real…Steve Hochberg…Albert Lu…Lindsay Hall...Kerry Stevenson… and more, including Brien Lundin, host of this illustrious event.

Don't miss out. Register for the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference by clicking here.

For additional information, please contact:

Thunderstruck Resources
Bobby Dhaliwal
Redfern Consulting
604-379-5078
bdhaliwal@redfernconsulting.ca
https://thunderstruck.ca

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Thunderstruck ResourcesTSXV:AWEBase Metals Investing
AWE:CA
The Conversation (0)
k92 mining inc.

Thunderstruck Resources

Exploring Mining-Friendly Fiji’s High-Grade Zinc, Copper, Silver and Gold Deposits

Thunderstruck Resources Reports That Drilling Has Commenced at the Liwa Gold & Silver Project

Thunderstruck Resources Reports That Drilling Has Commenced at the Liwa Gold & Silver Project

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) ("Thunderstruck" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the recent commencement of the 2022 drill program in Fiji."The drill is turning!" said Bryce Bradley, President and CEO. "Nearly five decades after the discovery of these gold-silver targets, they... Keep Reading...
Thunderstruck Awards Drilling Contract

Thunderstruck Awards Drilling Contract

Outlines Detailed, Drill-Ready Targets at Liwa Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) ("Thunderstruck" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to drill multiple high priority targets at its Liwa goldsilver prospect in Fiji. With the signing of a long-term drilling contract,... Keep Reading...
Thunderstruck Announces Conclusion of Earn-In Agreement Return to 100% Ownership of Korokayiu Zinc/Copper Asset

Thunderstruck Announces Conclusion of Earn-In Agreement Return to 100% Ownership of Korokayiu Zinc/Copper Asset

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (The "Company") PresidentCEO Bryce Bradley announces the conclusion of Thunderstruck's earn-in agreement (the "Agreement") with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation ("JOGMEC") on the Company's Korokayiu VMS prospect in Fiji.Thunderstruck and... Keep Reading...
Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. Announces $2.5 Million Strategic Financing Closed

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. Announces $2.5 Million Strategic Financing Closed

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (OTC: THURF) (the "Company") advises, further to its press release dated February 14, 2022, that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Placement").Gross proceeds of CAD$2,500,000 were raised through the sale of... Keep Reading...
Thunderstruck Announces Strategic Investment by Australian Mining Entrepreneur

Thunderstruck Announces Strategic Investment by Australian Mining Entrepreneur

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) ("Thunderstuck" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Australian Businessman Ian Gandel has made a strategic investment into Thunderstruck Resources and looks to play an integral role in the company as it continues to advance its Fijian precious... Keep Reading...
IsoEnergy to Acquire Toro Energy, Strengthening a Top-Tier Uranium Portfolio in a Rising Market

IsoEnergy to Acquire Toro Energy, Strengthening a Top-Tier Uranium Portfolio in a Rising Market

PERTH, Australia - Oct. 13, 2025 - IsoEnergy Ltd. ("IsoEnergy") (NYSE American: ISOU) (TSX: ISO) and Toro Energy Ltd. ("Toro") (ASX: TOE,OTC:TOEYF) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a scheme implementation deed (the " SID ") pursuant to which, among other things, IsoEnergy has... Keep Reading...
VVC - Purchase of Ithaca 1-17 Well and 5 Mile Pipeline

VVC - Purchase of Ithaca 1-17 Well and 5 Mile Pipeline

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources ("VVC" or the "Company") (TSX-V: VVC; OTC: VVCVF) announces that Plateau Helium Corporation ("PHC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has completed the purchase of the Ithaca 1-17 well together with approximately five miles of associated... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ANT

Trading resumes in: Company: Anteros Metals Inc. CSE Symbol: ANT All Issues: Oui Resumption (ET): 11:15 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market.... Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Enters Definitive Agreement

Anteros Metals Enters Definitive Agreement

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of October 7, 2025, the Company and Rift Minerals Inc. ("Rift") have entered into an option and joint venture agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 8, 2025, pursuant to which... Keep Reading...
Strategic Option Secured Over Feather Cap Gold Project

Strategic Option Secured Over Feather Cap Gold Project

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Strategic Option Secured Over Feather Cap Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
1,173 Soil Geochemistry Samples Completed

1,173 Soil Geochemistry Samples Completed

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced 1,173 Soil Geochemistry Samples CompletedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Trading Halt

Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche Placement

Locksley Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market

Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization Tests

Related News

Copper Investing

Australian Government Saves Glencore Copper Smelter with AU$600 Million Investment

Gold Investing

Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Successful A$4.5m Two Tranche Placement

Rare Earth Investing

Locksley Qualifies for Trading on U.S. OTCQX Market

Rare Earth Investing

Successful Completion-Impurity Removal Neutralization Tests

Uranium Investing

Joint Investor Presentation

Uranium Investing

IsoEnergy to Acquire Toro Energy