TerrAscend Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenue of $66.1 million for Q4 2025 and $260.6 Million for FY 2025 

Gross Profit Margin of 52.1% for Q4 2025 and 52.3% for FY 2025 from continuing operations

Q4 2025 Net Cash provided from continuing operations of $8.3 million and Free Cash Flow¹ of $6.6 million

14th consecutive quarter of positive Cash Flow from continuing operations and 10th consecutive quarter of positive Free Cash Flow¹

FY 2025 Net Cash provided from continuing operations of $33.9 million and Free Cash Flow¹ of $25.3 million

TORONTO, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (TSX: TSND) (OTCQX: TSNDF), a leading North American cannabis company, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars and are prepared under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), unless indicated otherwise.

The following financial measures are reported as results from continuing operations unless otherwise noted, due to the Company's previously stated intention to sell all of its Michigan assets, which are reported as discontinued operations effective as of the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. All historical periods have been restated accordingly.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Net Revenue was $66.1 million, compared to $65.1 million in Q3 2025.
  • Gross Profit Margin was flat at 52.1%, compared to Q3 2025.
  • GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations was $0.5 million, compared to net loss of $9.9 million in Q3 2025.
  • EBITDA from continuing operations¹ was $11.5 million, compared to $14.3 million in Q3 2025.
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations¹ was $16.7 million, compared to $17.0 million in Q3 2025.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations¹ was 25.2%, compared to 26.1% in Q3 2025.
  • Net Cash provided from continuing operations was $8.3 million, compared to $7.1 million in Q3 2025.
  • Free Cash Flow¹ was $6.6 million, compared to $4.9 million in Q3 2025.

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Net Revenue was $260.6 million, compared to $268.1 million in 2024.
  • Gross Profit Margin was 52.3%, compared to 50.7% in 2024.
  • GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations was $24.5 million, compared to $20.9 million in 2024.
  • EBITDA from continuing operations¹ was $56.9 million, compared to $53.8 million in 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations¹ was $67.8 million, compared to $70.2 million in 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations¹ was 26.0%, compared to 26.2% in 2024.
  • Net Cash provided from continuing operations was $33.9 million, after net tax payments of $9.4 million in 2025, compared to $46.2 million in 2024, after net tax refunds of $5.0 million in 2024.
  • Free Cash Flow¹ was $25.3 million, compared to $39.4 million in 2024.

"I am pleased to report another period of strong performance in our core Northeast markets of New Jersey, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. For the full year, we generated approximately $261 million in revenue, $68 million in Adjusted EBITDA, $34 million in positive operating cash flow and $25 million in free cash flow from continuing operations. Importantly, for the fourth quarter and full year periods our gross margin from continuing operations was above 52% and our Adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations was above 25%," said Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. "In New Jersey, we expanded our retail footprint to four dispensaries with the closing of the Union Chill transaction, and have made investments in wholesale to protect and grow our market share. In Maryland, we are operating at approximately a $75 million annual run rate with gross margins near 60%. In Pennsylvania, retail and wholesale revenue increased sequentially in the fourth quarter. In Ohio, we have fully integrated Ratio Cannabis into our operations and continue to evaluate opportunities to acquire high-quality stores, at the right price. Lastly, we have significantly advanced our strategic exit from the Michigan market with the sale of the majority of the assets completed to date."

Mr. Wild added, "We remain disciplined in our M&A strategy - focusing solely on accretive transactions that align with our strategic goals. With a strong balance sheet, no material debt maturities until late 2028, consistent free cash flow generation, and regulatory momentum at both the state and federal levels, we believe TerrAscend is well equipped to deliver sustainable growth and drive shareholder value in 2026 and beyond."

Financial Summary Q4 2025, Full Year 2025, and Comparative Periods

(in millions of U.S. Dollars) Q4 2025
   Q3 2025
   2025
   2024
Revenue, net   66.1       65.1       260.6       268.1  
Quarter-over-Quarter increase   1.6 %                  
Year-over-Year decrease               -2.8 %      
                       
Gross profit   34.5       33.9       136.3       135.9  
Gross profit margin   52.1 %     52.1 %     52.3 %     50.7 %
                       
General & Administrative ("G&A") expenses   22.8       21.3       86.2       90.6  
Share-based compensation expense (included in G&A expenses above)   1.3       1.4       5.0       9.7  
G&A as a % of revenue, net   34.4 %     32.8 %     33.1 %     33.8 %
                       
