The Canadian Chrome Company Inc. Announces Additional Agreement Providing Consent for Geotechnical Program for Northern Road Link

The Canadian Chrome Company Inc. (CSE: CACR,OTC:KWGBF) (CSE: CACR,OTC:KWGBF.A), formerly KWG Resources Inc. (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, in furtherance of its ongoing support for equitable sharing with affected First Nations the many benefits of the development of transportation and electrification systems into the James Bay Lowlands and of mining enterprises in the Ring of Fire, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Canada Chrome Corporation ("CCC"), has signed a supplementary memorandum of agreement with AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc. (the "2025 Memorandum of Agreement") in support of the latter's application for work permits needed by it as the contractor representing Marten Falls First Nation ("MFFN") and Webequie First Nation ("WFN"). MFFN and WFN are the proponents of the environmental assessment for the design, construction and operation and maintenance of a multi-use all-season road called the Northern Road Link between the proposed Marten Falls Community Access Road and the proposed Webequie Supply Road in northwestern Ontario between Nakina and the Ring of Fire in the James Bay Lowlands. The 2025 Memorandum of Agreement is additional to the memorandum of agreement signed with AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc. in November 2024 and is for additional geotechnical investigation and aggregate source testing activities for the Northern Road Link (see the Company's news release dated November 6, 2024).

Pursuant to the 2025 Memorandum of Agreement, CCC has provided its consent for AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc. to be granted temporary access rights pursuant to the Public Lands Act (Ontario) to certain parts of the surface over some of the mineral exploration claims held by CCC along the northern half of the route of its proposed "Utility Corridor" for constructing transportation and electrification systems through the James Bay Lowlands from Nakina, Ontario to the Company's Black Horse chromite discovery in the Ring of Fire, a distance of approximately 330 kilometers, with electrification system connections from the Utility Corridor to several First Nations communities in the James Bay Lowlands. CCC provided its consent for temporary access rights for land-use permits for thirteen borehole locations for periods up to one year for certain geotechnical investigation and aggregate source testing activities. Work is expected to begin on or after September 15, 2025 and to continue until approximately late November depending on weather conditions. The 2025 Memorandum of Agreement provides that, at the end of the period, the access rights obtained by AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc. will be surrendered and the rights to all surface access rights will be restored to CCC.

The Memorandum of Agreement also provides for AtkinsRéalis Canada Inc. to provide the Company and CCC with copies of the results and other material regarding the work from time to time as various aspects of the work are completed. The Company believes that the results of those studies will assist it and its subsidiary in their activities and ongoing efforts for the efficient development of mines, minerals and mining rights as contemplated by the Mining Act (Ontario).

About The Canadian Chrome Company Inc.

The Canadian Chrome Company Inc. is an exploration stage company that is focused on identification, acquisition, consolidation, exploration, development and evaluation of large-scale deposits of minerals including chromite in the Ring of Fire, as well as other base metals and strategic minerals and, where applicable, in the development of transportation and electrification links to access remote areas where these deposits may be located.

For further information, please contact:
Bruce Hodgman, Vice-President: 416-642-3575 ~ info@canadachrome.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Disclaimer: Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266023

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Piece of chromium metal sitting on top of chromium on periodic table of elements.

How to Invest in Chromium Stocks

Chromium is a metal for the modern age with a bright future.

It is one of the more durable metals available, and is an integral component of stainless steel, which is used in infrastructure and machinery and supports construction activity around the world. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) estimates that most stainless steel contains roughly 18 percent chromium.

Although it's not as well known as some metals, chromium can be a compelling investment opportunity. To help those interested in the space, we’ve put together a brief guide on chromium, its supply and demand dynamics, as well as how to start investing in this industrial metal.

Keep reading...Show less
Chromium ore sitting on shiny surface with visible reflection.

Top 5 Chromium-producing Countries

Chromium is a hard, brittle gray metal with both a high melting point and resistance to corrosion.

Those characteristics make it a key element in stainless steel production. In fact, chromium producers sell about 60 percent of their output to the steel industry. Interestingly, however, the steel industry consumes chromium somewhat indirectly in that making stainless steel requires ferrochrome, an alloy of chromium and iron that contains 50 to 70 percent chromium by weight. Essentially, chromium is used to produce ferrochrome, which is then used to make steel.

South Africa is home to the vast majority of the world’s chromite deposits, which is where chromium comes from, and is the largest chromite ore producer. Many countries depend on South Africa for chromium imports, including China, which is the world’s top chromium consumer and top ferrochrome producer, as well as the top stainless steel producer.

