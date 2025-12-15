The New York Stock Exchange Leads with Seven of the 10 Largest IPOs in 2025, Paves Way for Digital Currency Public Market Debuts

Cements role as largest ETF marketplace in the world representing more than $10 trillion of AUM listed

Largest transfer in NYSE history as AstraZeneca plc announced intent to make NYSE listing home

The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced it listed seven of the 10 largest IPOs of the year and led in large technology IPOs representing nearly 70% of proceeds raised in 2025, including some of the world's most notable names like Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR), Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG), Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL), and Bullish (NYSE: BLSH).

"Innovation and trust go hand-in-hand at the NYSE, driving our leadership in blockbuster new listings and cutting-edge tech deployment year after year," said Lynn Martin, President, NYSE Group. "As we head into 2026, our priority is maintaining this momentum and reversing the decline in the number of public companies. The key will be streamlining disclosures and cementing the U.S. capital markets' reputation as the world's most trusted, liquid, and competitive."

2025 highlights include:

  • Celebrated Blockbuster IPOs: The NYSE was home to seven out of 10 of the year's largest IPOs and the leader in large technology IPOs representing nearly 70% of proceeds raised. Notable names include Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR), Figma, Inc. (NYSE: FIG), BETA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BETA), NIQ Global Intelligence plc (NYSE: NIQ), and Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KRMN).
  • Led with Cutting-Edge Tech: The NYSE reinforced its commitment to its own Pillar technology, which performed seamlessly during periods of peak volatility. This year, the exchange set a record by processing more than 1.1 trillion messages in a single day, all while maintaining processing times of around 30 microseconds.
  • Dominated the ETF Landscape: The NYSE remained the leader for ETF issuance in 2025, welcoming 428 new ETFs with $64.62 billion in AUM. The NYSE represents the largest ETF marketplace in the world with more than $10 trillion of AUM listed.
  • Pioneered Paths to Market for Crypto: The NYSE listed Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL), Bullish (NYSE: BLSH), and Twenty One Capital, Inc. (NYSE: XXI). The exchange also remained the number one platform for U.S. crypto ETF trading and launched 25 digital asset ETFs including the Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (NYSE Arca: GDLC), Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (NYSE Arca: BSOL), Franklin XRP ETF (NYSE Arca: XRPZ), and the first exchange listed U.S. closed end fund to offer investors access to the private digital asset ecosystem with C1 Fund (NYSE: CFND).
  • Launched NYSE Texas: Since launching in March as the first securities exchange to be incorporated in Texas, NYSE Texas has reached more than 100 dual listings, representing a combined total market capitalization of more than $2 trillion.
  • Welcomed New Transfers: Since 2000, more than 350 companies have transferred to the NYSE. This year, the exchange welcomed Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VIRT), Etsy, Inc. (NYSE: ETSY), and more. Notably, AstraZeneca plc announced its intention to make the NYSE its listing home, marking the largest transfer in NYSE history.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes, helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2025.