Net loss from continuing operations   (0.5 )     (9.9 )     (24.5 )     (20.9 )
                       
EBITDA from continuing operations1   11.5       14.3       56.9       53.8  
                       
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations1   16.7       17.0       67.8       70.2  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations1   25.2 %     26.1 %     26.0 %     26.2 %
                       
Net cash provided by operations - continuing operations   8.3       7.1       33.9       46.2  
                       
Free Cash Flow1   6.6       4.9       25.3       39.3  
                               

Fourth Quarter 2025 Business and Operational Highlights

  • Strengthened retail operations with the closing of the Union Chill transaction in Hunterdon County, adding another high-performing dispensary to TerrAscend's New Jersey footprint.
  • In New Jersey, all three Apothecarium stores ranked in the top 20 in the state out of over 260 stores2.
  • Two of the four Apothecarium stores in Maryland, Salisbury and Cumberland, ranked in the top 10 in the state3.
  • In Maryland, Kind Tree ranked #6 in the state2.
  • In Pennsylvania, three of the Apothecarium stores ranked in the top 10 in the state3.
  • In Pennsylvania, Valhalla ranked #3 among edibles and Kind Tree ranked #2 among extracts in the state2.
  • Entered an exclusive licensing agreement with Tyson 2.0. Under the agreement, TerrAscend will manufacture and distribute Tyson 2.0 products across Maryland and Pennsylvania, with the launch expected this month.

Full Year 2025 Business and Operational Highlights

  • Executed a $79 million non-dilutive refinancing of existing debt with an additional uncommitted term loan facility of up to $35 million for strategic M&A.
  • Expanded into Ohio with the acquisition of the assets of Ratio Cannabis LLC in Goshen Township, marking entry into an additional US state.
  • Announced strategic exit from the Michigan market to focus resources on core markets. To date, the Company has completed the sale of the majority of its Michigan assets including dispensaries and cultivation/processing facilities, with net proceeds utilized to reduce existing debt.
  • Renewed and replenished the Company's normal course issuer bid to repurchase up $10 million USD of the company's common shares from time to time for a 12-month period ending August 2026.

1. EBITDA from continuing operations, Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, Adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures defined in the section titled "Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure at the end of this release.
2. Source: BDSA
3. Source: LIT Alerts

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $66.1 million, compared to $65.1 million for the third quarter of 2025. Retail revenue increased 1.0% sequentially and wholesale revenue increased 2.8% sequentially.

Gross profit margin from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2025 was flat at 52.1%, as compared to the third quarter of 2025.

G&A expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $22.8 million and 34.4% of revenue, compared to $21.3 million and 32.8% of revenue in the third quarter of 2025.

GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $0.5 million, compared to a net loss of $9.9 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $16.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, or 25.2% of revenue, compared to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $17.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, or 26.1% of revenue.

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Net revenue for full year 2025 was $260.6 million, compared to $268.1 million for full year 2024. Retail revenue increased 0.9% year-over-year and wholesale revenue declined 9.4% year-over-year.

Gross profit margin from continuing operations for full year 2025 improved to 52.3%, as compared to 50.7% for full year 2024.

G&A expenses for full year 2025 were $86.2 million and 33.1% of revenue, compared to $90.6 million and 33.8% of revenue in 2024.

GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations for full year 2025 was $24.5 million, compared to a net loss of $20.9 million for full year 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $67.8 million for full year 2025, or 26.0% of revenue, compared to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $70.2 million, or 26.2% of revenue for full year 2024.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents were $37.4 million as of December 31, 2025. Net cash provided by continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $8.3 million, compared to $7.1 million in Q3 2025.

This represents the Company's fourteenth consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from continuing operations. Capex spending was $1.7 million in the fourth quarter, mainly related to expansions at the Maryland and New Jersey facilities. Free cash flow was $6.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, representing the tenth consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow.

Full year 2025 net cash provided from continuing operations was $33.9 million, after net tax payments of $9.4 million in 2025, compared to $46.2 million in 2024, after net tax refunds of $5.0 million in 2024. Free Cash Flow was $25.3 million in 2025, compared to $39.4 million in 2024.

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company closed on an upsized senior secured syndicated term loan of $79 million, the majority of which was used to retire existing indebtedness, with the remainder designated for future growth initiatives. As part of this transaction, the Company executed an additional uncommitted term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of up to $35 million for future M&A.

