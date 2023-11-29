The United States Department of Defense Awards Multi-Million-Dollar Grant to South Star Battery Metals to Support the Accelerated Expansion of U.S. Domestic Battery Graphite Production Within the Contiguous United States of America

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

When Will Silver Go Up?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Empowering Cybersecurity Excellence: Integrated Cyber Expands Sales Team to Strengthen Protection for Businesses

NorthStar Gaming Announces Plans to Launch Betting Platform Canada-Wide

NorthStar Gaming is First to Market with a New AI Sports Betting Tool

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Cell Signaling Technology Leverages Integrated Cyber's Employee-Focused Cybersecurity Service

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Nextech3D.ai

NTAR:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
The United States Department of Defense Awards Multi-Million-Dollar Grant to South Star Battery Metals to Support the Accelerated Expansion of U.S. Domestic Battery Graphite Production Within the Contiguous United States of America

The United States Department of Defense Awards Multi-Million-Dollar Grant to South Star Battery Metals to Support the Accelerated Expansion of U.S. Domestic Battery Graphite Production Within the Contiguous United States of America

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has received a US$3.2 million grant (equaling approximately CA$4.4 million) from the Department of Defense ("DoD") under the Defense Production Act ("DPA") Title III authorities utilizing funds appropriated by the Inflation Reduction Act, to advance a National Instrument 43-101 Feasibility Study ("FS") for the BamaStar Graphite Project, South Star's flagship graphite project in the USA, located in central Alabama. The FS will also incorporate a vertically integrated lithium-ion ("Li-ion") battery-graphite anode manufacturing facility in the southeast corridor of the United States. The FS will cover all aspects of the planned BamaStar graphite mine from upstream mining operations to the downstream manufacturing of finished commercial battery-ready graphite products, while detailing all important and essential related information, including operational, financial, commercial graphite product performance data, and environmental, social and governance criteria. South Star's planned battery-graphite products will include a broad range of products from coated spherical purified graphite ("CSPG") active anode materials for Li-ion battery applications to conductivity-enhancement products for use in all major primary (i.e., non-rechargeable) and secondary (i.e., rechargeable) battery chemistries

South Star is deeply committed to rapidly accelerating BamaStar's downstream commercial battery-graphite manufacturing facility in the southeast corridor of the U.S. Given the extraordinary global demand for Li-ion battery-graphite anode materials and due to the complete lack of U.S. manufacturing capacity, the Company's management believes in the criticality of addressing the United States' urgent need to have integrated, safe-sourced, domestic graphite production capability at commercial scale in the most efficient, cost-effective and shortest timeframe possible. The company views the present challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical environments as a significant and increasing risk to the U.S. and its allies, in terms of both national and energy security.

South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Mine ("Santa Cruz") in Brazil is currently finalizing Phase-1 construction and will commence commercial concentrate production in January of 2024. While the BamaStar graphite mine is being developed, South Star intends to initially commence commercial operations at the Company's planned U.S. downstream battery-graphite manufacturing facility utilizing premium graphite concentrate supplied from Santa Cruz. In addition to the assurance of security of supply of graphite concentrate to feed the U.S. downstream plant, the strategic and enduring competitive advantages of this integrated approach mitigates the risks of probable long-term supply/demand imbalance and probable price increases globally for graphite concentrate beginning in the near future. This integrated approach of a diversified portfolio of scalable facilities allows for an accelerated U.S. downstream production of critical battery grade anode materials, while BamaStar is developed and built in parallel. South Star intends for the Company's U.S. downstream facilities to scale over time and be ready to process the entirety of the BamaStar graphite mine's concentrate feedstock.

The DoD will contribute funding to the BamaStar FS on a cost-share basis. As part of the agreement, the DoD will provide US$3,179,999 and South Star will contribute US$3,772,499 in matching funding on a cost-share basis over a period of 18 months, and after the successful delivery by the Company of a National Instrument 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment, which is scheduled for completion at the end of Q1 2024.

Graphite is classified by the US Department of Energy as critical and high risk in both the short and medium term. It is an essential material for many applications, including transportation, communications, defense, microprocessors, high-tech, graphene, etc. The U.S. currently produces no graphite concentrates or downstream battery-grade anode materials.

"South Star is strategically bringing the first new graphite production in the Americas online in January 2024 at Santa Cruz. Provenance of material and security of supply of graphite and other critical metals is increasingly important in the current global macro and geopolitical environment. South Star is uniquely positioned to quickly bring commercial production to the markets with a diversified portfolio of near-term, integrated graphite production," stated South Star President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Pearce.

Mr. Pearce continued, "South Star has scalable assets in Tier-1, stable mining jurisdictions and an experienced management team of builders and operators to deliver on commercial production. Our goals are to be safely and responsibly producing 100,000 tonnes/year of graphite concentrates and 70,000 tonnes/year of value-add material in phases over the next 5-7 years. We have projects with great existing logistics and infrastructure that will allow us to have relatively modest capital intensity while ranking in the first quartile of operational costs so that we can be competitive throughout the inevitable economic highs and lows of commodity cycles. We sincerely thank the U.S. DoD for its support and confidence in our approach to a critical national defense requirement."

