Termination of Fifield Project Earn-in Agreement and Funding Update
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (Rimfire or the Company) (ASX: RIM) provides the following updates in respect of the Fifield Project, the Avondale Project, funding arrangements and next steps.
Termination of Fifield Project Earn-in Agreement
Rimfire has two projects in the Lachlan Fold Belt of NSW, each of which are prospective for critical minerals – the Fifield Project and the Avondale Project. Activities at both projects have been funded by Golden Plains Resources Pty Ltd (GPR) under separate earn-in arrangements, which have the potential to see GPR earn a joint venture interest of up to 50.1% (in the case of the Fifield Project) and up to 75% (in the case of the Avondale Project).
Rimfire has issued a notice of termination to GPR in respect of the Fifield Project Earn-in Agreement, with the termination stated to take immediate effect.
The Company has exercised a termination right which has arisen as a result of a change of control of GPR following the judgement of the Victorian Supreme Court in: Resource Capital Ltd v Giovinazzo [2024] VSC 548 (Judgement), delivered 6 September 2024.
Given the Fifield Project Earn-in Agreement was terminated prior to GPR satisfying the earn-in requirements, GPR will have no interest in the Fifield Project going forward. The express terms of the Fifield Project Earn-in Agreement do not require the Company to repay to GPR any funding provided by it prior to termination in these circumstances.
The Fifield Project contains the Murga North Scandium Prospect where Rimfire has recently reported an Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 21Mt @ 125 ppm Sc (4,050t Sc Oxide) as well as an Exploration Target of 100 to 200Mt at 100 to 200ppm Sc* (15 – 46Kt Sc Oxide) for the surrounding Murga area (See Rimfire ASX Announcement dated 9 September 2024)**.
Rimfire is considering its rights in relation to the Avondale Project Earn-in Agreement in light of the Judgement and is currently seeking further information from GPR.
The Avondale Project contains the Melrose Scandium Prospect where Rimfire has recently reported an Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 3Mt @ 240 ppm Sc (1,120t Sc Oxide) (See Rimfire ASX Announcement dated 9 September 2024)**.
This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Reinstatement to Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (‘RIM’) will be lifted immediately following the release by RIM of an announcement regarding the termination of Fifield Project Earn-in Agreement with Golden Plains Resources Pty Ltd.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Maximus Hits 19m @ 3.21 g/t Gold at Hilditch as Development Activities Advance
Maximus Resources Limited (‘Maximus’ or the ‘Company’, ASX:MXR) is pleased to update shareholders on assay results received from a completed Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program at the Hilditch gold deposit (Hilditch) (90Å Maximus, 10Å Bullabulling Pty Ltd) located on a granted mining tenement 25km from Kambalda, Western Australia
- Assay results from a Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program at the Hilditch gold deposit return multiple shallow high-grade intersections, including:
- 19m @ 3.21g/t Au from 16m incl. 6m @ 5.64g/t Au from 18m and 5m @ 3.28g/t Au from 30m (HGRC065)
- 9m @ 3.11g/t Au from 63m incl. 4m @ 4.84g/t Au from 63m (HGRC068)
- 15m @ 1.12g/t Au from 24m incl. 1m @ 2.85g/t Au from 25m and 4m @ 2.12g/t Au from 35m (HGRC067)
- 5m @ 1.61g/t Au from 48m incl. 1m @ 2.02g/t Au from 48m and 1m @ 2.0g/t Au from 51m (HGRC065)
- Representative minable ore-grade intervals have been submitted for metallurgical test work under real-world toll milling protocols with results expected to be received in October. Initial results up to 95.8Å recovery of gold.
- Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Hilditch gold deposit targeted for October 2024.
- Development studies including geotechnical, environmental, infrastructure, surface water and hydrogeology assessments necessary for the mine approval process are advancing.
- The Hilditch gold project is situated on granted mining tenements, with excellent access to infrastructure, service providers and several toll-treating options within a 60km haulage.
