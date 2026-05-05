Thor Explorations Announces Dividend - Foreign Exchange Rate Confirmation

Thor Explorations Ltd (TSXV: THX,OTC:THXPF) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations", "Thor" or the "Company") announces the foreign exchange rates that will be applied to its quarterly dividend which was announced on 09 April, 2026.

For shareholders that have elected to receive the quarterly dividend in Sterling or USD, the foreign exchange rates that will be applied are CAD$1:£ 0.54239 and CAD$1:US$0. 0.73395. Accordingly, the Sterling and USD equivalents of the quarterly dividend are £0.006779 and US$0.009174 per Ordinary Share, respectively.

The Company also confirms that the quarterly dividend will be paid on 15 May, 2026.

Thor Explorations Ltd.

For further information please contact:

Thor Explorations Ltd
Email: info@thorexpl.com

Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio / Harry Rees
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Hannam & Partners (Broker)
Andrew Chubb / Matt Hasson / Jay Ashfield / Franck Nganou
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

BlytheRay (Financial PR)
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren
Tel: +44 207 138 3203

Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR)
Charles Goodwin / Shivantha Thambirajah / Zara McKinlay
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire. Thor Explorations holds:

  • a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State, Nigeria
  • a 100% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal
  • a 100% interest in the Guitry Gold Project Côte d'Ivoire
  • additional exploration tenure in Nigeria, Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire, comprising wholly and majority-owned interests

Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR
DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295973

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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