GamingInvesting News

Six Participant Companies and Disney Executives Discuss Exciting Technologies and Innovative Collaborations

Today, The Walt Disney Company hosted its 2022 Disney Accelerator Demo Day, showcasing the six companies in this year's Disney Accelerator program that are focused on helping build the future of immersive experiences. The Demo Day presentation featured more than 15 senior executives from The Walt Disney Company in conversation with the founders of the six growth stage companies, as they discussed innovation and new technologies, and the impact they might have across Disney.

(PRNewsfoto/Walt Disney Company)

Demo Day is a celebration of the annual Disney Accelerator, a business development program designed to accelerate the growth of innovative companies from around the world. Since launching the Accelerator in 2014, Disney continues to collaborate with many of the Disney Accelerator participant companies to bring exciting products and new technologies to market. The companies in this year's program focus on a range of technologies in areas such as augmented reality (AR), non- fungible tokens (NFTs) and artificial intelligence (AI) virtual characters.

Disney has always used new technology to enable world-class storytelling and to help redefine and advance entertainment. As the company focuses on its next-generation storytelling efforts, Disney will continue to explore how these types of new canvasses and techniques can help create connected experiences across physical, digital and virtual worlds.

"For nearly one hundred years, Disney has embraced cutting edge technology to remain at the forefront of creative storytelling and deliver the most innovative entertainment experiences for audiences and guests around the world," said Bonnie Rosen , General Manager of the Disney Accelerator program. "This commitment to advancement is also an integral part of the Disney Accelerator, which allows us to collaborate with outstanding growth stage companies like those in this year's class that share our desire to redefine the media landscape. We hope that Demo Day is just the beginning of our relationship with these companies, and we can't wait to see the amazing things we could build together for Disney fans."

The 2022 Disney Accelerator companies include:

Flickplay : Flickplay is a Web3 social app that enables users to discover digital collectibles tied to real-world locations that they can experience and share via AR. Flickplay is in conversations with Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing (CPGP) to create and deliver digital collectible activations within physical locations across the Unites States.

Inworld AI : Inworld allows users to create interactive, AI-driven characters for immersive experiences. Today, Inworld announced that it is in conversations with ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm's immersive storytelling studio, to build developer tools for creating characters at scale in immersive worlds. Additionally, Inworld is exploring the development of an AI personality for Disney Star's DisneyStarverse platform. At today's Demo Day, Inworld demonstrated a 'Droid Maker' prototype that the company created in collaboration with ILMxLAB.

Lockerverse : Lockerverse is a community platform that empowers creators and brands to tell culture-defining stories and deliver unique access and experiences. Lockerverse is working with ESPN to launch a free NFT of the Celebration Bowl Trophy, to be exclusively first offered at the Celebration Bowl on December 17 in Atlanta .

Obsess : Obsess is an experiential e-commerce platform that enables brands to create immersive 3D virtual stores on their websites and on Web3 platforms. In early October, Obsess launched the Disney Music Emporium virtual experience, an immersive online store celebrating the wonder of Disney music. Obsess is also in conversations with Disneyland Resort and shopDisney to create a special retail experience.

Polygon : Polygon is a business layer for blockchain technology that allows developers and enterprises to build Web3 experiences. Polygon is working with Disney on developing a proof of concept for exclusive digital collectibles to recognize Disney employees during special occasions.

Red 6 : Red 6 is an AR company that has created a patented headset and interface that works outdoors in dynamic, high-performance environments. Walt Disney Imagineering and Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) are exploring opportunities to bring this technology into our story-driven environments for next generation experiences of the future.

Following today's presentations, the Disney Accelerator brought Web3 to life on the Walt Disney Studios lot for attendees by showcasing exclusive demonstrations from the 2021 and 2022 Disney Accelerator companies, including life-sized versions of Disney's most popular NFTs and a special Flickplay scavenger hunt that allowed attendees to find and interact with Disney digital collectibles.

For the first time, the previous year's Disney Accelerator companies attended Demo Day and showcased their technologies and recent collaborations with The Walt Disney Company for guests. Those companies included:

Attentive : Attentive is a comprehensive mobile messaging platform that allows retail and e-commerce brands to connect directly with consumers through personalized communication experiences. This summer, Attentive launched an opt-in experience to provide Disney guests a seamless opportunity to communicate with Disney Theatrical Productions via SMS and email through www.aladdinthemusical.com .

