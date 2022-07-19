GamingInvesting News

The Screen Time Alliance and partnership with Actor and Gamer Jordan Fisher aim to bring awareness to healthy screen time practices and encourage patients to be seen in person by an AOA doctor of optometry for quality eye care

The American Optometric Association (AOA), the leading authority on quality eye care and an advocate for our nation's health, launched today a first-of-its kind Screen Time Alliance, in partnership with the gaming industry, to educate Americans about the effects of prolonged time on digital devices and its impact on eye health. With the increase of online and app-based vision services, AOA's Eye Deserve More, national public awareness campaign takes a stand that every American deserves in-person comprehensive eye care from a doctor of optometry as part of their eye health and overall wellbeing. The Screen Time Alliance focuses on the rise of screen time particularly among gamers and shows how all gamers, streamers and scrollers can keep their eyes healthy.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9065751-american-optometric-association-aoa-partnership-jordan-fisher-eye-deserve-more/

There are more than 227 million Americans who play video games 1 and with gaming and screen time on the rise, so is the risk for long-term implications for people's eye health. AOA's 2022 Gamer Survey results revealed, the average gamer spends more than 8 hours a day on screens and has experienced various eye-related symptoms from gaming, including eye strain, headaches, dry eyes, and blurred vision. Many gamers are aware of the eye health implications for long-term screen time usage, but less than half (46%) visit a health care professional for a comprehensive eye exam every year.

The Screen Time Alliance is a collaboration between a professional eye health association and gaming industry companies to educate gamers, and all screen time users, about the importance of healthy screen time. Current members of the Alliance include Nerd Street Gamers, a national network of e-sports facilities, events and content, and Playcrafting, a game development company. The Alliance's goal is to encourage people to get their eyes checked offline by a doctor of optometry so they can do more of what they love online. Additionally, the AOA has developed Eye Health Guidance for Screen Time to provide actionable steps for gamers to adapt and optimize gaming experiences to improve their eye and overall health.

"The establishment of the Screen Time Alliance is an important collaboration for us, as the majority of Americans spend a significant amount of time on screens and playing video games," says James P. DeVleming , O.D., AOA President. "While there are many things we can do on our screens, getting a comprehensive eye exam is not one of them. Through in-person exams, doctors of optometry play a major role in an individual's overall wellbeing, by being able to spot vision and eye health issues, as well as early signs of systemic diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, autoimmune diseases and cancers."

As part of this year's campaign, AOA is partnering with Jordan Fisher , an actor, singer, songwriter, producer, gamer and parent to educate fellow gamers and parents about the importance of taking care of their eye health and encouraging them to practice healthier screen time habits.

"After injuring my cornea years ago, I did not realize how it would affect the rest of my body. With the amount of time I spend on screens – about 7 hours a day reading, producing, gaming, or taking video conference calls – it's key to practice healthy screen time habits as it can really take a toll on your eyes," says Fisher. "That's why getting an eye exam in person is so important, optometrists are able to look beyond your eyes into your whole body. I make eye health a priority for me and my family, so we won't miss any important life moments."

Optometrists like Dr. Jason Compton , AOA member and a gamer himself, say some patients may not make the connection between screens and their symptoms such as dry eyes and headaches.

"It's my job as an optometrist to get to know my patients' habits and behaviors to create tailored recommendations to keep their eyes and overall body healthy, especially since comprehensive eye health is not a one-size-fits-all approach," says Dr. Compton. "Whether you're a pro gamer, Twitch streamer, casual scroller, or someone who spends all day working at the computer – it's critical to see a doctor of optometry in person every year and adapt healthy gaming and screen time habits, like taking regular screen breaks and stopping any gaming activity at least one hour before bedtime."

To find Eye Health Guidance for Screen Time and to book an appointment with a local AOA doctor of optometry, visit AOA.org/EyeDeserveMore.

About The American Optometric Association (AOA)

The American Optometric Association (AOA) is the leading authority on and advocate for quality eye health care, representing more than 44,000 doctors of optometry, optometry students and optometric professionals. As the sole primary eye care provider in many communities across America, doctors of optometry are often a patient's first entry point into the health care system, and have extensive, ongoing training to examine, diagnose, treat, and manage disorders, diseases, and injuries that affect the eye and visual system. Through a nationwide public health initiative, AOA's Eye Deserve More campaign is fostering awareness of the importance of eye health and vision care and the overall health benefits of in-person, comprehensive eye examinations with AOA doctors of optometry for all Americans.