As of December 31, 2025, there were approximately 383 million basic shares of the Company issued and outstanding, including 309 million common shares, 11 million preferred shares as converted, and 63 million exchangeable shares. Additionally, there were 23 million warrants outstanding at a weighted average price of $4.34 USD per share. During 2025, the Company completed the repurchase of 1,117,500 shares through its normal course issuer bid at a weighted average price of $0.44 USD per share.

Conference Call Details

TerrAscend will host a conference call today, Thursday, March 12, 2026, to discuss these results. Jason Wild, Executive Chairman, Ziad Ghanem, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Alisa Campbell, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will host the call starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/EPJ9wXNjKl1
Dial-in Number: 1-888-510-2154
Replay:


 1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345

Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time on Thursday, March 26, 2026
Replay Entry Code: 77201#
   

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading TSX-listed cannabis company with interests across the North American cannabis sector, including operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Ohio, and California through TerrAscend Growth Corp. and retail operations in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and other dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns or licenses several synergistic businesses and brands including The Apothecarium, Cookies, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Wana, and Valhalla Confections. For more information visit www.terrascend.com.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend, and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend's operations and financial performance.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, and include, but not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's expectations with respect to its business outlook, financial profile, and operational efficiencies; its market opportunities, growth prospects in new and existing markets, and M&A strategy; the expected benefits of, and the Company's ability to complete its exit plans in Michigan; the expected benefits of the Company's recent acquisitions; the Company's expectation of future availability and expected use of the remainder of funds under the uncommitted term loan; the execution and expected benefits of the Company's exclusive licensing agreement with Tyson 2.0; and the Company's repurchases of outstanding shares under its share repurchase program. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States; and the risk factors set out in the Company's most recently filed MD&A, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2025.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether, as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to reporting the financial results in accordance with GAAP, the Company reports certain financial results that differ from what is reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP measures used by management do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes that certain investors and analysts use these measures to measure a company's ability to meet other payment obligations or as a common measurement to value companies in the cannabis industry, and the Company calculates: (i) Free cash flow from net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less capital expenditures for property and equipment, which management believes is an important measurement of the Company's ability to generate additional cash from its business operations, and (ii) EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations as net loss, adjusted to exclude provision for income taxes, finance expenses, amortization and depreciation, share-based compensation, impairment of intangible assets, impairment of property and equipment and right of use assets, loss on extinguishment of debt, (gain) loss from revaluation of contingent consideration, unrealized and realized loss on investments, unrealized and realized foreign exchange (gain) loss, loss (gain) on fair value of derivative liabilities, loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets, gain on lease termination, and certain other one-time items, which management believes is not reflective of the ongoing operations and performance of the Company. Such information is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

For more information regarding TerrAscend:
Ziad Ghanem
Chief Executive Officer
IR@TerrAscend.com
689-345-4114

Investor Relations Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
Valter@KCSA.com
212-896-1254

TerrAscend Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for share and per share amounts)

  At     At  
  December 31, 2025     December 31, 2024  
Assets          
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,414     $ 26,381  
Restricted cash   110       606  
Accounts receivable, net   16,898       20,224  
Investments   362       1,727  
Inventory   34,054       39,672  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   8,557       5,121  
Assets from discontinued operations, current   12,713       83,156  
Total current assets   110,108       176,887  
Non-current assets          
Property and equipment, net   129,932       124,165  
Deposits   60       168  
Operating lease right of use assets   26,691       28,755  
Intangible assets, net   167,310       169,604  
Goodwill   109,770       106,929  
Other non-current assets   13,508       723  
Total non-current assets   447,271       430,344  
Total assets $ 557,379     $ 607,231  
           
Liabilities and shareholders' equity          
Current liabilities          
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 39,807     $ 40,349  
Deferred revenue   3,993       3,575  
Convertible debt   10,355        
Loans payable   5,322       6,761  
Contingent consideration payable         3,121  
Operating lease liability   1,511       1,322  
Derivative liability   967       92  
Corporate income tax payable   5,360       11,531  
Liabilities from discontinued operations   12,616       24,298  
Total current liabilities   79,931       91,049  
Non-current liabilities          
Loans payable   203,846       183,461  
Operating lease liability   28,555       30,664  
Derivative liability   2,221       451  
Convertible debt   6,896       9,114  
Deferred income tax liability   8,025       8,428  
Contingent consideration payable         172  
Liability on uncertain tax position   128,798       106,991  
Other long term liabilities   86       85  
Total non-current liabilities   378,427       339,366  
Total liabilities   458,358       430,415  
Commitments and contingencies          
Shareholders' equity          
Share capital          
Series A, convertible preferred stock, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 10,725 and 12,350 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively          
Series B, convertible preferred stock, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 600 and 600 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively          
Exchangeable shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 63,492,038 and 63,492,038 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively          
Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 308,532,518 and 293,232,131 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively          
Treasury stock, no par value; nil and 129,500 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively          
Additional paid in capital   960,241       952,463  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   1,986       3,011  
Accumulated deficit   (864,742 )     (778,514 )
Non-controlling interest   1,536       (144 )
Total shareholders' equity   99,021       176,816  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 557,379     $ 607,231  
               

