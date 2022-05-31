New recognition day by Intuit QuickBooks & Mailchimp spotlights small businesses nominated as heroes by their communities
Three small businesses have been awarded $20,000 each as part of Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp's nationwide Small Business Hero Day contest. The inaugural celebration of this recognition day on May 31 caps off Small Business Success Month by INTUit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes QuickBooks , TurboTax , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp .
"The stories of these small businesses and the hundreds more who were nominated are truly inspiring and showcase the best of what small businesses are all about - serving their communities," said Alex Chriss, EVP and GM, Small Business & Self Employed Group at Intuit. "Two-thirds of consumers say small businesses are the lifeblood of their community and 7 in 10 say they want their local small businesses to get more recognition, so we're thrilled to be able to recognize three very deserving small businesses through QuickBooks and Mailchimp Small Business Hero Day."
Each winning small business was nominated for the Small Business Hero Day contest for their incredible commitment to serving their local communities. The winning businesses are:
- Hive of the Ozarks (Willard, MO): Owner Melissa Skaggs opened this nonprofit cafe and community hub in March 2022 in her hometown with the mission of helping those with varying abilities and special needs get access to job skills and training. Hive of the Ozarks hires employees at a 50/50 ratio of typically developing individuals to those with developmental disabilities in order to help build and enhance functional life and vocational skills for this underserved population. Beyond its focus on being an inclusive workplace, this Small Business Hero Day winner is a fully green business - producing zero waste and donating food scraps to a local farmer to feed animals - giving back to the local community in any way it can.
- Tree House Craft Coffee & Frozen Yogurt (Houston, TX): Located in Houston's Energy Corridor, Tree House Craft Coffee & Frozen Yogurt is a unique specialty coffee shop with a self-serve frozen yogurt bar, designed so that parents and children can both enjoy special treats together. During Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Tree House opened its doors to offer relief to first responders and flood victims, keeping their restrooms open to the public, and providing free coffee and electricity to members of the community. While the business faced hardships of its own due to the hurricane – and later during the pandemic – owner Noel Montemayor has continually focused foremost on the community's needs.
"We've always wanted to be a place where local Houston residents could come and feel welcome. Even during Hurricane Harvey when everyone was going through so much, we wanted to provide our community a bit of reprieve. We feel so blessed to have gotten this award from QuickBooks and Mailchimp and are excited to invest it back into the business so we can continue to serve the people of Houston." – Noel Montemayor, Tree House Craft Coffee & Frozen Yogurt
- Ray's Millpond Cafe (Ray City, GA): (Ray City, GA): This family-owned southern seafood restaurant run by Michael and Heather Heard has been a pillar within their community for nearly 60 years. During the pandemic, while their business took a hit due to short-term closures, Michael and Heather ensured every employee was still paid. In an area as close-knit as South Georgia, the cafe has remained a special place where people from all backgrounds and economic status can come together and enjoy the great food and atmosphere that Ray's has to offer.
"You sacrifice a lot as a business owner -- from life's big moments to little ones, like missing a child's softball game. My great grandmother opened the business, and then my father and uncle ran it after her. Growing up in the restaurant business I got to see the power of community connection. Whether that's providing jobs and income to those who work here or a delicious meal to whoever comes in, it's so rewarding to see the joy you can bring to your own community. The pandemic has been such a challenge, and we feel so blessed to have received this prize from QuickBooks and Mailchimp." – Heather Heard, Ray's Millpond Cafe
For more information on Small Business Hero Day presented by QuickBooks and Mailchimp, please visit SmallBusinessHeroDay.com . Additional content celebrating Small Business Success Month is available on the QuickBooks blog .