About South Star Battery Metals Corp

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (> 30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is fully funded for Phase 1, and the 12-month construction and commissioning are underway. Santa Cruz will be the first new graphite production in the Americas since 1996 with Phase 1 commercial production projected in January 2024. Phase 2 production (25,000 tpa) is partially funded and planned for 2026, while Phase 3 (50,000 tpa) is scheduled for 2028.

South Star's second project in the development pipeline is strategically located in Alabama in the center of a developing electric vehicle, aerospace, and defense hub in the southeastern United States. The BamaStar Project is a historic mine active during World Wars I & II. A NI43-101 technical report with the maiden resource estimate has been filed on SEDAR. Trenching, phase 1 drilling, sampling, analysis, and preliminary metallurgical testing have been completed. The testing indicates a traditional crush/grind/flotation concentration circuit that achieved grades of approximately 94-97% Cg with approximately 86% recoveries. South Star is executing on its plan to create a multi-asset, diversified battery metals company with near-term operations in strategic jurisdictions. South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education, and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals Corp.

On behalf of the Board,

MR. RICHARD PEARCE

Chief Executive Officer
For additional information, please contact:

South Star Investor Relations
Email:invest@southstarbatterymetals.com
+1 (604) 706-0212

Twitter: https://twitter.com/southstarbm
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/southstarbatterymetals
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/southstarbatterymetals/
YouTube:South Star Battery Metals - YouTube

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding, moving Santa Cruz into production and scaling operations as well as advancing the Alabama project; and the Company's plans and expectations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

SOURCE: South Star Battery Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/811136/the-united-states-department-of-defense-awards-multi-million-dollar-grant-to-south-star-battery-metals-to-support-the-accelerated-expansion-of-us-domestic-battery-graphite-production-within-the-contiguous-united-states-of-america

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

South Star Battery MetalsSTS:CATSXV:STSBattery Metals Investing
STS:CA
South Star Battery Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

South Star Battery Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
South Star Battery Metals Corp

South Star Battery Metals


Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces 2023 Positive Drilling Program Results for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama and NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study Update

South Star Battery Metals Announces 2023 Positive Drilling Program Results for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama and NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that its 2023 drilling campaign has been completed on its BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County, Alabama. The program was designed to test continuity and limits of mineralization in support of the upcoming NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA), scheduled for completion at the end of Q1 2024. 15 holes totaling approximately 1,900 meters were successfully completed, and all holes at BamaStar have intercepted significant intervals of graphite mineralization

During the drilling, several potentially promising zones were intersected as can be seen in the below photograph (Figure 1).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Retains Market - Making Services

South Star Battery Metals Retains Market - Making Services

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained the services of Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP") to initiate its market-making services to provide assistance in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company

The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd. ("W.D. Latimer"), in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable laws, on an ongoing basis. For its services, the corporation has agreed to pay VLP five-thousand dollars ("$5,000") per month for a period of one ("1") year. The agreement with VLP may be terminated at any time by the Company or VLP. The Company and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The finances and the common shares required for the market-making services are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fees paid by the Company to VLP are for market-making services only.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Enhances Board and Executive Management Team

South Star Battery Metals Enhances Board and Executive Management Team

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that Roger Mortimer, an experienced capital-markets executive and global climateenergy-transition fund manager, has joined the board of directors and will serve as an advisor to the Company. In addition, Ty Dinwoodie, a graphite-industry veteran, senior corporate advisor and specialist in Li-ion battery materials, has joined the executive team as a senior technicalcommercial advisor

Richard Pearce, CEO of South Star, said, "We are excited to welcome Roger and Ty to our team, and I look forward to working closely with both as we scale our operations and ramp up our production in quality graphite concentrates as well as midstream and downstream products. Roger brings a wealth of capital markets experience and extensive industry relationships as a global climate/energy transition fund manager and CIO for over 20 years. He will strengthen our board and play a key role in helping us increase our presence and investor awareness in the United States and globally."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Initial 2023 Drilling Program Results for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama and NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study Update

South Star Battery Metals Announces Initial 2023 Drilling Program Results for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama and NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that it is near completion of its 2023 drilling campaign on its BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County, Alabama. The program is designed to test continuity and limits of mineralization in support of the upcoming NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA), scheduled for the end of Q1 2024. To date, 11 holes totaling approximately 1,300 meters have been completed and there are 3 to 4 additional holes planned along strike. The drilling campaign is expected to be completed in August. All completed holes have intercepted significant intervals of graphite mineralization. Sample assays are underway at ActLab's facility in Ontario, Canada and are expected to be completed by September. The Company is also finalizing negotiations with three international engineeringconsulting companies for the PEA, and the contract is expected to be approved by the board and released in August