TerrAscend Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for share and per share amounts)

  For the Years Ended  
  December 31, 2025     December 31, 2024     December 31, 2023  
Revenue, net $ 260,558     $ 268,078     $ 250,509  
                 
Cost of sales   124,234       132,211       112,492  
                 
Gross profit   136,324       135,867       138,017  
                 
Operating expenses:                
General and administrative   86,240       90,624       83,543  
Amortization and depreciation   5,424       5,074       5,757  
Impairment of intangible assets   2,606             15,518  
Impairment of goodwill               4,690  
Impairment of property and equipment and right of use assets         2,438       28  
Other operating expense (income)   33       (1,190 )     (1,255 )
Total operating expenses   94,303       96,946       108,281  
                 
Income from operations   42,021       38,921       29,736  
                 
Other expense (income)                
Finance and other expenses   35,403       33,487       32,853  
Unrealized and realized loss on investments   1,365       238       2,604  
(Gain) loss from revaluation of contingent consideration   (1,004 )     2,466       (645 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt   1,432       2,096        
Loss (gain) on fair value of derivative liabilities   535       (4,549 )     (1,181 )
Transaction and restructuring costs               344  
Unrealized and realized foreign exchange (gain) loss   (687 )     940       2  
Income (loss) from continuing operations before provision for income taxes   4,977       4,243       (4,241 )
Provision for income taxes   29,466       25,134       23,386  
Net loss from continuing operations $ (24,489 )   $ (20,891 )   $ (27,627 )
                 
Discontinued operations:                
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax $ (56,842 )   $ (51,779 )   $ (59,103 )
Net loss $ (81,331 )   $ (72,670 )   $ (86,730 )
                 
Foreign currency translation adjustment   1,025       (1,212 )     286  
Comprehensive loss $ (82,356 )   $ (71,458 )   $ (87,016 )
                 
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to:                
Common and proportionate Shareholders of the Company $ (29,386 )   $ (28,453 )   $ (36,441 )
Non-controlling interests $ 4,897     $ 7,562     $ 8,814  
                 
Comprehensive loss attributable to:                
Common and proportionate Shareholders of the Company $ (87,253 )   $ (79,020 )   $ (95,830 )
Non-controlling interests $ 4,897     $ 7,562     $ 8,814  
                 
Net loss per share - basic & diluted:                
Continuing operations $ (0.10 )   $ (0.10 )   $ (0.13 )
Discontinued operations   (0.19 )     (0.18 )     (0.21 )
Net loss per share - basic & diluted $ (0.29 )   $ (0.28 )   $ (0.34 )
Weighted average number of outstanding common shares - basic & diluted   301,083,354       291,513,878       279,285,588  
                       

TerrAscend Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for share and per share amounts)

  For the Years Ended  
  December 31, 2025     December 31, 2024     December 31, 2023  
Operating activities                
Net loss from continuing operations $ (24,489 )   $ (20,891 )   $ (27,627 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities                
Accretion and accrued interest   7,945       10,862       9,004  
Depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of intangible assets   15,621       14,555       14,840  
Amortization of operating right-of-use assets   1,595       1,617       1,263  
Share-based compensation   5,007       9,706       7,707  
Deferred income tax expense recovery   (532 )     1,368       (10,254 )
Loss (gain) on fair value of derivative liabilities   535       (4,549 )     (181 )
Unrealized and realized loss on investments   1,365       238       2,604  
(Gain) loss from revaluation of contingent consideration   (1,004 )     2,466       (645 )
Provision for expected credit loss (recovery)   1,665       3,054        
Loss on extinguishment of debt   1,432       2,096        
Unrealized and realized foreign exchange (gain) loss   (687 )     940       2  
Impairment and other   2,634       1,249       19,504  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities                
Receivables   1,646       (5,302 )     (8,675 )
Inventory   5,946       1,171       (4,250 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (4,515 )     (317 )     9,125  
Income taxes paid and tax related liabilities   20,498       28,702       39,030  
Prepaid expense and other current assets   (144 )     52       1,135  
Other assets and liabilities   (592 )     (801 )     (694 )
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations   33,926       46,216       51,888  
Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations   (12,398 )     (8,266 )     (24,417 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   21,528       37,950       27,471  
                 
