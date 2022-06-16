Life Science NewsInvesting News

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company"). On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, OTC Markets informed the Company that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning the Company and its common stock traded on the OTCQB Marketplace, specifically the distribution of promotional emails on June 8, 2022 and June 14, 2022, by an unaffiliated third-party that contained certain charting and technical analysis as well as recent business milestones which were previously publicly disclosed by the Company. The promotional materials did not have a material impact on the Company's common share price. After inquiry, the Company determined that the third party, which was not engaged by the Company or any of its officers, directors, controlling shareholders or any third-party service providers, distributed the promotional emails. The Company had no editorial oversight of the promotional material nor any opportunity to review in advance of the distribution; however, the Company has subsequently reviewed the specific details related to the Company that were included in such promotional emails and has confirmed the factual details included therein are not materially false andor misleading. The Company cautions readers that the opinions made in the promotional materials are speculative in nature. For more complete and specific information regarding the Company, its prospects and the risks associated with those prospects, readers should review the Company's Listing Statement dated as of May 26, 2022 and other public filings on SEDAR, its website and other reliable sources. The Company encourages investors to contact their investment advisors prior to making any investment.

Further, the Company understands this promotional activity coincided with increased trading activity in the Company's common shares beginning on or about June 8, 2022 The Company does not believe the promotional activities were a factor in the recent increase in trading volume of the Company's common shares. Instead, the Company attributes the increased trading volume to currently heightened investor interest as a result of its recent press releases which disclosed that the Company has completed its initial production and secured sales partnerships with the "Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival" as well as Flair Airlines.

After an inquiry by management, none of the Company's executive officers, directors or, to the knowledge of the Company, any controlling shareholders or third-party service providers sold or purchased common shares of the Company within the past 90 days.

In the last twelve months, the Company has engaged Investing News Network (as previously disclosed in a press release dated February 16, 2022), Stockwatch, and World of Vegan (as previously disclosed in a press release dated March 17, 2022) for marketing services.

OTC Markets has further requested that the Company state whether it has issued any shares or convertible instruments allowing conversion to equity securities at prices constituting a discount to the current market rate at the time of the issuance. As disclosed in its public filings on SEDAR, the Company has from time to time issued shares or convertible instruments allowing conversion to equity securities at prices constituting a discount to the current market rate at the time of the issuance in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Please refer to the Company's Listing Statement (Form 2A) dated May 26, 2022, which is filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR, for a full list of such share issuances.

About The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director

Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656
E-mail: investors@shopgummies.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128114

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

The Gummy ProjectGUMY:CCCSE:GUMYBiotech Investing
GUMY:CC
The Gummy Project Begins Journey to Become a Household Brand Across North America-One Gummy at a Time

The Gummy Project Begins Journey to Become a Household Brand Across North America-One Gummy at a Time

The Gummy Project Inc. ( CSE: GUMY ) ( OTCQB: POTVF ) has meticulously navigated its way into the booming global Gummy Market with "better for you" low sugar, plant-based, gluten-free gummy products and a purpose-driven approach.  By tapping into the public's desire for "better for you" candy options while also supporting the planet's endangered species, the company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Charlie Lamb, and his team have set out to establish their own footprint in the industry—one gummy at a time.

Entering the global gummy market certainly makes sense given the market was valued at $17.8 billion in 2021, and according to a report by Grand View Research, is expected to balloon to a more than $42-billion market by 2028 and expanding at a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project Selected to Be Supplier of Gummy Products for Flair Airlines with New Partnership

The Gummy Project Selected to Be Supplier of Gummy Products for Flair Airlines with New Partnership

  • Partnership designed to rapidly accellerate The Gummy Project's growth across Canada with GUMY products being featured for sale on all Flair flights and delivered to all Flair hubs in Toronto (ON), Kitchener (ON), Ottawa (ON), Vancouver (BC), Abbotsford (BC) and Edmonton (AB).
  • As the "Better for You" gummy company, The Gummy Project, through its Flair Airlines partnership, will extend the reach and effectiveness of its purpose driven mission to support endangered keystone species

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has been selected as the supplier of gummy products to Flair Airlines in a new partnership with Canada's only independent ultra-low-cost carrier.

