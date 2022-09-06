Life Science NewsInvesting News

  • Both the Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees are expected to be ready for distribution into the United States on October 15, 2022.
  • The Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees will use fully recyclable packaging for the US market.
  • The Company is currently in advanced discussions with US based luxury hotel chains, national US supermarket chains and major US airlines to carry Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a second production run has commenced for the Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks in preparation for a strategic expansion into the US market.

"Our accelerated US expansion was created by high interest and demand after the Company's exposure at the Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago earlier this year where we were selected as one of the most innovative new products," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of GUMY. "Following the tremendous success we've had in Canada so far, we feel the company is ready to expand into the US market and we have the utmost confidence in our products, our team and our mandate to support endangered keystone species. Our entry into the lucrative US market is the right strategy at the right time, with a focus on US luxury hotels, supermarket chains and major airlines."

The second run of Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks is expected to be completed and ready for distribution into the United States on October 15, 2022.

The Company is also pleased to announce that its gummies will now be packaged in fully- recyclable packaging.

"The shift to fully recyclable packaging is a key sustainability initiative that we've been planning for some time," said Anthony Gindin, Chief Marketing Office of the Company. "We want to be at the forefront of sustainability in the confectionary industry and this is just another step in the Company's mission toward a more sustainable future."

About The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow. https://shopgummies.com/

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director
Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free (877) 806-2633
E-mail: investors@shopgummies.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136011

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

The Gummy ProjectGUMY:CCCSE:GUMYBiotech Investing
GUMY:CC
The Gummy Project Announces Launch of New Investor Relations Website

The Gummy Project Announces Launch of New Investor Relations Website

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company")  is pleased to announce the launch of its new investor relations website at https:shopgummies.compagesinvestors.

The investor relations website features excellent functionality and streamlined access to essential investor information, including recent company press releases, sector information and more.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project Announces That Its Gummies Land on North America's Largest Passenger Ferry Line

The Gummy Project Announces That Its Gummies Land on North America's Largest Passenger Ferry Line

  • The Ferry line is one of the largest ferry operators in the world carrying millions of passengers and vehicles each year.
  • The Ferry line to provide high traffic opportunities on board to grow brand awareness while forming strong consumer connections.

 The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce that its Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks will be rolling out on North America's largest passenger ferry line later this summer.

"Our multi-channel sales strategy is designed to build significant brand awareness and connection with our purpose-driven mandate through highly strategic partnerships, such as this one, our Flair Airlines partnership along with Bard on the Beach - all supported by a growing retail presence and online ecommerce availability," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, CEO of The Gummy Project. "Having our product available on this ferry line puts our gummies and purpose-driven mandate in front of millions of people each year allowing us to engage consumers and drive revenue growth while aligning the brand and our great tasting gummies with people in the community."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project Secures Additional Repeat Order from Existing Customer Flair Airlines

The Gummy Project Secures Additional Repeat Order from Existing Customer Flair Airlines

  • The Company had previously announced its first repeat order with existing customer Bard on the Beach.
  • Partnership with Flair rapidly accelerates The Gummy Project's growth across Canada with GUMY products being featured for sale on all Flair flights.
  • As the "Better for You" gummy company, The Gummy Project, through its Flair Airlines partnership, will extend the reach and effectiveness of its purpose driven mission to support endangered keystone species.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has received a repeat order from its existing customer Flair Airlines ("Flair").

"We are very pleased to receive our second repeat order from an existing customer. We view this as another vote of confidence that our customers are very much enjoying our gummies and strongly embracing our mandate to support endangered keystone species," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of The Company. "We look forward to building upon the momentum that the Company has created as we continue to accelerate revenue generation and brand awareness."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project Secures First Repeat Order from Existing Customer Bard on the Beach

The Gummy Project Secures First Repeat Order from Existing Customer Bard on the Beach

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has received its first repeat order from its existing customer Bard on The Beach ("Bard").

"We're thrilled to receive our first repeat order for our Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees from the local community jewel that is Bard. We view this as an indication that the local community strongly embraces our mandate to support endangered keystone species and very much enjoys our delicious gummies," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports June 2022 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports June 2022 Performance Figures

CSE leads domestic exchanges with 16 IPOs during first half 2022

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of June 2022.