About Jordan Fisher

Jordan Fisher's abilities as an actor, singer, songwriter, producer, and gamer whose work has spanned from TV to music, Broadway, and film. Jordan can be seen in Netflix's Work It and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You , The CW's The Flash , and — most recently —  Netflix's Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between and HBO's The Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground Rock Experience . Jordan is an avid gamer and even commentated for the 2019 Fortnite World Cup. His additional accomplishments include being the first African American to portray the title character of 'Evan' in Dear Evan Hansen and 'Mark' in Fox's Emmy-nominated Rent: Live , as well as being named a breakout star by MTV and People Magazine for Fox's Emmy-winning broadcast Grease Live! Jordan also won ABC's 25th season of Dancing with the Stars and collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda , performing a duet with him for Disney's Moana soundtrack, as well as joined the cast of the Tony award-winning musical, Hamilton .

About Eye Deserve More & Screen Time Alliance

Eye Deserve More is a multi-faceted national campaign to take a stand that every American deserves in-person comprehensive care from an AOA doctor of optometry as part of their eye health and overall health and wellbeing. The Screen Time Alliance, a first-of-its-kind alliance between the American Optometric Association and gaming industry partners, is a call to action to prioritize eye health across screens, devices, and platforms. The Alliance aims to educate Americans about healthy screen time, especially the 227 million who play video games.

Media contact:

Yakesha Cooper
American Optometric Association
Ycooper@aoa.org

Rachel Stevens
Edelman
Rachel.stevens@edelman.com

References:

  1. Entertainment Software Association. February 2022 . "2021 Essential Facts About the Video Game Industry." https://www.theesa.com/resource/2021-essential-facts-about-the-video-game-industry/

Whether he's reviewing a new script or playing video games, healthy vision is crucial to Jordan Fisher's work.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-american-optometric-association-launches-first-of-its-kind-screen-time-alliance-with-gaming-industry-as-part-of-nationwide-awareness-campaign-eye-deserve-more-301588862.html

SOURCE American Optometric Association

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

XSET Completes $15M Series A Funding Led by LightWork Worldwide to Continue Their Growth as a Leading Gaming Lifestyle Brand

XSET, the first gaming brand launched with a focus on diversity and culture, celebrates its two-year anniversary with the opening of their west coast office, gaming and content studio in Compton, CA

XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, announced today it has closed a $15 million Series A funding round. The capital will be used to invest in new executive talent, marketing, and content creation. The funding is led by LightWork Worldwide llc, a global streetwear and lifestyle brand holding company, incubator and fund who has recently backed social media livestream commerce app Ezze as well as streetwear brands such as 424, Round Two, Pyschworld, No Vacancy Inn and Supervsn in the bid to take them global with a spotlight on key Asian markets such as China .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Youth Esports Franchise XP League Plans for Rapid Expansion

First-to-Market Youth Esports Brand Looks to Add 25 New Franchisees Across North America

XP League an emerging youth esports franchise brand focusing on character building and teamwork is breaking through the market with plans for franchise expansion, which is fueled by the demand for competitive gaming across the country. As the first-to-market youth esports franchise in North America the brand was recently acquired by Unleashed Brands a fast-growing parent company of youth enrichment franchise brands, including Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Snapology, Premier Martial Arts and Class 101.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Alienware Unleashes the Ultimate AMD Advantage Laptop and Industry-First 480Hz Display Technology

Today, Alienware reaches new milestones with the launch of the most powerful 17" AMD Advantage ™  laptop, introduction of the standard-defying 480Hz panel technology for the first time i and unveiling of our first-ever 16-inch Dell G Series laptop. We continue to hold true to the Alienware ethos of creating the apex gaming experience. These advancements are dedicated to making your images sharper, your gameplay smoother, and your experience more immersive through a perfect storm of industry leading gaming technology and iconic design.

Alienware m17 R5

Alienware m17 R5: the ultimate AMD Advantage Laptop

For those who value raw power, the Alienware m17 R5 is the laptop for you. It claims the throne as the world's most powerful 17" AMD Advantage laptop, delivering truly remarkable performance.

The m17 R5 is forged from a partnership with AMD that features AMD Ryzen™ 6000 series processors, AMD Radeon™ RX 6000 series graphics, and new AMD Smart Technologies. Today's update welcomes the new AMD Radeon™ RX 6850M XT 12GB GDDR6 GPU to the configuration lineup.

