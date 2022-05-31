Life Science NewsInvesting News

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV) ("Nirvana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that ThreeD Capital Inc. has increased its investment in Nirvana. The Company announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 500,000 units at a price of $0.30 per unit, for net proceeds of $150,000.00. Each unit consists of one share and one warrant to purchase a share at a price of $0.50 per share with an expiry date of May 29, 2025. The Shares issued will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period.

The Company is also settling outstanding indebtedness of $154,500 to two service providers with the issuance of 309,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.50 per share. The shares issued pursuant to this debt settlement are subject to a statutory four-month hold period.

For more information, please contact:
Bruce Clark, CEO
Telephone: (604) 401-8100
Email: info@nirvanalifescience.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126060

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nirvana Life SciencesCSE:NIRVPsychedelics Investing
NIRV:CC
Nirvana Life Sciences

Nirvana Life Sciences


Keep reading...Show less
Nirvana Signs Letter of Intent with Innovate Phytotechnologies Inc.

Nirvana Signs Letter of Intent with Innovate Phytotechnologies Inc.

Collaboration with British Columbia Lab to open doors for psychedelics product development and distribution.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV) (Nirvana or the "Company"), a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products, is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent with Innovate Phytotechnologies Inc. (INVP) for the development and distribution of the Company's psilocybin and psilocin based products. The strategic relationship will begin with the production of 20g each of psilocybin and psilocin and will increase with market demands.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Announces the Appointment of Jakson Inwentash to the Board of Directors

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Announces the Appointment of Jakson Inwentash to the Board of Directors

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV) (Nirvana or the "Company"), a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jakson Inwentash to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Inwentash is a Director and VP Investments at ThreeD Capital, where he focuses on identifying, researching, and meeting with early-stage companies in various disruptive industries as investment targets. He is also a registered Dealer Representative and has a successful track record of raising capital in industries such as mining, battery recycling, organic food, high performance computing, biotechnology and blockchain.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nirvana Announces First Production of Psilocybin and Psilocin

Nirvana Announces First Production of Psilocybin and Psilocin

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV) ("Nirvana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its supply agreement with Symeres B.V. has produced its first 20 grams of Psilocybin and 20 grams of Psilocin. These materials will support the Company's ongoing research and development projects.

Dr. Sazzad Hossain, Chief Scientific Officer of Nirvana commented, "We are very pleased to have these materials available as we enter the next phase of research and development.," "Symeres has the capacity to produce and supply many of the compounds that are essential to our research".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Contracts Stratus Designs for Mechanical Service to Laboratory

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Contracts Stratus Designs for Mechanical Service to Laboratory

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV)  (Nirvana or the "Company"), a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce that it has engaged Stratus Designs Ltd. to undertake design of mechanical and control systems for its Vancouver Lab facility.

Adam Clarke, CEO and Principal Consultant of Stratus commented, "The projects that Nirvana Life Sciences are advancing represent the evolution of modern medicine. Our team will work to ensure that this facility is built to deliver the highest standard of quality for all these initiatives".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NIRVANA ENTERS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SYMERES

NIRVANA ENTERS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SYMERES

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc., ("Nirvana" or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV) is pleased to announce that it has entered a supply agreement with Symeres B.V. for the supply of compounds to support the Company's ongoing research program. Under this agreement Symeres will supply Psilocybin and other materials to be used in trials and ongoing research.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.)

Dr. Sazzad Hossain , Chief Scientific Officer of Nirvana commented, "We are very pleased to be able to work with a firm with the broad capabilities that Symeres offers as we enter the next phase of research and development.," "Symeres is one of Europe's leading Contract Research Organizations (CRO) that has the capacity to produce and supply many of the compounds essential to our research".

