The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff
Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)
Class Period: February 8, 2021 - February 4, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2022
The CRNC lawsuit alleges Cerence Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) the global semiconductor shortage had a materially negative impact on demand for Cerence's software licenses; (2) defendants masked the impact of the semiconductor shortage on demand for the Company's software licenses by pulling forward sales; and (3) as a result of the above, defendants' statements about Cerence's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)
This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Affirm Holdings, Inc. securities on February 10, 2022 after the Company sent a Tweet concerning its Second Quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 1:15 p.m. EST.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2022
According to the filed complaint, on February 10, 2022 at approximately 1:15 p.m., Affirm issued a Tweet from its official account in which the Company disclosed certain metrics from its second quarter 2022 financial results. The Tweet, which was published prior to the Company's planned release of its financial results, portrayed a highly successful quarter, which included an increase in revenue of 77%. This caused Affirm's share price to spike nearly 10% in intra-day trading. The Tweet was materially misleading, in that it omitted to disclose the full details of Affirm's second quarter financial results. Affirm deleted the Tweet and released its full second quarter financial results ahead of schedule. The full financial results were lackluster - with the Company posting a loss of $0.57 per share, compared with analyst expectations of $0.37 per share.
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)
Class Period: March 2, 2021 - February 2, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 9, 2022
The FB lawsuit alleges that Meta Platforms, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Apple's iOS privacy changes were having a material impact on Meta's ability to provide the kind of targeted advertising that its customers wanted and, as a result, customer ad spending was dropping precipitously; (2) Meta's mitigation efforts were either not properly implemented or ineffective; (3) measurement of ads was not accurate as mitigation efforts were failing; and (4) Meta did not have a plan in place to properly address the impact of the iOS privacy changes.
