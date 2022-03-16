GamingInvesting News

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TGS Esports Inc. is pleased to update its disclosure regarding the non-binder letter of intent dated February 16, 2022 with with respect to a potential business combination with certain subsidiaries of an arm's length entertainment, travel and media company which would result in a reverse takeover of the ...

TGS Esports Inc. (" TGS " or the " Company ") (TSXV: TGS) is pleased to update its disclosure regarding the non-binder letter of intent dated February 16, 2022 with with respect to a potential business combination (the " Transaction ") with certain subsidiaries of an arm's length entertainment, travel and media company (the " MediaCo ") which would result in a reverse takeover of the Company by the shareholders of MediaCo, as first announced on February 18, 2022 .

TGS Logo (CNW Group/TGS Esports Inc)

TGS and MediaCo continue to conduct due diligence and work towards the establishment of a definitive structure with respect to the Transaction. A comprehensive news release in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") Policy 5.2 – Changes of Business and Reverse Takeovers will be provided if and when the parties enter into a definitive agreement.

The Company is also pleased to announce that, further to its February 18, 2022 news release, it has received drawdowns in the aggregate amount of $1,000,000 from certain arms' length lenders who agreed to advance funds to the Company as an unsecured loan (the " Loan "). The proceeds of the Loan are expected to be used by the Company for its working capital commitments, including equipment purchases, salaries, and payment of outstanding obligations, and to fund the Company's expenses in connection with the evaluation and completion of the Transaction.

For more information on the Transaction and the Loan, please refer to the Company's February 18, 2022 news release filed under its profile on SEDAR .

Additional Information

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance and if applicable, disinterested shareholder approval. Where applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of TGS Esports Inc. should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

About TGS Esports Inc.

TGS Esports builds gaming strategies for brands looking to connect with any gaming community. This includes planning and executing live and digital tournaments, live broadcasting, influencer campaigns, and scholastic integration. Tournaments are held on TGS' proprietary social gaming platform Pepper allowing communities to interact and engage in one space. The combination of TGS esports event expertise and next generation software creates an unparalleled esports experience that allows brands to reach their desired gaming demographic.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Spiro Khouri , CEO
TGS Esports Inc.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company, the completion of the Transaction and the Loan. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the entry into of a definitive agreement with respect to the Transaction as well as the closing thereof and the anticipated use of proceeds from the Loan. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. These risks include that: TGS and MediaCo may not settle on a definitive transaction structure and enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the Transaction; the requisite corporate approvals of the directors and shareholders of TGS or MediaCo, as applicable, for the Transaction may not be obtained; the TSXV may not approve the Transaction; the anticipated use of proceeds of the Loan may change; and other general business, economic, or market related risks beyond the director control of the Company and which may affect the Company's business and operations. The novel strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, also poses ongoing risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

East Side Games Group Nominated for Multiple Awards, including Pocket Gamer People's Choice and Canadian Game Awards Best Mobile Game

RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar nominated for Pocket Gamer People's Choice and Canadian Game Awards Best Mobile Game
East Side Games nominated for Pocket Gamer Best Developer
Game Kit technology framework nominated for Pocket Gamer Best Game Engine

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, is happy to announce that it has been nominated for multiple awards for individual games, technology frameworks and development studios.

"#Me", the New Metaverse Service by Clover Games, Begins Global Pre-registration

- On March 10, 2022 an entertainment venture company - Clover Games, started its global pre-registration for its new metaverse service, #Me. The pre-registration will be opened in 135 countries around the world, including North America and Europe . As this is Clover Games's first project to be unveiled in the global market, it is raising expectations.

Illustration of #Me by Clover Games

Clover Games is a game developing venture company based in South Korea , with the goal of creating entertainment that can be enjoyed by everyone. The company's first mobile RPG game—Lord of Heroes—was released in 2020 and has proceeded to win awards such as Google Play's Best Games of 2020, User's Choice Game Excellence Award and the Korean Game Awards Grand Prize. This has drawn more attention to the company's latest project, #Me.

Clover Games calls its new project a 'virtual world migration service' as it hopes to attract people to move into the world of #Me. Users will be able to customize a variety of 3D avatars created by Unreal Engine. From fantasy jobs such as Rune Knights and Levineers to lifestyle jobs such as content creators, fashion models and photographers, users have a diverse range of jobs to select from and be who they have always wanted to be .

Through the original story of #Me, it aims to help users settle better into this virtual world. The story content consists of real life issues such as phone scams, and in addition, #Me makes use of a combination of game elements like stories and quests and also real-life social elements such as social media feed and messengers to help increase users' immersion in the service.

#Me's global pre-registration will take place for three months till May 2022 . To commemorate the start of pre-registration, a free $100 voucher that can be used inside the #Me service will be given to those who pre-register. For latest news on #Me, follow their official instagram .

