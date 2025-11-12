Thor Explorations Announces Notice of Annual General Meeting

Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Annual General meeting (the "AGM") will be held virtually on Friday December 12, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific time).

The Notice of AGM, Financial Statements Request Form, Form of Proxy and Voting Instruction Form will be posted to shareholders today. Details of the resolutions for consideration, including the stated documents, are available at the following link: https://thorexpl.com/investors/constitutional-documents/

Shareholders are encouraged to vote on the matters before the AGM by proxy.

Attendance of the General Meeting

In order to cater for the geographical spread of the Company's shareholder base, this year's Annual General Meeting will be held virtually. We strongly urge you to vote by proxy in advance of the AGM and to listen to the AGM online. Registered shareholders or proxyholders representing registered shareholders participating in the AGM virtually will be considered to be present in person at the Meeting for the purposes of determining quorum.

In order to attend the virtual AGM, shareholders are asked to register their interest by email at info@thorexpl.com. The Company will reply to those authorized to attend the AGM with a link to the AGM and the applicable Meeting ID and password.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal, and Cote d'Ivoire. Thor Explorations holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State, Nigeria and has a 100% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".

Thor Explorations Ltd.
Segun Lawson
President & CEO

For further information please contact:
Thor Explorations Ltd
Email: info@thorexpl.com

Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio / Harry Rees
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Hannam & Partners (Broker)
Andrew Chubb / Matt Hasson / Jay Ashfield / Franck Nganou
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

BlytheRay (Financial PR)
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren
Tel: +44 207 138 3203

Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR)
Charles Goodwin / Shivantha Thambirajah / Soraya Jackson
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR
DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274181

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