About Symeres

Symeres is one of the largest European small molecule CRO & CDMOs, providing R&D services and manufacturing to major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies around the globe. Its highly specialized services include: integrated small molecule optimization efforts, complex synthetic chemistry, route scouting & drug synthesis up to GMP production, solid state chemistry and ADME-Tox services.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:NIRV) is an innovator in the emerging Psychedelics space. Its business model combines the development of novel formulations for drug development with the development of laboratory space to support ongoing development and manufacturing. At Nirvana, we believe that psylocibins derived medicines can play a leading role in reducing the impacts of the opioids crisis and build healthier communities. For more information visit https://nirvanalifescience.com/

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/29/c9013.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Albert Labs

Albert Labs


Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Files Patent Cooperation Treaty Application for the Treatment of Behavioral Addictions

Awakn Life Sciences Files Patent Cooperation Treaty Application for the Treatment of Behavioral Addictions

Successful Behavioral Addiction Study Supplied Data for Patent

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction, announced today the filing of a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application for the treatment of behavioral addictions with ketamine and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy. The successful completion of Awakn's behavioral addictions study was announced last week and the data provided from the study was used in the patent filing. The pilot study investigated ketamine as a potential new treatment approach for Gambling Disorder, Internet Gaming Disorder, Compulsive Sexual Behavior Disorder and Binge Eating Disorder.

The PCT covers all behavioral addictions or any recognized disorder or condition with similar compulsive symptoms to those in the study. If granted, the patent claims would give Awakn exclusive rights to use ketamine and ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of behavioral addictions. With no effective pharmacological treatments available globally at present for behavioral addictions, the study results and the patent filing position Awakn at the forefront of the industry at a time when rates of behavioral addictions are increasing at an alarming pace and sufferers have few treatment options which deliver poor outcomes.

The promising results from the pilot study showed a reduction of symptoms for some participants, with some participants no longer meeting the criteria for a diagnosis. Some individuals also showed a reduction of the symptoms of a comorbid psychiatric condition, such as depression or anxiety. The treatment was also well tolerated with no safety concerns.

Awakn CEO, Anthony Tennyson, commented, "Today's news demonstrates our focus on researching, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction. A core part of our efforts is to continually strengthen our IP portfolio as we work to bring effective therapies to chronic addiction sufferers in desperate need. To be forging a path to find an effective treatment for such a vast unmet medical need is critical and an effort we are very proud to be a part of."

Gambling Disorder, Internet Gaming Disorder, and Binge Eating Order are all recognised in the DSM-5, which is a diagnostic tool that serves as the principal authority for psychiatric diagnoses in the US, and affect up to 450 million1, 235 million2 and 100 million3 people respectively. While Compulsive Sexual Behavior Disorder, which is included in the ICD-11, affects up to 350 million4 people. The ICD-11 was developed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and is the global standard for recording health information and causes of death. Current standard of care for all of these conditions is poor.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing combined therapeutics to treat addiction, with a focus on Alcohol Use Disorder. Awakn's team consists of renowned research experts, world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists. Addiction is one of the biggest unmet medical needs of our time, affecting over 20% of the global population and is an industry valued at over $100bn per annum. Awakn is working to disrupt this underperforming industry by advancing the next generation of drugs and therapies to be used in combination, through preclinical research and clinical stage trials.

www.awaknlifesciences.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, including statements relating the business of the Company. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include, but are not limited to:COVID-19; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; the business plans and strategies of the Company; the ability of the Company to comply with all applicable governmental regulations in a highly regulated business; the inherent risks in investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal in some jurisdictions; changes in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; fluctuations in securities markets; inconsistent public opinion and perception regarding the medical-use of psychedelic drugs; expectations regarding the size of the addiction market; and regulatory or political change. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's and Awakn's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Investor Enquiries:
Anthony Tennyson, CEO, Awakn Life Sciences
anthony.tennyson@awaknlifesciences.com

Media Enquiries:
America and Canada: KCSA Strategic Communications
Anne Donohoe
Adonohoe@KCSA.com

Rest of World: ROAD Communications
Paul Jarman / Nora Popova
Awakn@roadcommunications.co.uk

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimi Health

Optimi Health


Keep reading...Show less
Optimi Health

Open For Business: Optimi Completes First Grow of Psilocybin Mushrooms and Introduces Head of Cultivation

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce an historical milestone in the Company's road to commercialization with the successful completion of its first batch of psilocybin cubensis and functional mushrooms.

With the vast availability of Optimi's newly acquired genetics and recent amendment to its Health Canada's Dealer's Licence, Optimi is positioned to lead the industry in the scalable cultivation of mushrooms and is ready to deliver on the Company's promise of building a future where natural psychedelic alternatives aid a wide variety of mental health conditions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×