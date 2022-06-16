GamingInvesting News

- Save 20% on THE GAME OF LIFE 2 for PS Plus Subscribers, and receive a FREE exclusive PlayStation Gamer Outfit. Watch the full trailer

- THE GAME OF LIFE 2 is an evolution of the original classic family-friendly board game, already downloaded over 4 million times

- PlayStation 4 and 5 owners can play with their friends and family on mobile, PC and Nintendo Switch with cross-platform multiplayer

- Best-selling life simulation game, The Game of Life 2 launches today, 16 June 2022 for PlayStation 4 and 5! With more than 4 million downloads on mobile, PC and Nintendo Switch, it's received over 316 million views on YouTube and Twitch.

To celebrate the launch, players who buy the game or any DLCs can save 20% and receive a FREE PlayStation Gamer Peg Outfit!

This digital sequel builds on Hasbro's classic and much-loved board game, The Game of Life, played by over 50 million people worldwide. With an added crossroad players can leave important decisions until later in the game, and with points for Knowledge and Happiness as well as wealth there's more ways to win!

Michael Willis , CO-CEO of Marmalade Game Studio, said: "Launching The Game of Life 2 on PlayStation is a huge milestone for the game and for us as a company. We're providing yet another platform for people to play one of the most popular games in the world, making it easier to spend time with their friends and family across mobile, Nintendo Switch, PC and now PlayStation 4 and 5."

Hasbro's Eugene Evans , SVP of Business Development and Digital Licensing said: "We're pleased with Marmalade Game Studio's efforts to extend the reach of one of our beloved brands with the introduction of The Game of Life 2 for PlayStation. As part of Hasbro's Brand Blueprint strategy, we are always looking to excite our consumers and create new connections and experiences for our fans around the world."

THE GAME OF LIFE 2 is $29.99 /€29.99/£24.99 on the PlayStation Store. For launch week, PlayStation Plus Subscribers save 20% on The Game of Life 2 and all DLCs.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

"Team Liquid Honda" League of Legends Team Naming Rights Deal Signals Expanded Relationship and Evolution of Honda's Commitment to Gaming

  • 'Team Liquid Honda' to debut new Honda-branded jerseys at League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split
  • Team naming rights deal marks first automotive to enter the North American market in League of Legends in this category
  • Honda continues to evolve presence in gaming and esports to broaden connection with young, multicultural and first-time buyers

Honda announced today the expansion of its role as the official automaker of Team Liquid by securing their League of Legends and Academy team's naming sponsorship rights, a first for an automaker in the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) in North America . The naming rights deal as Team Liquid Honda also heralds the evolution of Honda's esports and gaming journey as the brand reaches out to gamers at all levels to deepen its relationship with young, first-time and multicultural buyers.

Team Liquid Honda will debut the team's new name and its all-new jerseys at the 2022 LCS Summer Split, which begins June 17 . Fans can explore and try on the new Team Liquid Honda jersey in augmented reality (AR) on Snapchat, available for pre-order now, at https://tl.gg/Honda .

Honda became the official automotive partner and official vehicle of Team Liquid in 2019 , and this new multi-year contract extension adds the League of Legends team's naming rights to the sponsorship deal among other key elements:

  • All-new Team Liquid Honda jerseys feature the Honda logo prominently featured across the chest
  • Team Liquid Honda-branded vehicles for players and coaches will include the all-new Honda HR-V compact SUV and Civic Hatchback throughout the 2022-23 tournament season
  • All-new 'Honda Lounge' within the Team Liquid North America HQ, where Team Liquid Honda athletes can recharge and prep for tournaments and appearances
  • The social media accounts for Team Liquid's League of Legends players will also reflect the new Team Liquid Honda branding with new banners and inclusion in player display names on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

"Growing Honda's relationship with Team Liquid Honda and their passionate fanbase is an important part of our evolution in gaming as we work to broaden our engagement with gamers at all levels," said Phil Hruska , media department head at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "We plan to build on the great relationship we have established with Team Liquid Honda by engaging more with young fans who are gamers themselves and work to deepen those relationships with the Honda brand."

"Aligning our organization with a legacy company like Honda helps to fuel our ever-evolving fan experiences and competitive advantage in LCS and beyond," says Steve Arhancet, Co-CEO and Co-Owner of Team Liquid. "Their passion for the esports ecosystem and shared values around inclusivity and innovation, make them a valued partner and we look forward to the expanded relationship."

Team Liquid Honda Jersey Introduced on Snapchat

To celebrate the debut of the new Team Liquid Honda jersey, fans can show support through a new Snapchat Lens where they can virtually try on the new jersey using AR and share with their friends.

The Snapchat Lens lets fans enter "game mode" to view themselves under the bright esports lights, sit in a gaming chair and don a pro headset – all in augmented reality while wearing the new Team Liquid Honda jersey. The Lens also includes a direct link to pre-order the new jersey on the Team Liquid Honda store: https://tl.gg/Honda . The Team Liquid Honda Snapchat Lens is available starting June 16 until June 27.

Honda Commitment to Gaming and Esports

Honda has a deep history in gaming, partnering over the past decade with some of the most storied video gaming franchises, including Forza, Guitar Hero Live and Hearthstone Team Brawl. In 2019, Honda significantly grew its gaming footprint and established a presence in esports. As Honda evolves its esports interactions to connect with a broader audience of gaming fans, the brand will continue to apply the learnings from partner and fan relationships over the past three years. Key elements of this initiative have included:

  • Exclusive automotive partner and official vehicle for Team Liquid (2019-current)
  • Twitch partnership, including the first-ever auto branded gaming channel on the platform (Honda Head2Head), and most recently, a dedicated lifestyle channel called Honda DreamLab , featuring trending topics, including gaming
  • Exclusive automotive partner of League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) from 2019-2021

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO 2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) latest data. The award-winning Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Plug-In Hybrid, Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid and Insight hybrid-electric sedan – to be joined in 2024 by the Honda Prologue, Honda's first volume battery-electric vehicle.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 40 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America . In 2021, more than 95% of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America , using domestic and globally sourced parts.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital Fact Book .

