The VinFast VF 8 Could Be the Right Next Step From Your Sedan

More space, more technology and the ability to handle both work and family life are making the VinFast VF 8 an appealing choice for those looking to upgrade from a sedan to an SUV.
A sedan can also be perfectly practical when it's just you, your partner and maybe a few bags for a weekend away.
But when a kid or two enters the picture, the sedan-shaped vehicle tends to show its shortcomings. Each time the whole family goes on a trip, you'll find the cabin quickly filling up with luggage, a stroller and a plethora of unnamed, but no doubt necessary, items. After a while, the joy of traveling with loved ones can give way to a game of luggage Tetris that really test both your patience and sanity.
That's when it might be time to move up to an SUV, perhaps even an electric one like the mid-size VinFast VF 8. At 4,750 mm long with a 2,950 mm wheelbase, it has the space that you will definitely appreciate after years with a sedan. It offers plenty of room for five adults, while the SUV body makes it easier to accommodate everything from luggage and strollers to camping equipment and sports gear.
The extra cabin space is useful for passengers too, with more room to stretch your legs or lean back and relax in the second row. Longer family drives can be a lot more comfortable, especially when everyone has winter coats and other cold-weather gear taking up extra space.
But space is not the only reason that makes this all-electric mid-size SUV worth considering.
Plenty of power, plus all-wheel drive
Unlike some SUVs that are all about practicality and little else, the VF 8 brings some serious performance to the table.
The Canadian-market VF 8 comes with dual-motor all-wheel drive, with the Eco producing 349 hp and the Plus making up to 402 hp. The Plus can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in as little as 5.5 seconds, giving you plenty of power when merging onto the highway, overtaking slower traffic or climbing a steep road.
The all-wheel-drive setup is another useful advantage for Canadian drivers. From wet roads to snowy commutes, having power sent to all four wheels can provide added confidence when road conditions are less than ideal.
Then there is the electric powertrain itself. The instant response of an EV makes the VF 8 feel quick and effortless around town, while the combination of power and AWD gives it enough capability for longer highway trips and weekend getaways.
The Canadian VF 8 uses an 87.7-kWh usable battery and offers up to 412 km of range on a full charge. DC fast charging can take the battery from 10% to 70% in under 31 minutes under specified conditions. Actual range will vary with temperature, road conditions, driving style and use of heating or air conditioning, which is particularly relevant during Canada's colder months.
Technology and comfort for everyday driving
It is not a one-trick pony, though, as both the driver and passengers get plenty to appreciate inside the VF 8.
There is a large 15.6-inch central touchscreen that puts many of the vehicle's functions within easy reach, along with a head-up display, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. The latter two can sound like luxuries until you experience them on a freezing Canadian winter morning, after which they can quickly become part of your daily routine.
The Plus version adds ventilated front seats, bringing another useful comfort feature when temperatures rise in summer.
While some SUVs can make you stretch your budget just to get the features you actually want, the VinFast VF 8 packs plenty into the package, making it a compelling choice if you want to move up without giving up value.
It offers the space a modern family needs for both passengers and cargo, along with a comfortable, technology-packed cabin and the performance of dual-motor all-wheel drive. Add the benefits of going electric and a long 10-year/200,000-km warranty for added peace of mind, and the VF 8 makes a strong case as an everyday family SUV. If your sedan is starting to feel a little too small for your growing family, the VF 8 might just be the upgrade worth considering.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260911417210/en/