CAMP : CAMP creates experiential retail stores and online media destinations for the whole family. CAMP launched two collaborations with Disney this year, "Disney's Mickey and Friends x CAMP: An Extra Big Adventure", now in Dallas , while New York City families are enjoying the magical "Disney Encanto x CAMP" at its flagship store this holiday season. These immersive and interactive collaborations travel to other CAMP locations every few months.

Miko : Miko creates adorable robots that are playful learning companions for children across 140+ countries and utilized by parents, educators and technologists. Earlier this year, Miko collaborated with Disney Publishing to launch animated storybooks featuring characters from the worlds of Disney and Pixar on its Miko 3 robot.

For more information on the Disney Accelerator, visit: www.DisneyAccelerator.com .

Contacts :

Kirsten Underwood
Disney Accelerator Communications
kirsten.underwood@disney.com

Colby Colodner
Corporate Communications
colby.b.colodner@disney.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-walt-disney-company-explores-the-future-of-immersive-experiences-at-2022-disney-accelerator-demo-day-301675134.html

SOURCE Walt Disney Company

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

East Side Games Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Q3 revenue of $25.0M , an increase of 32% over the same period last year

Q3 YTD revenue of $90.4M , an increase of 40% over the same period last year

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CGMagazine Celebrates the Gods with God of War Ragnarök Feature Issue

CGMagazine Publishing Inc. November 2022 has been a long-awaited month for many a gamer. The highly anticipated sequel to 2018's God of War draws many eyes, hungry for more after the universally-acclaimed phenomenon that was its predecessor. CGMagazine has had the privilege to experience its glory through early access, and have quite a few thoughts to follow. This month, CGMagazine released The God of War Ragnarök print issue, a spotlight on the titular Ragnarök, as well as all things God of War.

Issue 48 Cover (CNW Group/Comics Gaming Magazine)

The foray into the fantastical world conceived by Santa Monica Studio starts with an in-depth review of God of War Ragnarök . There have not been many games the CGM team found difficult to put down, but this one easily tops the list. Gamers will be happy to find out the game is available across multiple generations of the PlayStation, including PS4 and PS5.

In remembrance of the franchise's legacy, the issue takes a retrospective dive into a title that still divides fans to this day. God of War: Ascension will forever be remembered as the battered prequel that ended God of War's Greece saga on a controversial note. Fortunately, the franchise has since recovered from such grim days, with Ragnarök seeing much praise even before its official release.

CGMagazine had the opportunity to discuss the game's accessibility with UX Designer Mila Pavlin. God of War: Ragnarök boasts nearly 70 accessibility features, compiling visual, audial, motor, and cognitive aspects. The interview's most striking moments will be available on the CGMagazine website, while the exclusive full version can only be found in the November issue, which can be purchased from the CGMagazine online store.

In addition to God of War Ragnarök content, this issue features a variety of game reviews like Modern Warfare II alongside film reviews like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .

About CGMagazine

Now based in the Niagara Region of Ontario, Canada , originally based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada , CGMagazine is a print and digital magazine that covers the latest in technology, gaming, and media. Part of the CGMagazine Publishing Group. CGMagazine started as a monthly Canadian print publication in 2010. Comics & Gaming Magazine has since expanded to include a globally-distributed digital magazine, as well as a thriving website, all of which seek to explore the culture and news of comics, gaming, tech, and film. With comics and gaming now at the forefront of media popularity, CGMagazine endeavours to better connect our readers with their hobbies, be that through topical news, reviews, interviews with industry veterans and newcomers alike, providing insight into these mediums' influences on and impact on our culture.

SOURCE Comics Gaming Magazine

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/10/c8594.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Marathon Twitch Streamer iiTzTimmy Joins 100 Thieves as First-Ever Creator for Higround

100 Thieves, the leading gaming organization and lifestyle brand, announced today that Twitch streamer and former pro-Apex Legends player Timmy "iiTzTimmy" An will join its roster of top gaming stars including Valkyrae, Kyedae, Vinnie Hacker and more. As part of 100 Thieves, Timmy will be the first-ever creator for the team's gaming hardware brand, Higround, and will have an impact on future products from the brand.

Timmy "iiTzTimmy" An (@iiTzTimmy)

As a respected voice in the gaming community and boasting regular play time with celebrities like Post Malone, CouRageJD, and Nadeshot, Timmy's work as a creator with Higround is a reflection of the progressive capabilities of both parties.