Here's a refresher on all the AMD Smart Technologies we proudly offer with Alienware m17 R5 on select configurations:

  • AMD SmartShift Max : Dynamic power shifting between a Radeon GPU and APU boosts performance for gaming, rendering and content creation.
  • AMD SmartAccess Graphics : Improve frame rates, reduce latency and save battery by enabling discrete Radeon graphics or Ryzen graphics to handle rendering and presentation while maintaining AMD FreeSync™. Only available with select models. ii
  • AMD Smart Access Memory : Get an extra edge when your Ryzen processors are able to harness the full potential of the Radeon graphics card memory.
  • AMD FreeSync™ Premium : Put an end to choppy gameplay with fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate. This adaptive sync technology matches the refresh rate of your graphics and your display for buttery smooth gameplay.

The Alienware m17 R5 delivers extreme speeds and response times so you can play your favorite titles with smooth gameplay, it will feel like the game's become an extension of your senses. The m17 R5 is also stacked with Alienware Cryo-tech cooling technology with a built-in graphics vapor chamber iii to sustain high-performance when playing graphically intensive games.

480Hz displays make soft landing in Alienware m17 R5 and x17 R2

Now available with Alienware m17 R5 and Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptops, gamers will make first contact with a brand-new display technology. Our FHD (1920 x 1080) 480Hz 3ms panels bring a multitude of gameplay benefits including: animation smoothness for easier target tracking, ghosting reduction which minimizes distracting effects, and lower system latency making it easier for you to spot other players earlier.

While any gamer can benefit from the smooth frame rates this 480Hz panel provides, competitive gamers that play fast paced games will notice the advantages of the high-refresh rates immediately. These panels are enabled for both, AMD FreeSync™ and NVIDIA G-SYNC with Advanced Optimus. Within this current graphics generation, any gamer who plays popular esports game titles can unlock the full advantages of 480Hz displays.

Our first 480Hz is purpose built with premium experiences such as:

  • Advanced Optimus: Automatically controls the built-in hardware MUX to disable the iGPU and use the system's more powerful dGPU, which gives additional control over game performance and battery life.
  • ComfortView Plus : A built-in, always-on, hardware-based low blue light solution that doesn't compromise true-to-life color accuracy.
  • Dolby Vision : Brings optimal color profiles and contrast that goes well beyond the capabilities of traditional high dynamic range (HDR).

Alternatively, we offer UHD (3840 x 2160) 120Hz 3ms displays on m17 R5 and x17 R2 laptops for those more interested in a higher-resolution panel over faster refresh rates.

Our first-ever 16-inch gaming panel in a 15-inch chassis, introducing the Dell G16

The new Dell G16 is designed for PC gamers who need the essential gaming features and want mobility and performance without sacrificing screen size.

The G16 offers a sleek gaming-inspired design with a smooth, modern aluminum cover available in Obsidian Black with an iridescent logo. The laptop also features a 16-inch panel in a 15-inch chassis with a 16:10 aspect ratio to provide gamers 11% more screen than the G15's 16:9 display, netting a larger gaming and cinematic experience. The larger viewing area is complimented by 3-sided narrow bezels and fitted with a QHD+ (2560x1600) 165Hz display that hits a sweet spot between high resolution and high frame rates. Advanced Optimus allows the G16 to switch between the integrated GPU and the discrete NVIDIA RTX graphics card as needed, which can help improve battery life and deliver a smooth gaming experience.

Under the hood, the G16 is equipped with Alienware-inspired thermals such as copper pipes, four vents and ultra-thin fan blades to optimize cooling and maximize airflow for consistent high-end gaming performance. It's armed with a 12th Gen Intel ® Core™ i7-12700H 14-core processor and up to a NVIDIA ® GeForce ® RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU. To ensure your machine is running optimally during intense raids and boss encounters, activate the "Game Shift" key in the F9 position which instantly cranks up cooling performance.

G16 takes a few other pages from the Alienware playbook including:

  • Alienware Command Center: Provides easy access to game settings, peripheral lighting settings, Dolby Audio, and a game library for seamless customization.
  • New Keyboard options including CherryMX: Option for one zone, per-key RGB, or CherryMX ultra-low profile mechanical keyboard , all options full-sized with completely customizable layouts.

For More Information

To learn more about our new laptops, you can check out our press kit here .