Keep reading...Show less
KWG Extends the Expiry Dates and Resets the Exercise Price of Outstanding Warrants

KWG Extends the Expiry Dates and Resets the Exercise Price of Outstanding Warrants

KWG Resources Inc. (CSE: KWG) (CSE: KWG.A) (FSE: KW61) ("KWG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the time to exercise warrants issued during 2019 and 2021 (each a "Warrant") to purchase KWG.A multiple voting shares (each a "Multiple Voting Share") will be extended so that each such Warrant will have a five-year term from the applicable Warrant's original date of issuance. More particularly, 26,864 Warrants will have their expiry date extended to March 15, 2024; 3,808 Warrants will have their expiry date extended to June 17, 2024; 15,048 Warrants will have their expiry date extended to August 26, 2024; and 986,621 Warrants will have their expiry date extended to March 31, 2026, respectively. As a result of the 3:1 subdivision of Multiple Voting Shares which occurred on November 2, 2021, each Warrant entitles its holder to purchase three (3) Multiple Voting Shares until its expiry date. In conjunction with extending the expiry dates of the Warrants, the Company also announces the repricing of the exercise price of these Warrants from $7.50 to $9.60 per Warrant, each such Warrant entitling the holder to purchase three (3) Multiple Voting Shares on or before its expiry date, giving an effective exercise price of $3.20 per KWG.A Multiple Voting Share on exercise of said Warrants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
KWG Gives Notice to Convert $6.6 Million of Series 2021 Convertible Debentures into Shares and Warrants

KWG Gives Notice to Convert $6.6 Million of Series 2021 Convertible Debentures into Shares and Warrants

KWG Resources Inc. (CSE: KWG) (CSE: KWG.A) ("KWG" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that on September 30, 2022 it gave notice to all holders of Series 2021 Convertible Debentures (the "Debentures") that it has elected to convert all principal and accrued interest owing on the Debentures aggregating $6,609,419.86 into shares and warrants on November 2, 2022.

Under the terms of the Debentures, KWG has the option, exercisable at any time after September 29, 2022, on 30 days' notice, to convert the principal amount owing under the Debentures, together with interest on the amount being converted, into units (each a "Unit") at a price of $15.00 per Unit, with each such Unit currently (following the 3:1 subdivision of multiple voting shares of the Corporation on November 5, 2021) being comprised of six (6) multiple voting shares in the capital of the Corporation (each, a "Multiple Voting Share") and one (1) share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each such Warrant enabling its holder to acquire three (3) Multiple Voting Shares from treasury upon payment of $3.20 per share at any time on or before the earlier of: (i) December 15, 2023, or (ii) two (2) business days after completion of a take-over bid or a merger, amalgamation, arrangement or other form of business combination as a result of which the shareholders of the Corporation immediately prior to the completion of such bid or business combination do not own a majority of votes attaching to the voting securities of the Corporation or of the resulting issuer, as the case may be, or do not have the power to elect a majority of the directors of the Corporation or of the resulting issuer, as the case may be, after completion of such bid or business combination.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fancamp Exploration Ltd. Acquires Securities of KWG Resources Inc.

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. Acquires Securities of KWG Resources Inc.

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (" Fancamp ") is pleased to announce that, on September 1, 2022, KWG Resources Inc. (" KWG "), an exploration stage mining company headquartered in Ontario, issued the following securities to Fancamp: (a) a secured convertible promissory note of KWG (the " Secured Convertible Promissory Note ") in the aggregate principal amount of C$34,500,000 (the " Principal Amount "), convertible into multiple voting shares in the capital of KWG (" MVS "); and (b) warrants (the " Warrants ") to purchase MVS. The Secured Convertible Promissory Note and the Warrants were issued by KWG to Fancamp as partial consideration for the acquisition by KWG of all of the right, title and interests beneficially owned by Fancamp in and to the "Koper Lake-McFaulds" mineral properties, comprised of four (4) mining claims located within the "Ring of Fire" in the Province of Ontario.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fancamp and KWG Resources Announce Closing of the Sale of Fancamp's Interests in Koper Lake-McFaulds Mining Claims to KWG

Fancamp and KWG Resources Announce Closing of the Sale of Fancamp's Interests in Koper Lake-McFaulds Mining Claims to KWG

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (" Fancamp ") (TSXV: FNC) and KWG Resources Inc. (" KWG ") (CSE: KWG, KWG.A; FSE: KW61) are pleased to announce that, further to their joint press releases dated July 21, 2022 and August 10, 2022, they have closed the sale (the " Transaction ") by Fancamp to KWG of all of the right, title and interests beneficially owned by Fancamp in and to the "Koper Lake-McFaulds" mineral properties, comprised of four (4) "legacy" mining claims (the " Mining Claims ") that cover approximately four (4) square kilometers, overlying the axis of the Ring of Fire intrusion, host to all the known chromite deposits located within the "Ring of Fire" in the Province of Ontario.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Rio Silver arranges $1.3M private placement

Locksley Resources Adds 249 Additional Claims to Landholding of More than 40 sq km of Highly Prospective Critical Minerals Ground in California's Mojave Region

Bold Ventures Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results and Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Allied Critical Metals Expands Santa Helena Breccia in Borralha with Long Tungsten Intercepts and Confirms High-Grade Trend

