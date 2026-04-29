The Mosaic Company Announces Sustainability Targets For Long-Term Value

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced global 2030 sustainability targets that reinforce its commitment to shaping a sustainable future reflecting who we are and how we operate. The streamlined targets represent a timely approach to improving efficiency, reducing risk and supporting innovation.

Since beginning its sustainability journey more than 15 years ago, Mosaic has evolved alongside an ever-changing world, driving a more broad and integrated approach to sustainability. This means focusing on the collective set of actions that move Mosaic forward, strengthening how it operates, manages risk, and creates lasting value for our business, communities, and the generations that follow.

The targets are focused on three categories: People, Earth and Innovation. Key details include:

  • Drive toward zero life-altering injuries

  • Enhance employee wellbeing and engagement

  • Advance facility-specific water management action plans that reduce risk and increase water conservation and recycling

  • Advance long-term decarbonization plans

  • Implement soil health and conservation products and practices on more than 100 million acres by 2030

  • Promote beneficial reuse of tailings and process materials to extract valuable constituents, and reduce environmental risks and long-term stewardship obligations

"The release of our 2030 targets comes at a time when the world is growing more complex and demands on global food systems continue to rise. However, our focus on what matters hasn't changed," said Mosaic's President and CEO, Bruce Bodine. "Sustainability is not a standalone initiative - it is the sum of actions we take every day to strengthen our business, support our people and the communities where we live and work, and steward the resources that make our work possible."

Since issuing the company's first sustainability disclosure in 2009, Mosaic's journey has prioritized strong transparency and performance. Key accomplishments over the years include the contribution of over $250 million to operating communities; the development of a portfolio of non-commodity performance products and biologics that improve nutrient use efficiency, crop yields and on-farm environmental performance; successful execution of partnerships that improve smallholder livelihoods and access to critical water supplies; promotion of 4R Nutrient Stewardship practices on over 16 million acres in North America; launch of a global tailings standard in 2025; and the completion of thousands of environmental and sustainability risk reduction projects at global facilities.

Mosaic will report progress on these companywide targets as part of its annual sustainability disclosures. See Mosaic's targets here.

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) helps the world grow the food it needs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Mosaic is a leading producer and marketer of potash and phosphate fertilizer which are essential inputs for the world's farmers. Through the Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is advancing the next generation of biological solutions designed to improve nutrient use efficiency, strengthen crop performance, and support more sustainable agricultural systems. As a Fortune 500 company with 13,000 employees serving customers in more than 40 countries, Mosaic is helping build resilient and productive food systems for the future. More information on the company is available at www.Mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

Investors:
Paul Massoud, CFA, 813-775-4260
paul.massoud@mosaicco.com

Joan Tong, CFA, 863-640-0826
joan.tong@mosaicco.com

Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
media@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



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