The New York Stock Exchange Leads with Seven of the 10 Largest IPOs in 2025, Paves Way for Digital Currency Public Market Debuts

Cements role as largest ETF marketplace in the world representing more than $10 trillion of AUM listed
Largest transfer in NYSE history as AstraZeneca plc announced intent to make NYSE listing home
The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced it listed seven of the 10 largest IPOs of the year and led in large technology IPOs representing nearly 70% of proceeds raised in 2025, including some of the world's most notable names like Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR), Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG), Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL), and Bullish (NYSE: BLSH).
"Innovation and trust go hand-in-hand at the NYSE, driving our leadership in blockbuster new listings and cutting-edge tech deployment year after year," said Lynn Martin, President, NYSE Group. "As we head into 2026, our priority is maintaining this momentum and reversing the decline in the number of public companies. The key will be streamlining disclosures and cementing the U.S. capital markets' reputation as the world's most trusted, liquid, and competitive."
2025 highlights include:
- Celebrated Blockbuster IPOs: The NYSE was home to seven out of 10 of the year's largest IPOs and the leader in large technology IPOs representing nearly 70% of proceeds raised. Notable names include Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR), Figma, Inc. (NYSE: FIG), BETA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BETA), NIQ Global Intelligence plc (NYSE: NIQ), and Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KRMN).
- Led with Cutting-Edge Tech: The NYSE reinforced its commitment to its own Pillar technology, which performed seamlessly during periods of peak volatility. This year, the exchange set a record by processing more than 1.1 trillion messages in a single day, all while maintaining processing times of around 30 microseconds.
- Dominated the ETF Landscape: The NYSE remained the leader for ETF issuance in 2025, welcoming 428 new ETFs with $64.62 billion in AUM. The NYSE represents the largest ETF marketplace in the world with more than $10 trillion of AUM listed.
- Pioneered Paths to Market for Crypto: The NYSE listed Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL), Bullish (NYSE: BLSH), and Twenty One Capital, Inc. (NYSE: XXI). The exchange also remained the number one platform for U.S. crypto ETF trading and launched 25 digital asset ETFs including the Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (NYSE Arca: GDLC), Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (NYSE Arca: BSOL), Franklin XRP ETF (NYSE Arca: XRPZ), and the first exchange listed U.S. closed end fund to offer investors access to the private digital asset ecosystem with C1 Fund (NYSE: CFND).
- Launched NYSE Texas: Since launching in March as the first securities exchange to be incorporated in Texas, NYSE Texas has reached more than 100 dual listings, representing a combined total market capitalization of more than $2 trillion.
- Welcomed New Transfers: Since 2000, more than 350 companies have transferred to the NYSE. This year, the exchange welcomed Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VIRT), Etsy, Inc. (NYSE: ETSY), and more. Notably, AstraZeneca plc announced its intention to make the NYSE its listing home, marking the largest transfer in NYSE history.
