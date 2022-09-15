Life Science NewsInvesting News

  • Purchase Order from world class resort and casino marks the achievement of another milestone in The Gummy Project's ongoing highly strategic multi-channel sales strategy
  • The resort and casino consists of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas with millions of visitors each year

 The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order for its Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks from a 5-star luxury resort and casino located on the Las Vegas Strip (the "Resort & Casino").

"Receiving a purchaser order from this Resort & Casino is a significant achievement for the Company and an important indication of our rapid growth trajectory," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "When a 5-star luxury resort and casino is purchasing our gummies to sell at its property, it clearly illustrates the tremendous momentum that we are building and that our endangered "keystone" species mandate is very much resonating with business' and consumers throughout North America."

The Resort and Casino issued the purchase order on September 7, 2022 and was recently recognized as a Travel + Leisure Global Vision Award winner which spotlights international companies, individuals, destinations, and organizations taking strides to develop more sustainable and responsible travel products, practices, and experiences.

"Our products clearly embody the Resort & Casino's commitment to a more sustainable future and we very much look forward to developing a long-term relationship with them the supports the conservation of endangered "keystone" species," said Mr. Lamb.

About The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director
Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656
E-mail: investors@shopgummies.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137141

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

The Gummy ProjectGUMY:CCCSE:GUMYBiotech Investing
GUMY:CC
The Gummy Project Announces Expansion into Sobeys Retail Network in British Columbia

The Gummy Project Announces Expansion into Sobeys Retail Network in British Columbia

  • Sobeys retail network in British Columbia includes all Safeway and Thrifty Foods locations
  • Listing with Sobeys to provide rapid expansion of retail footprint in British Columbia

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has become an approved vendor at Sobeys Inc. in British Columbia.

"Sobeys provides premier distribution points in both Safeway and Thrifty Foods, some of British Columbia's most well-known and established grocery retailers," stated Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "The demand for our Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks continues to grow as we execute our multi-channel sales strategy across Canada and into the United States."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project to Be Featured on "This Is BC" with Jay Durant on Global News Hour's Flagship Broadcast

The Gummy Project to Be Featured on "This Is BC" with Jay Durant on Global News Hour's Flagship Broadcast

  • The Gummy Project feature will be aired on Sunday, September 11, 2022 during the 6pm PST broadcast.
  • Global News Hour at 6 is one of B.C.'s most watched nightly newscasts and is the flagship news broadcast at Global BC.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce that it has been selected to be featured on Global News Hour's segment "This is BC" with Jay Durant during its flagship 6pm PST broadcast on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

"This is BC " with Jay Durant explores and uncovers the uplifting and unique stories of people, communities, places and business' in British Columbia and showcases the uniqueness of the province, the events that shape it and the people who live there. The segment airs during Global News Hour at 6pm PST on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays weekly.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project Announces Strategic Entry into the United States Retail Market with Hy-Vee as First Grocery Retailer

The Gummy Project Announces Strategic Entry into the United States Retail Market with Hy-Vee as First Grocery Retailer

The Gummy Project  (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce its entry into the U.S. market with Hy-Vee, Inc. as its first major retail partner.

The Gummy Project sells low-sugar, plant-based gummy products while raising money and awareness to support endangered species. For every bag of product purchased, GUMY donates a portion of the proceeds to help certain endangered species from going extinct.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project Announces Commencement of Second Production Run of Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks in Preparation for Strategic Expansion into the United States

The Gummy Project Announces Commencement of Second Production Run of Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks in Preparation for Strategic Expansion into the United States

  • Both the Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees are expected to be ready for distribution into the United States on October 15, 2022.
  • The Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees will use fully recyclable packaging for the US market.
  • The Company is currently in advanced discussions with US based luxury hotel chains, national US supermarket chains and major US airlines to carry Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a second production run has commenced for the Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks in preparation for a strategic expansion into the US market.

"Our accelerated US expansion was created by high interest and demand after the Company's exposure at the Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago earlier this year where we were selected as one of the most innovative new products," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of GUMY. "Following the tremendous success we've had in Canada so far, we feel the company is ready to expand into the US market and we have the utmost confidence in our products, our team and our mandate to support endangered keystone species. Our entry into the lucrative US market is the right strategy at the right time, with a focus on US luxury hotels, supermarket chains and major airlines."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project Announces Launch of New Investor Relations Website

The Gummy Project Announces Launch of New Investor Relations Website

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company")  is pleased to announce the launch of its new investor relations website at https:shopgummies.compagesinvestors.