Pricing & Availability

  • The Alienware m17 R5 is available now .
  • The Alienware x17 R2 is available now .
  • The Dell G16 is available on July 21 at a starting price of USD $1,399 or CAD $1,799 .

i Based on internal analysis, May 2022 .
ii AMD Smart Access Graphics is only available when selecting the UHD 120Hz display option and AMD Radeon™ graphics.
iii Available only with configurations that offer the AMD Radeon™ RX 6850M XT 12GB GDDR6 graphics card.

Introducing the Dell G16, our first-ever 16-inch gaming panel in a 15-inch chassis.

Alienware m17 R5

Dell Technologies logo (PRNewsfoto/Dell Technologies)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alienware-unleashes-the-ultimate-amd-advantage-laptop-and-industry-first-480hz-display-technology-301588638.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Smash Xbox hit GROUNDED by Obsidian Entertainment to be developed into an Animated Series

GROUNDED, the whimsical survival game from Obsidian Entertainment & Xbox, which has become an early access success story with over 10m players is being adapted for series in association with Waterproof StudiosSC Productions, Kinetic Media and Bardel Entertainment.

GROUNDED The Animated Series (CNW Group/Senstive Cowboy Productions)

The series will exist in the same universe as the game. The summer before high school, four friends plan "big things" to elevate their social standing, but their plans are upended when they stumble upon shrinking technology that makes them two inches tall. Now the four shrunken friends must learn to survive in a towering backyard that's a jungle full of enormous predators and hiding a vast corporate conspiracy threatening their entire town.

Brent Friedman (Star Wars: Clone Wars, Rebels, Star Trek: Enterprise) is attached to craft the story, with Brien Goodrich (Halo) attached to direct. The show will be introduced @ Kidscreen (July) and MIPCOM (October) as well as private meetings in the US during the fall and winter 2022. The development team will be hosting an in-person booth in the interactive zone at San Diego Comic Con in July for those who want to get hands-on experience with the inspiration of the show, and meet its first boss creature, the brood mother, in person.

"Grounded has caught the imagination of millions of people and we've learned that the biggest fans want even more of that world. This partnership will allow us to give fans more Grounded while expanding the world that so many have come to love."
- Adam Brennecke , Game Director

"We couldn't be more excited about diving into the whimsical universe of Grounded. This partnership will be one of great collaboration, expanding on an already wonderful journey of exploration and adventure."
- Tina Chow , CEO, Bardel Entertainment Inc.

"The team at Obsidian have created an incredible world that has already grabbed the attention of the gaming community. We are excited to work with our incredible partners to bring the story to life in an animated series!"
-  Carl Whiteside, SC Productions

"The idea that our greatest and most profound adventures are all around us, hiding in plain sight on some microcosmic level is just pure child-like genius. We knew immediately that we wanted to be part of Grounded's journey beyond the gaming space."
- Tarik Heitmann , Kinetic Media

For information about the show contact: carl@sensitivecowboy.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smash-xbox-hit-grounded-by-obsidian-entertainment-to-be-developed-into-an-animated-series-301587710.html

SOURCE Senstive Cowboy Productions

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/19/c1137.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

PlayVital, the Ultimate Brand for Gamers Seeking Premium Video Game Accessories to Upgrade Their Gaming Experience, Launches

Products for Nintendo Switch, PS5/PS4, Xbox and Steam Deck, Provide Gamers with the Best Accessories Combined with Great Prices

Gaming is not just a hobby, it is a lifestyle. For gamers around the world that seek the best video game accessories to improve their gaming life, PlayVital today announced that its extensive line of premium products is now available.  With a wide range of options for Nintendo Switch, PS5PS4, Xbox and Steam Deck, PlayVital is poised to be a major force in the gaming industry.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

COMMUNITY GAMING INTEGRATES WITH RONIN NETWORK, EXPANDS PLATFORM FEATURES TO HOST AXIE INFINITY WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Community Gaming, the all-in-one global earnings platform and competitive organizer, has been selected by Axie Infinity publisher Sky Mavis as the Official Tournament Platform and Operations Partner for the Axie: Classic World Championship. As a result of the partnership and a series of expanded platform features, Community Gaming is the first third-party application to directly interact with the Ronin Network. Axie Infinity tournaments hosted on Community Gaming can now be held on the Ronin Chain itself, with AXS or SLP prizes paid directly to a player's linked Ronin Wallet.