Investing activities                
Investment in property and equipment   (8,614 )     (6,866 )     (4,871 )
Investment in note receivable, net of interest received   165       (1,460 )      
Investment in intangible assets   (738 )     (1,187 )     (1,668 )
Insurance recovery for property and equipment                
Cash portion of consideration paid in acquisition   (5,128 )     (250 )     (16,789 )
Deposits for business acquisition   (3,400 )            
Success fees related to Alternative Treatment Center license               (3,012 )
Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations   (17,715 )     (9,763 )     (26,340 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - discontinued operations   3,108       (2,484 )     10,121  
Net cash used in investing activities   (14,607 )     (12,247 )     (16,219 )
                 
Financing activities                
Proceeds from loan payable, net of transaction costs   78,944       129,382       23,869  
Loan principal paid   (70,490 )     (136,996 )     (42,759 )
Loan exit fee paid   (233 )     (500 )     (1,178 )
Capital distributions paid to non-controlling interests   (3,237 )     (7,324 )     (11,621 )
Payment for contingent consideration   (386 )            
Payments made for financing obligations and finance lease         (276 )     (55 )
Repurchases of common shares   (410 )     (215 )      
Proceeds from private placement, net of share issuance costs               20,820  
Proceeds from options exercised               98  
Employee retention credit               7,215  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities- continuing operations   4,188       (15,929 )     (3,611 )
Net cash used in financing activities- discontinued operations         (8,787 )     (8,889 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   4,188       (24,716 )     (12,500 )
                 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash during the year   11,109       987       (1,248 )
Net effects of foreign exchange   (572 )     653       (168 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year   26,987       25,347       26,763  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the year $ 37,524     $ 26,987     $ 25,347  
                       

TerrAscend Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except for share and per share amounts)

The table below reconciles net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

  For the Three Months Ended     For the Years Ended  
  December 31, 2025     September 30, 2025     December 31, 2025     December 31, 2024  
Net income (loss)   3,598       (24,554 )     (81,331 )     (72,670 )
Loss from discontinued operations   4,110       (14,647 )     (56,842 )     (51,779 )
Loss from continued operations   (512 )     (9,907 )     (24,489 )     (20,891 )
                       
Add (deduct) the impact of:                      
Provision for income taxes   (1,673 )     11,034       29,466       25,134  
Finance expenses   9,666       9,243       36,291       34,339  
Amortization and depreciation   3,977       3,934       15,640       15,191  
EBITDA from continuing operations   11,458       14,304       56,908       53,773  
Add (deduct) the impact of:                      
Share-based compensation   1,348       1,366       5,007       9,706  
Impairment of intangible assets   2,606       -       2,606       -  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   -       1,432       1,432       2,096  
Loss (gain) on fair value of derivative liabilities   188       723       535       (4,549 )
Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets   127       -       127       (21 )
Gain on lease termination   (99 )     -       (99 )     (1,169 )
Impairment of property and equipment and right of use assets   -       -       -       2,438  
Unrealized and realized foreign exchange (gain) loss   (157 )     77       (687 )     940  
Unrealized and realized loss on investments   629       1       1,365       238  
(Gain) loss from revaluation of contingent consideration   (179 )     (1,171 )     (1,004 )     2,466  
Other one-time items   731       266       1,621       4,302  
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 16,652     $ 16,998     $ 67,811     $ 70,220  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations   25.2 %     26.1 %     26.0 %     26.2 %
                               

The table below reconciles Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow:

  For the Three Months Ended     For the Years Ended  
  December 31, 2025     September 30, 2025     December 31, 2025     December 31, 2024  
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations $ 8,327     $ 7,120     $ 33,926     $ 46,216  
Capital expenditures for property and equipment   (1,716 )     (2,248 )     (8,614 )     (6,866 )
Free Cash Flow $ 6,611     $ 4,872     $ 25,312     $ 39,350  
                               

Primary Logo