The investor relations website features excellent functionality and streamlined access to essential investor information, including recent company press releases, sector information and more.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Komo Announces Product of the Year Nomination by the B.C. Food and Beverage Association

Komo Announces Product of the Year Nomination by the B.C. Food and Beverage Association

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTCQB:KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo") is pleased to announce its newest product, Mac & Greens, has been nominated for Product of the Year by the British Columbia Food and Beverage Association ("BCFB") for the 2022 awards

Product of the Year is BCFB's flagship award - the winner is selected a bit differently from the other BCFB awards. For Product of the Year, 10 finalists go on to the Product of the Year competition on October 3rd where a panel of judges will crown the winner. Komo's latest innovation, Mac & Greens, has been nominated as one of 10 finalists. The Mac & Greens is Komo's plant-based take on the classic macaroni and cheese with a wholesome twist. It's made with a cheezy oat sauce, basil pesto, greens including spinach, parsley and edamame and is topped with garlicky panko breadcrumbs.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Adjuvant Treatment with Opdivo Demonstrated Statistically Significant and Clinically Meaningful Improvement in Recurrence-Free Survival in Patients with Stage IIB/C Melanoma in the CheckMate -76K Trial

Positive results from CheckMate -76K reinforce the potential benefit of Opdivo in earlier stages of melanoma

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the Phase 3 CheckMate -76K trial evaluating Opdivo (nivolumab) as a single agent in the adjuvant setting in patients with completely resected stage IIB/C melanoma met its primary endpoint and demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit in recurrence-free survival (RFS) versus placebo at a pre-specified interim analysis. No new safety signals were observed at the time of the analysis.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie to Present Data from Growing Neuroscience and Movement Disorders Portfolio at 2022 MDS International Congress

--Results will be presented from the Phase 3 M15-736 trial, a randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, active-controlled study, evaluating the continuous subcutaneous infusion of ABBV-951 (foslevodopa/foscarbidopa) in people with advanced Parkinson's disease
--Data will also be presented on real-world efficacy of BOTOX ® (onabotulinumtoxinA) for the treatment of spasticity and BOTOX ® for the treatment of cervical dystonia
--Research highlights AbbVie's continued commitment to advancing the management of movement disorders

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that data from its robust neuroscience portfolio will be presented at the 2022 International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society's (MDS) International Congress, taking place in Madrid, Spain from September 15-18 . A total of 13 abstracts will be presented across multiple disease states, including Parkinson's disease, spasticity and cervical dystonia.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty-four cents ($0.54) per share on the $.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 7, 2022.

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share on the company's $2.00 convertible preferred stock, payable December 1, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 8, 2022.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie Announces Public Voting Open for 30th Annual Cystic Fibrosis Scholarship "Thriving Student Awards"

  • Online and mobile voting is open to the public now through September 28 to help determine this year's two Thriving Scholars
  • Forty students living with cystic fibrosis (CF) are in the running for the two $25,000 awards based on their academic excellence, creativity, and community involvement/extracurricular activities
  • This year's scholarship program marks 30 years of AbbVie's commitment to students with CF pursuing higher education

AbbVie today announced the start of its two-week public voting period for the 2022 Thriving Undergraduate and Graduate Scholarships. Following this voting period, scholarships totaling $25,000 each will be awarded to two commendable students living with cystic fibrosis (CF), an inherited chronic disease that affects the lungs and digestive system.

Beginning today through September 28 at 10 a.m. Central Time , the public is encouraged to visit the official AbbVie CF Scholarship website ( www.AbbVieCFScholarship.com ) to learn more about this year's top 40 scholars through their essays and creative presentations. The public can then cast their vote to help select the 2022 Thriving Undergraduate and Graduate Scholarship recipients. Votes can be cast online or via text message by texting the scholar's personalized ID code to "58185" during the two-week public voting period.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aptose to Participate in Cantor Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference

Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that the Aptose will be participating in the Cantor Oncology, Hematology & HemeOnc Conference on September 28, 2022.

Dr. Rafael Bejar, Chief Medical Officer of Aptose, will participate in a panel, " Leukemia & MDS ," and with Mr. Fletcher Payne, CFO of Aptose, will be hosting one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Aptose management team, please contact your conference representative.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×