- The Company is in active discussions with potential mining and toll-milling partners.
Eleven RC holes (722m) were drilled at Hilditch to investigate recent intersected high-grade zones. The Company has commenced updating the Hilditch Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) to finalise optimised open-pit designs, aiming to secure mine approvals and advance discussions with potential mining and toll milling partners.
Maximus’ Managing Director, Tim Wither, commented, “The recent drilling results, including 19m @ 3.21g/t Au from 16m, fall within optimised open pit shells and support the MRE update prior to completing open pit designs. Hilditch offers a promising near-term gold production prospect for Maximus, situated on an approved mining tenement near the Coolgardie-Norseman highway, and within close proximity to multiple regional gold processing facilities.
“These new drilling results successfully expand the high-grade mineralised zones, and significantly improve the economic outlook for Hilditch, with efforts concentrated on advancing open pit development to generate cash flow for the Company, capitalising on the rising gold price environment.”
Hilditch Gold Deposit
Hilditch is located on a granted mining tenement adjacent to the Coolgardie-Norseman highway and is proximal to several toll-treating processing plants. The existing 19,500 oz Au @ 1.3 g/t Au mineral resource is shallow, with mineralisation commencing at the surface over a 200m strike length and remains open at depth with significant strike extension to be tested (ASX announcement 19 December 2023). The completed RC drill program was aimed at infill and resource extension to upgrade material classification into the indicated category, before updating the Hilditch MRE.
Gold mineralisation at Hilditch is interpreted to be associated with east-dipping structurally controlled contacts between mafic/ultramafic and volcaniclastic units. Minor interflow sediments are observed within the mafic and ultramafic sequence, similar to that prevalent at the Company’s Wattle Dam Gold Project. In the Hilditch region, the rocks show extensive weathering, reaching an average depth of 20 metres below the surface, indicative of full oxidation. From 20 to 40 metres, there exists a transitional zone, and beyond 40 metres, the rock is unweathered and contains primary mineralisation.
Preliminary metallurgical test work indicative of the Hilditch open-pit gold resource is free milling (non-refractory) with exceptional gold recoveries between 91.4Å and 95.8Å, indicating that the mineable ore is very amenable to conventional Carbon in Leach (CIL) gold processing found throughout Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields. Completed metallurgical tests covered various gold grades and oxidation stages, ensuring representative sampling across expected mining depths (ASX announcement 3 July 2024). Further tests are underway to represent real- world toll milling protocols (Figure 2).
Figure 1 – Hilditch gold deposit significant drill results from recent drilling (gram x metres).
Drilling Results
The latest round of drilling expanded upon previous high-grade intersections near hole HGRC038, which had reported 4m @ 12.44g/t Au from 47m, including 1m @ 25.93g/t Au from 47m (Figure 1) (ASX announcement 15 August 2024).
Five RC holes were drilled in proximity to HGRC038. Notably, hole HGRC065, located 25m north of HGRC038, intersected 19m @ 3.21g/t Au from 16m, including 6m @ 5.64g/t Au from 18m and 5m @ 3.28g/t Au from 30m, effectively extending the high-grade zone to the north.
Additionally, hole HGRC068, situated 15m down-dip of HGRC038, intercepted 9m @ 3.11g/t Au from 63m, including 4m @ 4.84g/t Au from 63m. HGRC067 drilled 15m up-dip of HGRC038 returned 15m @ 1.12g/t Au from 24m, with notable intervals of 1m @ 2.85g/t Au from 25m and 4m @ 2.12g/t Au from 35m (Figure 3). These results confirm a well-defined, high-grade gold zone within the central part of the deposit, bolstering geological confidence and continuity of high-grade mineralisation.
At the northern limit of the deposit, several drill holes were positioned to the north of previously reported hole HGRC019, which intersected 7m @ 7.9 g/t Au from 51m, including 2m @ 16.9 g/t Au from 52m (ASX announcement 14 June 2022), in an effort to extend the resource along strike. However, drill holes HGRC059 to HGRC061 failed to return significant results, confirming that the mineralisation is closed off along strike to the north.