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of Final Subscription from its Previously Announced Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of Final Subscription from its Previously Announced Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated July 14, 2023, it has received final clearance relating to one subscriber who will become an insider of the Company upon closing of the private placement (the "Private Placement") through ownership of in excess of 10 percent of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Following confirmation that the subscriber's personal information form has been reviewed and cleared by the TSX-V, the Company issued an aggregate of 7,373,884 units ("Units") to the subscriber and the subscriber's funds in the aggregate amount of $3,908,158.52 are now available to the Company. Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for exploration, development, construction activities, corporate G&A and general working capital requirements

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Receives Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey Results ---Multiple Priority Targets Identified at Its Daisy Creek Lithium Project

GMV Minerals Receives Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey Results ---Multiple Priority Targets Identified at Its Daisy Creek Lithium Project

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has received the completed geophysical surveys from Precision GeoSurveys Inc. of Langley, British Columbia on its Daisy Creek project in Lander County, Nevada.

The survey was designed to outline the northern portion of the Daisy Creek caldera where Phillips Uranium's historic drill results returned very impressive high-grade lithium values while testing uranium targets within the basin fill. GMV's current survey included high-resolution radiometric and magnetic measurements across its entire claim package.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Exercises Complete Globex Option

Brunswick Exploration Exercises Complete Globex Option

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW) has exercised the entire Lac Escale Lithium property option (Mirage Property) which Globex and Brunswick jointly announced on January 24, 2023 ( click here to access press release ).

The option covers 96 cells and a one-kilometer area of influence extending from the current 96 cell boundaries. Under the option agreement, Brunswick was required to make payments totaling $500,000, (half in cash and half in shares) and undertake a minimum of $1,000,000 in exploration work over four years. In addition, at the fifth anniversary of the coming into force of the retained 3% Gross Metal Royalty, Brunswick must pay Globex an advance royalty of $100,000 per year.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Completes Geochemical and Magnetic Surveys at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Completes Geochemical and Magnetic Surveys at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a soil geochemistry survey and a high-resolution ground magnetic survey at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the town of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. The surveys were designed to provide detailed magnetic and geochemical signatures over fault structures and surface expression of uranium where the Company previously intersected basement-hosted uranium mineralization grading 0.13% U3O8 over 0.23 metres from 107.67 to 107.90 metres in drill hole GC15-03, and over a strong radon anomaly that was detected on surface by a predecessor company in 2013.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Adds to Quebec Properties

Canada Silver Cobalt Adds to Quebec Properties

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The Company has acquired 2,335 hectares covering a geologically favourable unit with Base Metal and Gold potential

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Announces the Exercise of the Mirage Project Option From Globex Mining Enterprise

Brunswick Exploration Announces the Exercise of the Mirage Project Option From Globex Mining Enterprise

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has met all payment and work expenditures requirements to acquire a 100% interest on the claims held by Globex Mining Enterprise (TSX: GMX) at the Mirage Project through the payment acceleration clause of the Option Agreement dated January 5 2023.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Following our successful autumn drilling campaign, we have decided to accelerate the Option Agreement covering the main portion of the Mirage Project. This further consolidates our position in the Mirage Project region as we continue to expand and delineate an exciting lithium discovery."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Announces the Exercise of the Mirage Project Option From Globex Mining Enterprise

Brunswick Exploration Announces the Exercise of the Mirage Project Option From Globex Mining Enterprise

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has met all payment and work expenditures requirements to acquire a 100% interest on the claims held by Globex Mining Enterprise (TSX: GMX) at the Mirage Project through the payment acceleration clause of the Option Agreement dated January 5 2023.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "Following our successful autumn drilling campaign, we have decided to accelerate the Option Agreement covering the main portion of the Mirage Project. This further consolidates our position in the Mirage Project region as we continue to expand and delineate an exciting lithium discovery."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

South Star Battery Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Investor Livestream Discussing New AI Technology Tomorrow November 30

Nuclear Fuels Confirms Deeper Mineralization at Kaycee Uranium Project

GMV Minerals Receives Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey Results ---Multiple Priority Targets Identified at Its Daisy Creek Lithium Project

NorthStar Gaming Announces New Partnership Agreement with BettorView

Related News

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Confirms Deeper Mineralization at Kaycee Uranium Project

Precious Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Tech Investing

CORRECTION: Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Copper Investing

TNC Intersects 69.95m @ 1.91% Cu and 16.75m @ 5.30% Cu at Vero Resource, Mt Oxide

Lithium Investing

Lake Johnston South Lithium Project Review Confirms High Prospectivity

Lithium Investing

Phase 2 HMW Offtake Process Advances

Uranium Investing

Aura Plans to Significantly Expand the Tiris Project into a Potentially World Class Uranium Province with a 13,000km Tenure Application

×