June 2022 Operating Statistics

  • Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.2 billion shares;
  • Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $539 million;
  • CSE issuers completed 62 financings that raised an aggregate $169 million; and
  • The CSE welcomed listings from 15 new companies, including one fundamental change of an existing issuer, bringing total listed securities to 794 as at June 30, 2022.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange maintained its leading position in Canadian initial public offerings in the first half of 2022," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "We had 16 companies go public via IPO on our exchange. That accounted for more than half of all IPOs completed on Canadian exchanges during this period, according to CPE Analytics.[1] We are delighted that entrepreneurs from around the world continue to recognize the significant benefits of a CSE listing."

What's On at the CSE

Tech Tuesdays recently wrapped up the first half of its second season. The 19 episodes featured interviews with executives from cutting-edge technology companies involved in diverse industries such as telehealth, data security, medical devices, mining, AgTech and much more. The episodes can be viewed on CSE TV, the Exchange's YouTube channel. Tech Tuesdays will return in the fall for the second half of Season 2, so the summer is a great time to catch up on any episodes of interest!

The CSE is pleased to be sponsoring and participating in the 27th annual Canadian Security Traders Association (CSTA) Conference, taking place in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario on August 18-21. Conference panelists will tackle issues including diversity in investing, trading digital assets, regulation, and fintech innovations. Further information, including registration details and a preliminary conference agenda, is available here.

New Listings in June 2022

Yellow Stem Tech Inc. (YY)
G2 Energy Corp. (GTOO)
The Gummy Project Inc. (GUMY)
Avila Energy Corporation (VIK) - Fundamental Change
Arctic Fox Minerals Corp. (FOXY)
Tana Resources Corp. (TANA)
Li-FT Power Ltd. (LIFT)
Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. (TERA)
Great Republic Mining Corp. (GRM)
X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (XONE)
Carmanah Minerals Corp. (CARM)
Copper Ridge Exploration Inc. (COP)
Clear Sky Lithium Corp. (POWR)
Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ORIG)
Miza II Resources Inc. (MIA)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE
=============================
CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/
Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News
Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/
Website: https://thecse.com/

Contact:
Richard Carleton, CEO
416-367-7360
richard.carleton@thecse.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will take part in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 20 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022 in New York City. Chris Boerner, Ph.D. , Executive Vice President, Chief Commercialization Officer and Samit Hirawat, M.D. , Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Global Drug Development will answer questions about the company at 8:10 a.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at http://investor.bms.com . An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Research at ESMO Congress 2022 Highlights Depth of Development Program Across Early- and Late-Stages of Cancer

Long-term data continue to reinforce benefits of Opdivo (nivolumab)-based combinations

Response outcomes data continue to build upon the clinical evidence of Opdualag (nivolumab and relatlimab-rmbw) in advanced melanoma

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Research at ESMO Congress 2022 Highlights Depth of Development Program Across Early- and Late-Stages of Cancer

Long-term data continue to reinforce benefits of Opdivo (nivolumab)-based combinations

Response outcomes data continue to build upon the clinical evidence of Opdualag (nivolumab and relatlimab-rmbw) in advanced melanoma

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New TROPiCS-02 Data in HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients Demonstrates Progression-Free Survival Benefit of Trodelvy® Regardless of Their HER2 Status

-- Progression-Free Survival Efficacy of Trodelvy Consistent with That Observed in the TROPiCS-02 Intention-to-Treat Population --

-- Results Presented at ESMO 2022 Highlight Trodelvy as a Potential Treatment Option in HR+/HER2-Low and IHC0 Status Metastatic Breast Cancer --

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2022 WELLS FARGO HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at Wells Fargo's 2022 Global Healthcare Conference at 9:45 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 8, 2022 . David M. Reese M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development and Peter H. Griffith executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2022 CITI GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at Citi's 2022 Global Healthcare Conference at 8:50 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 . David M. Reese M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development and Peter H. Griffith executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×