Premier tournament platform to be the exclusive home for historic Web3 gaming competition with a combined $1 million prize pool.

In addition to facilitating the entire remote experience, Community Gaming will oversee all tournament operations at AxieCon in Barcelona, Spain ( Sep. 7-10 ), including the on-site Axie: Origin BYOD Series and Axie: Origin Stadium Series that are open to all attendees. As the first seven-figure prize pool for a blockchain-based game, these tournaments represent a major milestone in Web3 gaming history.

Chris Gonsalves , CEO of Community Gaming, said: "Hosting all tournament operations for the Axie: Classic World Championship and on-site AxieCon competitions is both an honor and a tremendous responsibility. It's a testament to our hard work and commitment to our users that we're the first application on the Ronin Network. I'm proud of the way Community Gaming has met this challenge, putting hundreds of hours into enhancing and retrofitting our platform to meet this unprecedented moment."

As an industry-leading online tournament organizer, Community Gaming's state-of-the-art platform supports online gaming competitions across the world. As of 2022, Community Gaming has served 300+ organizers across Latin America , European Union, United Kingdom , Southeast Asia , and Africa . With over 150,000 unique registered users on its platform, Community Gaming provides gamers of all skill levels accessible tournament organization and instantaneous prize payouts in the currency of their choice via blockchain-backed smart contracts.

Community Gaming Development and Product teams created new features to support the thousands of simultaneous players on the road to AxieCon. At the same time, Community Gaming has shipped a suite of wider platform updates that will allow Community Gaming to be the premier esports gateway for both community-run events and partnered tournaments with game developers.

Thanks to these upgrades, Community Gaming organizers can run larger events on the tournament platform. Up to 4,096 players can participate in Single Elimination and Swiss Bracket tournament types. Tournament results are now paginated within separate tabs to lessen the loading impact on Mobile and Desktop sessions. A new "Ready Up" matchroom element will create more efficient tournaments, as will the new option to report the match score from the matchroom.

Community Gaming has also empowered its tournament organizers and administrators with more options and flexibility around in-tournament permissions. In concert with the recent focus on accommodating large scale tournament efforts, organizers now have more control to offer their admins, improving player support during all tournaments with an expanded list of actions.

Andrew Campbell , Program Lead, Esports & Creators at Sky Mavis, said: "Since we began working with Community Gaming last year, their team has impressed us with a high level of execution, organization and capability. They have a proven excellence in designing competitive systems and are battle-tested partners when it comes to supporting third party Axie tournaments. It made perfect sense to work with Community Gaming to launch our flagship series for Axie Esports."

Over the next several months, Community Gaming will introduce more new features for organizers while refining existing features. Initiatives that are on the horizon include more wallet integrations, Solana tournaments, digital collectible tournament prizing, a revamped invite tool, and the launch of Community Gaming's own Questing System.

Axie Infinity players can sign up for the Axie: Classic World Championship starting July 21st at communitygaming.io/roadtoaxiecon .

Tickets for the first AxieCon in Barcelona, Spain are currently available for sale. You can order at https://axiecon.axieinfinity.com/registration .

About Community Gaming

Community Gaming is the all-in-one esports competition platform, offering cutting edge infrastructure to key industry stakeholders. Through its seamless UX, plus highly scalable and efficient blockchain payment technology, the platform equips players, competition organizers, and game developers with the tools they need to create, facilitate, and participate in esports tournaments. Community Gaming believes in Earnings for Everyone, where the massive gains of the wider esports and gaming industry are decentralized and accessible via web3 technology to reward action and time. People who love games should have a reliable avenue to supplement their current income by gaming, no matter the skill level. Connect with us at CommunityGaming.io , or on Twitter , Discord , Instagram , Facebook and Twitch .

About Sky Mavis

Founded in 2018, Sky Mavis is on a mission to create freedom for gamers by building games that are owned and governed by the communities that play them. Sky Mavis' first game, Axie Infinity, is one of the largest NFT gaming ecosystems. As inventors of the Play-&-Earn (P&E) concept, Sky Mavis is revolutionizing how people play, live, work and earn within virtual worlds. Based in Vietnam and Singapore , Sky Mavis has raised funding from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Accel, Paradigm, Libertus, and Mark Cuban .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-gaming-integrates-with-ronin-network-expands-platform-features-to-host-axie-infinity-world-championship-301589005.html

SOURCE Community Gaming Inc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