Timmy boasts a combined 4 million followers on Twitch and YouTube and is known for his mastery of many first-person and tactical shooter video games including Apex Legends, VALORANT, CS:GO, Call of Duty, and more. Notorious for his marathon-long live streams, Timmy's dynamic gameplay and entertaining personality is complimented by his keen fashion and design sense, often sporting looks from top brands, such as Balenciaga.

Being a Higround creator allows Timmy to join the hardware scene and have a hand in peripheral product creation. Higround as a brand aims to push the limits on functionality and creative expression, pairing graphic keycap designs with internal components that rival custom mechanical keyboards. Timmy will now have multiple opportunities to present the flashy, maximalist designs of Higround keyboards to his large, passion-driven gaming community.

"Working with a peripheral company has always been a goal of mine since I started gaming. To create something unique under my thought process or design is a dream on its own. I love the 100 Thieves brand and the art style of Higround boards. Being a part of both brands now means I get to show my community what high-tier gaming products should look and feel like." - Timmy "iiTzTimmy" An

Following this first creator announcement, Higround will seek to sign more influencers to be the faces of the brand. This follows the precedent set by the brand's parent company 100 Thieves, whose organization is creator-driven with over 20 top gaming and lifestyle creators signed with the brand.

Higround's first creator announcement will be featured on the 100 Thieves YouTube channel .

ABOUT HIGROUND

Higround is a lifestyle and computer peripheral brand that seeks to be the expression of elevated gaming culture. Founded by Rustin Sotoodeh and Kha Lu , Higround creates high-quality peripherals with unique designs that call back to the overarching cultures of fashion, gaming, and technology. Each capsule features a unique collection of items that add personality to computer setups that are known to sell out in an instant. The brand is widely known for collaborations with famed brands such as Attack on Titan, SEGA, and Beats by Dre. In 2020 the brand was acquired by esports giant, 100 Thieves.

ABOUT 100 THIEVES

100 Thieves is the premier lifestyle gaming brand. Based in Los Angeles , the company was founded by former Call of Duty World Champion and YouTube superstar Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag. 100 Thieves has championship esports teams competing in League of Legends, Call of Duty, and VALORANT. The brand is recognized globally for its innovative apparel, including its recent collaboration with Gucci. 100 Thieves also produces massively popular YouTube and social content, created by its world-class gaming talent including Valkyrae, Kyedae, and Vinnie Hacker . With over 100M fans worldwide in just three years, 100 Thieves is one of the fastest growing brands in global entertainment.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marathon-twitch-streamer-iitztimmy-joins-100-thieves-as-first-ever-creator-for-higround-301673800.html

SOURCE Higround

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GCN Introduces ESPN's Tiffany Green and XSET's Erin Ashley Simon as Hosts for the 3rd Annual Madden NFL x HBCU Tournament

New way to enter contest expands opportunity for HBCU student participation with video submission entry for "Experienceship" during Super Bowl LVII Week

Student finalists will receive a ticket to Super Bowl LVII

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Color Star and Banger Have Reached a Strategic Cooperation Agreement Involving Game Development and Technical Maintenance

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, has announced that its subsidiary, Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. ("Color Metaverse''), officially reached a strategic cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") with Banger Games S.L. ("Banger"). In the future, the two parties will cooperate closely on metaverse game development, digital copyrights and related technologies.

Banger is a gaming platform that empowers gamers to monetize their time, challenge themselves, trade, improve their skills, and take full advantage of their gaming experience, in addition to developing a module for in-game achievement management, a cloud gaming platform and an anti-cheat platform. As a social platform with "artificial intelligence + celebrity entertainment" at its core, Color Star's ColorWorld Metaverse platform ("Color World") also has a game development segment.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NATHAN'S FAMOUS PROVIDES $5,000 DONATION TO FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES WITH HELP FROM PROFESSIONAL TWITCH STREAMERS

National Hot Dog Brand Takes its Nathan's Duos Program from Virtual to In-Person with Local Community Event to Raise Awareness About Food Insecurity in the Rocky Mountain Area

National hot dog brand Nathan's Famous is taking its Twitch gaming program, Nathan's Duos, beyond the screen. Since 2020, Nathan's Duos has matched gamers to play side-by-side to create genuine moments of connection through livestreaming events. In its continued efforts to bring people together, the program is transforming from online livestreams to in-person events to give back locally.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×