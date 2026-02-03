Thor Explorations Announces Dividend - Foreign Exchange Rate Confirmation

Thor Explorations Ltd (TSXV: THX,OTC:THXPF) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations", "Thor" or the "Company") announces the foreign exchange rates that will be applied to its quarterly dividend which was announced on 13 January, 2026.

For shareholders that have elected to receive the quarterly dividend in Pounds Sterling or USD, the foreign exchange rates that will be applied are CAD$1:£0.5352 and CAD$1:US$0.7311. Accordingly, the Pounds Sterling and USD equivalents of the quarterly dividend are £0.014718 and US$0.02010 per Ordinary Share, respectively.

The Company also confirms that the quarterly dividend will be paid on 13 February, 2026.

Thor Explorations Ltd.

For further information please contact:

Thor Explorations Ltd
Email: info@thorexpl.com

Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio / Harry Rees
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Hannam & Partners (Broker)
Andrew Chubb / Matt Hasson / Jay Ashfield / Franck Nganou
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500

BlytheRay (Financial PR)
Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren
Tel: +44 207 138 3203

Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR)
Charles Goodwin / Shivantha Thambirajah / Zara McKinlay
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso. Thor Explorations holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State, Nigeria, a 100% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal and a 100% interest in the Guitry Gold Project in Cote d'Ivoire. Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR
DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282538

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

thor-explorations-ltdthx-cctsxv-thxgold-investing
THX:CC
The Conversation (0)

Thor Explorations Ltd.

Keep Reading...
Stock ticker display showing "Mergers and Acquisitions" text in pixelated font.

Gold-Copper Consolidation Continues as Eldorado Moves to Acquire Foran

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO,TSX:ELD) and Foran Mining (TSX:FOM,OTCQX:FMCXF) have agreed to combine in a share-based transaction that would create a larger, diversified gold and copper producer with two major development projects set to enter production in 2026Under the deal, Eldorado... Keep Reading...
Stellar AfricaGold (TSXV:SPX)

Stellar AfricaGold Intersects Multiple Gold-Bearing Zones and Confirms Structural Controls at Tichka Est, Morocco - Drilling Resumed on January 30, 2026

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 3rd, 2026 Stellar AfricaGold Inc. ("Stellar" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SPX | FSE: 6YP | TGAT: 6YP) is pleased to report additional assay results and an updated interpretation from its ongoing diamond drilling program at the Tichka Est Gold... Keep Reading...
Man in black shoes standing on a road with a white U-turn arrow.

Gold and Silver Prices Take a U-Turn on Trump's Fed Chair Nomination

Gold and silver prices have experienced one of their most savage corrections in decades. After hitting a record high of close to US$5,600 per ounce in the last week of January, the price of gold took a dramatic U-turn on January 30, dropping as low as US$4,400 in early morning trading on Monday... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures President and COO Bruce MacLachlan

Bold Ventures Kicks Off 2026 with Diamond Drilling Program at Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project

Bold Ventures (TSXV:BOL) has launched a diamond drilling program at its Burchell base and precious metals property in Ontario, President and COO Bruce MacLachlan told the Investing News Network.“We just started drilling a couple of weeks ago, and we’ll be drilling for a while,” MacLachlan said,... Keep Reading...
Providence Gold Mines CEO Highlights Growth Catalysts at La Dama de Oro Gold Property

Providence Gold Mines CEO Highlights Growth Catalysts at La Dama de Oro Gold Property

In an interview during the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Providence Gold Mines (TSXV:PHD,OTCPL:PRRVF) President, CEO and Director Ron Coombes said 2026 will be a pivotal year for the company. Providence Gold Mines is entering a key growth phase as funding, permitting and technical... Keep Reading...
Mini shopping cart overflowing with gold bars on a wooden surface.

Randy Smallwood: The Case for Gold Streaming in Today's Price Environment

Gold streaming took center stage at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference last week as Randy Smallwood, president and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM), laid out why the model is drawing renewed investor attention amid today's high gold and silver prices.Speaking during a... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Seegnal Expands Deployment of Seegnal's Prescription Intelligence Platform at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, a Leading Israeli Public Medical Center and Global Referral Center

Stellar AfricaGold Intersects Multiple Gold-Bearing Zones and Confirms Structural Controls at Tichka Est, Morocco - Drilling Resumed on January 30, 2026

Anteros Metals Provides Phase 1 Drilling Update at Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Locksley Announces High-Grade Antimony Results from Batch Sampling Program at its Mojave Project

Related News

rare-earth-investing

Trump Unveils Plan for US$12 Billion Critical Minerals Stockpile

base-metals-investing

Anteros Metals Provides Phase 1 Drilling Update at Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

precious-metals-investing

Locksley Announces High-Grade Antimony Results from Batch Sampling Program at its Mojave Project

base-metals-investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 10.7 Metres of 1.58% Ni, 0.79% Cu Including 5.0 Metres of 3.02% Ni, 1.48% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

precious-metals-investing

Cartier Discovers Multiple Shallow High-Grade Gold Zones at Cadillac; Cuts 54.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 4.4 g/t Au over 6.0 m; Extends North Contact Zone 500 Meters East on Strike

precious-metals-investing

Lahontan Selects RESPEC and Kappes Cassiday to Update Santa Fe Mineral Resource Estimate and PEA

precious-metals-investing

Sranan Gold Continues to Intercept High-Grade Gold at Tapanahony, Suriname as 2026 Drilling Program Commences