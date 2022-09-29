GamingInvesting News

Multi-year collaboration to introduce top athletes and casual gamers alike to science-driven products that support enhanced performance and a healthy lifestyle

Thorne HealthTech ("Thorne") (NASDAQ: THRN), the leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellness and Team Liquid, a leading worldwide professional esports organization, today announced that Thorne is now the official Health and Wellness Partner of Team Liquid.

Thorne and Team Liquid announce multi-year collaboration as Thorne becomes the official Health and Wellness Partner of Team Liquid (PRNewsfoto/Thorne HealthTech, Inc.)

Thorne will offer pathways for personalized health and wellness through quizzes, health tests, and nutritional supplements to support the Team Liquid community – from the professional athlete to the casual gamer – in optimizing peak performance, endurance, and recovery. Thorne's suite of science-backed products and solutions for nutritional support, restful sleep, and mental focus align and support the esports community's health and wellness standards.

"Knowing how passionate and connected the Team Liquid community is, we want to ensure they feel empowered and educated about their individual and overall community health and wellness journeys," said Paul Jacobson , CEO of Thorne HealthTech. "For esports athletes at the highest level to the everyday gamer, we know each journey is personal. We look forward to Team Liquid and the incredible community behind it experiencing first-hand what our high-quality, science-backed products can do."

"For Team Liquid, this partnership represents the next step in our 360, holistic approach to athlete training, as well as promoting healthy best practices for our extended Liquid community and fans," said Steve Arhancet, CO-CEO of Team Liquid. "In the past, the physical demands put on the bodies of esports athletes were often overlooked by the industry, but working with Thorne will empower our organization to address how to best educate and fuel our athletes in a way that helps them reach maximum potential."

Earlier in the year, Team Liquid launched a groundbreaking global training program that quantifies, analyzes, and assesses the cognitive capabilities of esports athletes competing at the highest level to determine the innate ability of the athlete and extended mental potential. This type of cognitive testing underpins the direct link between success in gaming and high-performing cognitive abilities like attention, memory, information processing, and task-switching.

The partnership with Thorne empowers Team Liquid to continue addressing their macro goal of transforming the professional training experience and establishing new industry-wide health and wellness practices and standards. Both parties have begun to discuss a co-authored case study that would feature select Thorne products and solutions put in active practice across a set of Team Liquid athletes. Team Liquid Director of Performance, Chang-Hyun Ko , and Thorne's Director of Sports Science, Joel Totoro , have been asked to lead the planning of such a study.

Thorne will also elevate notable Team Liquid influencers – AverageJonas, Tiffae, Alixxa, and Acie – as brand ambassadors, with each one having their own unique health and wellness journey that Thorne is excited to support. As ambassadors, they will showcase first-hand experiences with Thorne products and expertise through special events, sponsored streams, and other curated content.

To learn more about the partnership, Thorne's product suite, and to take one of Thorne's personalized quizzes please visit tl.gg/thorne .

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for delivering personalized approaches to health and wellness. As a science-driven wellness company that empowers individuals with the support, education, and solutions they need to achieve healthy aging – living healthier longer – Thorne utilizes testing and data to create improved product efficacy and to deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Predicated on the power of the individual, Thorne leverages artificial intelligence models to provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health and wellness over a lifetime. Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on wellness research and content and is trusted by more than five million customers, 46,000 health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, and more than 100 professional sports teams and U.S. National teams. For more information, visit Thorne.com .

About Team Liquid

Team Liquid was founded in 2000 in the Netherlands and has evolved into one of the leading international multigame esports teams with training centers in Utrecht , São Paulo, Brazil and Los Angeles, California . Team Liquid has over 120 athletes competing across 19 distinct games, including all major esports titles, such as VALORANT, Rocket League, DOTA 2, League of Legends, CS:GO, Fortnite, Rainbow 6: Siege, and more. Led by Co-CEOs Steve Arhancet and Victor Goossens , Team Liquid is one of the most successful esports teams in the Western market in terms of competitive achievement and fan engagement across multiple sports. For more information, click HERE .

In addition to the premier esports team franchise, Liquid Enterprises operates various business units created to complement its esports athletic brand. This includes influencer management agency Liquid Media, esports wikipedia Liquipedia, and 1UP Studios, the full service production company known for its high-quality esports documentary style filmmaking, and creative commercial content.