About Team Liquid

Team Liquid was founded in 2000 in the Netherlands and has evolved into one of the leading international multigame esports teams with training centers in Utrecht , São Paulo, Brazil and Los Angeles, California . Team Liquid has over 120 athletes competing across 19 distinct games, including all major esports titles, such as VALORANT, Rocket League, DOTA 2, League of Legends, CS:GO, Fortnite, Rainbow 6: Siege, and more. Led by Co-CEOs Steve Arhancet and Victor Goossens , Team Liquid is one of the most successful esports teams in the Western market in terms of competitive achievement and fan engagement across multiple sports. For more information, click HERE .

In addition to the premier esports team franchise, Liquid Enterprises operates various business units created to complement its esports athletic brand. This includes influencer management agency Liquid Media , esports wikipedia Liquipedia , and 1UP Studios , the full service production company known for its high-quality esports documentary style filmmaking, and creative commercial content.

In September 2016 , controlling interest in Team Liquid was purchased by esports ownership group, aXiomatic. aXiomatic leadership includes Co-Executive Chairmen Peter Guber , Ted Leonsis, Jeff Vinik and Bruce Karsh who together represent an unparalleled team of sports, technology, entertainment and investment industry titans.

Honda Logo. (PRNewsFoto/American Honda Motor Co., Inc. )

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/team-liquid-honda-league-of-legends-team-naming-rights-deal-signals-expanded-relationship-and-evolution-of-hondas-commitment-to-gaming-301569296.html

SOURCE Honda

Ensemble Stars!! Music EN Officially Launches on iOS and Android Today

Ensemble Stars!! Music produced by Happy Elements, is proud to announce that its English version is now officially available on Android and iOS. Starting from June 16, 2022 players from Canada US, UK, Australia and other 10 more countries can now download the game for free from Google Play and App Store for a chance to receive fabulous rewards.

pro pic

- Celebratory In-game Activities and Updates:

  • Guaranteed Gacha: A 5-star guaranteed card pool is now available.
  • Lives & New Songs: A new song will be added to the song list every date with a higher Drop Rate of items during the release celebration period.
  • Story: Main Story Chapter 1, 2 and 3 are available for a more fancy journey with idols.
  • Shop: Beginner Package, Monthly Cards, Diamond Up for the first time top-up in the game
  • Special Event: "Sparkling S tart Dash Mission" to help Subaru become more sparkling. 5-star fully-uncapped [More Sparkling!] Subaru Akehoshi, Sparklin g 1 0-Scout Ticket, and other rewards are waiting for you when all missions on the map are completed.

For more information, please check the official website: https://www.ensemblestars.com/

To celebrate and share the joy to more fans, Ensemble Stars!! Music reveals a video ads of the game on the huge screen of the famous Times Square in New York City during June 15 to 21 local time. Cosers who love the game will appear on-site to witness this essential moment. The interaction with the cosers in the real world in front of the lifelike gaming video will definitely bring fans a special cross-barrier experience between the virtual anime world and the reality.

video ads@Times Square

As one of the most popular music idol training mobile games with more that 10 million players in Asia , Ensemble Stars!! Music has been honored with a series of highly acclaimed awards, including "User's Choice Game of 2021", the "Best Pick Up & Play "on Google Play, and the "Best Music Game" from Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2021 worldwide. Since the announcement of the availability of its English version, the game has already attracted over 200,000 players to pre-register on its official site, which proved the enormous popularity of the game acr oss re gions.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ensemble-stars-music-en-officially-launches-on-ios-and-android-today-301569278.html

SOURCE Happy Elements

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/16/c1486.html

Stern Pinball Launches Insider Connected Leaderboards

Global Stern High Score Tournament Starts Now!

Stern Pinball, Inc., expands its Insider Connected service with the worldwide launch of leaderboards. By connecting the universe of Stern pinball machines, the award-winning Insider Connected platform continues to enhance and extend player engagement with games across both home and commercial environments. Through Leaderboards, players can compete against each other across connected Stern pinball machines.

Americas Cardroom's Special $1 Million GTD Tourney Starts Day 1 Flights this Sunday

- Father's Day is going to be more even more exciting for poker players at US-facing Americas Cardroom. That's because the site's special $1 Million GTD tournament starts its Day 1 Flights this Sunday, June 19th .

The $1 Million tourney, part of their 21st Anniversary Celebration, comes with their cheapest buy-in ever at $109 . That's about half the cost of their normal Million Dollar Sunday. The Day 1 flights run daily from this Sunday through July 10th . Day 2 for qualifying players will also be on that last day, Sunday, July 10th .

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS Unveils the LIGHTSPEED Universe, Its Vision for the Next Decade

Unites Studios and Games to Support Next Phase of Growth and Development

- Leading global game developer LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS (formerly LIGHTSPEED & QUANTUM STUDIOS) announced the LIGHTSPEED Universe, its vision to create an ecosystem that connects players and developers around the world based on great stories, great gameplay and next-generation technology.

Urbanista Seoul Now Shipping: True Wireless Earphones That Will Elevate Your Game

Step into a world of immersive mobile gaming with the new and advanced Urbanista Seoul

Urbanista the Swedish lifestyle audio brand, announces that Urbanista Seoul, mobile gaming ready, true wireless earphones, are now shipping. Designed for gamers on the go, the sleek and compact Seoul earphones offer low latency and superb audio quality, making them the perfect partner for mobile gaming with flawless style.

