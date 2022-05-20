GamingInvesting News

Outfit7 Launches A Brand-New Strategy RPG Worldwide

Mythic Legends Outfit7's brand new strategy RPG, published by Hyper Dot Studios, is now available worldwide . The action-packed new title offers adrenaline-fueled multiplayer battles, decks of incredibly powerful heroes, and constant progression and rewards.

Mythic Legends Keyart

The game challenges players to build an elite army of warriors and compete for ultimate victory in the arena. But they must choose their warriors wisely, crafting battle formations and combining the magical and martial abilities of their fighters to win on the Battle Board. With each triumph, they can raid through the leagues to defeat new opponents, and unlock Champions and Legends of different Origins and Classes.

Mythic Legends brings together the best elements of RPGs, strategy games, mobile RTS, and auto chess – and creates something entirely new. Session times are shorter and more flexible, with innovative mechanics that give players the chance to battle real opponents and jump in and out of the action whenever they want, without losing their progress. And the game's accessible and compelling progression system makes it simple for players to pick up and play right away, and develops strategically as the game goes on.

" Mythic Legends is unlike anything we've ever created – or that's existed on the mobile platform," said Xinyu Qian , CEO of Outfit7. "Strategy games can sometimes feel daunting to get into, especially if you're unfamiliar with the genre. But Mythic Legends encourages you to learn, offering a powerfully fun gameplay experience that's packed with rewards and challenges. You can have a minute of action, or settle in and play for hours, optimizing the synergies of your fighters, dominating the Battle Board, and rising through the ranks."

Players can now try to assemble the mightiest army the empire has ever seen, and unleash the power of beastmasters, knights, and sorcerers on their opponents. Mythic Legends is available to play now on all major platforms worldwide.

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of over 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 18 billion times and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com .

ABOUT HYPERDOT STUDIOS: Hyper Dot is a mobile game publishing house, part of Outfit7 Group. Aiming to publish new mechanics and cross-segment IPs, Hyper Dot is on a mission to carry out Outfit7's vision and continue its pioneering work, taking gaming in bold new directions and challenging conventional thinking along the way.  For more information, please visit: https://hyperdotstudios.com/ .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Esports Entertainment Group Announces Appointment of Kaitesi Munroe to Board of Directors

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Kaitesi Munroe to the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Munroe satisfies the criteria for independent directors for the purposes of Nasdaq rules and applicable Securities and Exchange Commission requirements. Her appointment will bring the size of the Board to eight members.

"We are excited to further strengthen and diversify our Board of Directors through the appointment of Kaitesi Munroe, and I am delighted to welcome her to the Company," said Grant Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "Her extensive knowledge and experience with legislative matters and government affairs will be of critical importance as we expand our iGaming footprint and establish ourselves as the leading provider of technology solutions to the fast-growing and exciting world of real money esports wagering. I am confident that Kaitesi's background makes her a great addition to the Board of Directors, and we are looking forward to benefiting from her perspective."

Dignitas Announces Nick as Rocket League Head Coach

Dignitas has announced Nicolas "Nick" Marrone as the new head coach of their Rocket League team.

Most recently, Nick was the head coach of Team Queso. Under Nick's tenure, Queso saw an incredible boom in their competitive results. After finishing 9th in the RLCS Fall split, Queso burst onto the scene in the Winter Split and won two of the three regional events as well as a 2nd place finish at the Major.

GoNoodle Partners with Special Olympics and the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games to Promote Inclusivity in the Classroom

GoNoodle and Special Olympics Will Come Together to Help Educators Communicate Inclusivity and Belonging Through New Content and Educational Resources for Students, Educators, and Parents

GoNoodle has partnered with Special Olympics to help share the values, principles, and experiences of Special Olympics athletes with children across the country through new content, resources, and tools to help shape a generation that supports inclusivity for all. The aligned mission, to celebrate the limitless potential of individuals with intellectual disabilities and the power of movement to bring people together and, ultimately, transform lives speaks to the heart of both organizations. As Special Olympics athletes across the country get ready for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, kicking off on June 5th in Orlando, FL classrooms and families can use the resources to come together to learn and play, using the new series, "High 5, Champ."

SWARMIO ANNOUNCES PROPOSED INSIDER LED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) ('Swarmio' or 'the Company'), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary gaming and esports platform via its telecom operator ("telco") partners, announces its intention to complete a non-brokered insider-led private placement of up to $1,000,000 .

FAN EXPO Chicago Celebrates 50th Anniversary with a Supercharged Four-Day Extravaganza

Formerly known as Chicago Comic Con/Wizard World, the can't-miss show will bring stars, comic creators, voice actors and cosplayers from favorites including Lord of the Rings, The Mandalorian, Cobra Kai, Demon Slayer and more to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center from July 7 to July 10

- Celebrating its 50th anniversary as the original and oldest comic con in Chicago FAN EXPO Chicago is bringing four days of legendary celebrities, comic creators, voice actors and cosplayers to Rosemont's Donald E. Stephens Convention Center for the biggest fandom experience in the midwest from July 7 through July 10 . Fifty years after Chicago Comic Con made history as the first midwest comic convention, FAN EXPO Chicago will continue the legacy and offer an unparalleled site for one-of-a-kind experiences, world-renowned celebrities and engaging attractions for fans of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming and more.

Saga Raises $6.5 Million Seed Round to Build the Next 1000 Chains in the Multiverse, Announces Innovator Program

Saga announced today that it has raised a $6.5 million seed round at a $130 million valuation. Investors in the round include Maven 11, Longhash Ventures, Hypersphere, Figment, Polygon Studios, Samsung NEXT, Chorus One, GSR, C2X, CRIT Ventures, Merit Circle, Hustle Fund, Unanimous Capital, Strangelove Ventures, Tess Ventures, nfr, Akash Network, Zaki Manian Jae Kwon Garrette Furo Alex Shin Nick Tomaino Peter Kim & Bo Du (Polymer) and several other angels.

The round comes on the heels of $2 million pre-seed funding that Ignite Inc. (formerly Tendermint) provided to Saga in late 2021 as part of its incubation program, bringing the total raised to $8.5 million .