In September 2016 , controlling interest in Team Liquid was purchased by esports ownership group, aXiomatic. aXiomatic leadership includes Co-Executive Chairmen Peter Guber , Ted Leonsis, Jeff Vinik and Bruce Karsh who together represent an unparalleled team of sports, technology, entertainment and investment industry titans.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thorne-and-team-liquid-announce-partnership-bringing-innovative-health-and-wellness-solutions-to-the-esports-community-301635825.html

SOURCE Thorne HealthTech, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

X-GOLF AMERICA SURPASSES 100 LOCATIONS

LEADING GOLF SIMULATOR FRANCHISE MODEL EXCEEDS PROJECTED GROWTH IN 2022

X-Golf America, an entertainment golf simulator concept, has swelled to more than 100 locations, marking the milestone of surpassing growth projections for the calendar year. With more than 60 open locations and more than 40 in development, X-Golf America has expanded its presence to 32 states in the US and fostered 22 multi-unit ownership groups.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Star Atlas Launches Unreal Engine 5-powered Pre-Alpha Showroom on the Epic Games Store

Open-sourcing of its UE5 SDK for Solana, ATLAS Locking, and a Star Atlas Graphic Novel among the latest updates unveiled by the Star Atlas team

Star Atlas, a next-gen gaming experience with triple-A game design and visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5 built on the Solana blockchain today hosted their second community-focused 426LIVE event announcing a series of updates, including the highly-anticipated launch of the first playable experience in Star Atlas, available on the Epic Games Store.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OXYGEN ESPORTS & GEL BLASTER ANNOUNCE ROCKET LEAGUE PARTNERSHIP

GEL BLASTER TO APPEAR IN-GAME ON OXYGEN ESPORTS BRANDED CAR WRAP FOR 2022-2023 RLCS SEASON

- Buckle up & start your engines! Oxygen Esports (OXG) and Gel Blaster are partnering to bring Rocket League enthusiasts an opportunity to showcase their fandom with a branded in-game car wrap for the 2022-23 season.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CGMagazine Closes Out Summer With The Summer of Gaming Print & Digital Issue

CGMagazine Publishing Inc. With the return of live, in-person events, CGMagazine has had a busy few months, experiencing everything that Summer 2022 had to offer. This month, CGMagazine released The Summer of Gaming print issue, a massive depot of all things gaming, from events and reviews to the most exciting developments to come.

The Summer of Gaming Issue (CNW Group/Comics Gaming Magazine)

Summer Game Fest and Gamescom 2022 took the helm at the forefront of all gaming events, introducing many of the most anticipated games spanning a multitude of genres. The CGM team sat down and spoke with those spearheading several of these titles, including Nightingale , Gotham Knights , and Homeworld 3 .

For those who were unable to attend these events, the CGM team was present to make sure its readers did not miss out on anything important. Gamescom 2022 returned after two years of being restricted to a digital format, seeing more reserved numbers in attendance but being no less impressive. Meanwhile, for its very first year of inception, Summer Game Fest quickly became a staple of what gaming events could look like in the future .

" Summer Game Fest and other separate events like the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, PlayStation State of Play and Day of the Devs made all the gaming announcements throughout the summer more manageable," Executive Editor Dayna Eileen recalled after attending Summer Game Fest : Play Days. "Being broken up into different days or weeks gives fans—and journalists—the chance to digest what they've seen rather than have it all thrown at them at once."

About CGMagazine

Now based in the Niagara Region of Ontario, Canada , originally based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada , CGMagazine is a print and digital magazine that covers the latest in technology, gaming, and media. Part of the CGMagazine Publishing Group. CGMagazine started as a monthly Canadian print publication in 2010. Comics & Gaming Magazine has since expanded to include a globally-distributed digital magazine, as well as a thriving website, all of which seek to explore the culture and news of comics, gaming, tech, and film. With comics and gaming now at the forefront of media popularity, CGMagazine endeavours to better connect our readers with their hobbies, be that through topical news, reviews, interviews with industry veterans and newcomers alike, providing insight into these mediums' influences on and impact on our culture.

SOURCE Comics Gaming Magazine

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/29/c0487.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Opera GX teams up with TikTok for the #GamingForAll challenge feat. BlindWarriorSven, challenging gamers to defy their limitations

In a new international campaign, Opera GX, together with TikTok, are challenging gamers to try to play their favorite games without the use of their sight, to then upload their clips to TikTok and challenge others to do the same. The goal of the campaign is to raise greater awareness around beating personal limitations while highlighting accessibility in gaming.

Opera GX and TikTok are teaming up. They announced today the international #GamingForAll Challenge on TikTok to benefit AbleGamers, a non-profit organization dedicated to using gaming to foster inclusive communities and improving the quality of life for people with disabilities. Opera GX, the browser for gamers, is on a mission to enable all users to pursue their passion for gaming, no matter what their goals or abilities. That's why it's partnering with visually-impaired Street Fighter champion BlindWarriorSven to inspire every gamer to challenge themselves to overcome their personal obstacles no matter what they are.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous released to Nintendo Switch on 29th Sept., supported by Ubitus

Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a world-leading cloud gaming technology provider, supports Owlcat Games and META Publishing to release Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous on the Nintendo Switch™ platform. This cloud version will be released simultaneously with other console platforms on 29 th September. Players in Japan North America Korea, and selected Europe countries can find this astonishing title on the Nintendo eShop.

Massive storyline, more game time!

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×