"Featuring our gummies across Flair Airlines' entire fleet provides rapid brand awareness and growth across Canada for GUMY. This partnership will offer GUMY an incredible opportunity for brand recognition and allow us to reach a strong and diverse demographic," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, CEO of The Gummy Project. "We are excited to work with Flair to engage their customers and team in an effort to support endangered keystone species while enjoying our gummy products."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project to Be Exclusive Supplier of Gummies for 2022 "Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival" in Vancouver

The Gummy Project to Be Exclusive Supplier of Gummies for 2022 "Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival" in Vancouver

  • Bard on the Beach is Western Canada's largest professional Shakespeare Festival.
  • The festival's 33rd Season, from June 8 to September 24, 2022, is expected to have more than 100,000 attendees from all over the world.
  • The Gummy Project will also sponsor 'Bike to Bard' program which will provide a featured position for brand awareness and product sampling
  • Sponsorship to include on site activation with tastings and sampling along with signage and storytelling opportunities online

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has been selected by Bard on the Beach to be the exclusive supplier of gummy products for the 2022 festival. Both the Peachy Bees and Watermellon Sharks will be featured for sale products at the festival's consessions.

"With over 100,000 attendees annually, Bard on the Beach presents a tremendous platform for us to launch our gummies locally while we support this community jewel," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, CEO of The Gummy Project. "Bard attendees make up a powerful demographic for The Gummy Project and the opportunity to sell our gummies at the festival and sample extensively is being designed to drive brand awareness and create a customer base that we feel will strongly embrace our mandate to support endangered keystone species."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gummy Project Announces Completion of Initial Production Run of Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bee Gummies

Gummy Project Announces Completion of Initial Production Run of Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bee Gummies

The Gummy Project Inc. (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that production has been finalized on its first two gummy products: the Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees.

"Now that we have finalized the 'change of business' we're thrilled to have also finalized production on our first run of gummies and look forward to accelerating the launch of our brand into the consumer marketplace in Canada with a focus on brand awareness and revenue generation," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of GUMY.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Potent Ventures Inc. Announces Commencement of Trading of Common Shares Under the Symbol "GUMY" and Formal Change of Name

Potent Ventures Inc. Announces Commencement of Trading of Common Shares Under the Symbol "GUMY" and Formal Change of Name

Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) (the "Company") a purpose driven low sugar gummy company, is pleased to announce that it will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under its new name "The Gummy Project Inc." with stock symbol "GUMY" at the opening of the market on June 2, 2022.

Until further notice, the OTCQB Venture Market ticker symbol will remain "POTVF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ticker symbol will remain "0OS".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE Bulletin: INDEX - CSE 25 Index Quarterly Rebalancing

CSE Bulletin: INDEX - CSE 25 Index Quarterly Rebalancing

The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l'indice composé du CSE 25 entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 17 juin 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
5 Biggest Biotechnology ETFs in 2022

5 Biggest Biotechnology ETFs in 2022

Investing in the biotech industry can be a long road to gains given the sector’s volatility.

Even with a good understanding of the system, no one can predict which treatment, device or therapy will give the biggest return, making biotech exchange-traded funds (ETFs) a more secure option than individual biotech stocks.

An ETF is a relatively safe investment route that can minimize losses while offering exposure to multiple companies instead of focusing on the gains and losses of a single biotech stock.

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty-four cents ($0.54) per share on the $.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2022.

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share on the company's $2.00 convertible preferred stock, payable September 1, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 9, 2022.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Elects Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H. to Board of Directors

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., MPH., to the Board, effective June 14, 2022. Dr. Bhatt will serve as a member of the Science & Technology Committee of the Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615006039/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project

The Gummy Project Begins Journey to Become a Household Brand Across North America-One Gummy at a Time

The Gummy Project Inc. (CSE: GUMY) (OTCQB: POTVF) has meticulously navigated its way into the booming global Gummy Market with "better for you" low sugar, plant-based, gluten-free gummy products and a purpose-driven approach. By tapping into the public's desire for "better for you" candy options while also supporting the planet's endangered species, the company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Charlie Lamb, and his team have set out to establish their own footprint in the industry-one gummy at a time.

Entering the global gummy market certainly makes sense given the market was valued at $17.8 billion in 2021, and according to a report by Grand View Research, is expected to balloon to a more than $42-billion market by 2028 and expanding at a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period.

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Initiates Significant Corporate Changes

Sirona Biochem Initiates Significant Corporate Changes

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to inform about several significant corporate changes currently in preparation:

Now that Sirona Biochem has closed an exclusive global licencing agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, the next steps for sustainable and rapid growth of the company are initiated.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×