You can pre-register for #Me under the 'social' category in both Google Play Store and Apple Store .

"aoppella!?" 1 Year Anniversary Collaboration: Japanese Voice Actors x The Gospellers "Hitori" MV Premieres

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced the one year anniversary of the "aoppella!?" project and a new collaboration with popular Japanese a cappella group The Gospellers on Friday, March 4, 2022 . The first cover song "Hitori" premiered on the official YouTube channel and preorders began for the "aoppella!?" first album featuring songs written by The Gospellers. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpressrelease20220316aoppella_1year_gospellers.html ) for more information.

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced the one year anniversary of the

The Gospellers Collaboration "Hitori" MV Premieres

In celebration of the 1st anniversary of the project, "aoppella!?" will collaborate with the famous group The Gospellers who are representatives of the Japanese a cappella world .

The hit song "Hitori" will be performed by a ten person group consisting of "aoppella!?" voice actors Ryota Osaka, Tetsuya Kakihara , Toshiyuki Toyonaga , Takuya Sato , and Daiki Hamano , and five members of The Gospellers. The music video has been released on the official YouTube channel so be sure to check it out .

J-Pop Cover "Hitori" by The Gospellers
https://youtu.be/-WYP5ezs_b8

New Original Songs

The Gospellers create new songs for both the "aoppella!?" a cappella groups Lil Happy and FYA'M' . Lil Happy's new song "RAINBOW" will be composed by Yutaka Yasuoka . This is Lil Happy's first ballad song and fans can look forward to hearing a different side of the group. The new song for FYA'M' will be "Follow Me" written by Tetsuya Murakami and composed by Tetsuya Murakami and TORUS. Fans can listen to the mature voices of FYA'M' in this song.

"aoppella!?" 1st Album "A (Ace)" Preorders Open

The release of the 1st album "A (Ace)" has been announced . The album will include 6 original songs currently released and 2 songs newly written by The Gospellers for a total of 9 songs.

1st ALBUM "A (Ace)" Official Website
https://www.aoppella.com/lp/1st-album/

About "aoppella!?"

"aoppella!?" is KLab's latest original multimedia music project built on the themes of "youth" and "a cappella" .

Official Website: https://www.aoppella.com /
Official Twitter: @aoppella
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/aoppella
Copyright: ©KLab

*All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ExitLag Named Official Sponsor of The Imperial Team

Sponsorship Includes Use of Brand's Connection Optimization Software for 2022 Counter-Strike Matches

ExitLag a proprietary online gaming software company, is the official sponsor of The Imperial Team. The team, created by Gabriel 'FalleN' Toledo, includes Fernando 'fer' Alvarenga, Lincoln 'fnx' Lau, Vinicius 'VINI' Figueiredo, and Ricardo 'boltz' Prass. The team will compete throughout 2022 in Counter-Strike matches using ExitLag's software for more competitive gameplay.

Candor Health Education Launches Free Online Game to Provide Kids Drug and Alcohol Prevention Tools

Candor Health Education a not-for-profit which provides drug, alcohol and sex education to Illinois students in grades four to eight, has launched a free, kid-friendly online game to provide teens and pre-teens tools for making healthy choices about drugs and alcohol. Called 'Pixelton Adventures,' the game features a Minecraft-style platform, allowing users to choose their own avatar and move through a series of daily decisions, challenges, and pressures, such as navigating friendships, balancing finals week, and managing extracurricular activities. With seven different episodes, Pixelton Adventures is free to students, but is also available at no cost to parents and teachers for use in conversations about drug and alcohol prevention.

The launch of Pixelton coincides with National Drug & Alcohol Facts Week , March 21-27, 2022 . According to data released in November 2021 by the Centers for Disease Control , drug overdose deaths in the United States surpassed 100,000 in a 12-month period for the first time. The number of overdose deaths rose 29 percent, from 78,056 between April 2019 - April 2020 , to 100,306 in the following 12 months. According to the National Center for Drug Abuse , 70% of people who try an illegal drug by age 13 will develop a substance abuse disorder.

Global Esports Organization Gen.G and Game Developer Nimble Neuron Launch Landmark Partnership

The partnership will launch with an Eternal Return World Kick-off experiential party at GDC 2022, followed by Creator and Collegiate Community Events through the end of the year, aimed at increasing user engagement and expanding the global market

Global esports organization Gen.G and video game developer Nimble Neuron today announced the launch of a first of its kind two-year partnership between a game developer and esports organization. This partnership is aimed at accelerating the global market expansion of Nimble Neuron's multiplayer online survival arena, Eternal Return.  The developer will tap into Gen.G's Korean and North American brand power and influencer network to reach new audiences, create content, and build out a competitive esports strategy.