This article includes content from Maximus Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Becker Mining and alwaysAI to Collaborate on AI Solutions for Mining Industry
Becker Mining Systems, a mining technology solutions company, announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with alwaysAI to address critical challenges facing the mining sector.
The companies will look at making improvements to a variety of areas in the industry, such as restricted area monitoring, equipment utilization and personal protective equipment compliance.
Using computer vision (CV) technology, Becker and alwaysAI will focus on automating processes and setting up real-time monitoring in order to lower dependence on manual supervision and improve overall safety.
The companies also expect to reduce costs at mines while boosting operational efficiency and data analytics.
One of the potential use cases for CV technology is in real-time conveyor belt monitoring.
By integrating CV technology with Becker's existing Belt Rip Detection System, the companies will be able to provide continuous monitoring to look for early signs of wear or damage, allowing operators to intervene before issues arise.
The system will also support zone-based monitoring to help prevent unauthorized access to dangerous areas.
In addition, Becker and alwaysAI will track personnel and equipment movement through cage or lift systems. The CV-enabled system will flag unauthorized or inefficient use to minimize delays and improve process flow. Collision-avoidance systems will monitor the proximity of vehicles and personnel, providing real-time alerts to reduce accidents.
alwaysAI CEO Marty Beard highlighted the potential impact of the partnership in advancing AI-driven solutions in the resource industry, stating, “Our computer vision solutions are designed to provide real-time insights and alerts that reduce risks and improve operational efficiency, especially in high-risk environments like mining."
Dr. Wolfgang Wegener, co-CEO of Becker Mining Systems, also emphasized the importance of integrating new technologies to meet the industry’s evolving needs. “By integrating this cutting-edge technology into mines, we can help minimize risks and reduce machine downtime while boosting overall performance,” he said.
The partnership will see both companies working together to develop, install and manage the CV applications.
Becker will handle the installation of cameras and edge devices as part of the overall infrastructure needed to deploy these solutions in mining environments.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
190 Metre Antimony Copper Intercept at Bulla Park
West Cobar Metals Limited (“West Cobar”, ASX:WC1) is pleased to advise that assays from the latest drilling of its 100%-owned Bulla Park Copper - Antimony Project (Figure 1), located 110km west of Cobar in New South Wales have shown drill intersections of broad and consistent copper and antimony mineralisation.
Highlights
- Recent diamond drilling confirms a thick zone of antimony copper mineralisation at Bulla Park with structural control from a major WSW trending fault
- Provides further confidence of a large antimony copper system at Bulla Park supporting previous drilling results - 33m at 0.47% Cu and 0.15% Sb (19CA002, 229m to 262m)1
- BPD09 encountered copper - antimony grades up to 1m at 1.04% Cu, 0.55% Sb (204m to 205m)
- Broad intercepts from BPD09 include 190m at 0.23% Cu and 0.08% Sb from 128m
- Selected intersections from BPD09 include 66m at 0.34% Cu and 0.13% Sb, 7g/t Ag from 200m. Also:
- 4m at 0.44% Cu, 0.20% Sb and 7g/t Ag from 131m
- 10m at 0.47% Cu, 0.23% Sb and 9g/t Ag from 200m
- 4m at 0.53% Cu, 0.21% Sb and 10g/t Ag from 223m
- 13m at 0.45% Cu, 0.17% Sb and 7g/t Ag from 239m
- Gravity and aeromagnetic surveys indicate there is potential mineralisation along at least 1.8km of strike, over 350m of horizontal width and drill intersected thicknesses of approximately 60m
- Strong macroeconomic factors for antimony (prices are approx. US$22,700/t) and copper (prices are approx. US$9,300/t)*
- Antimony is on the critical mineral lists of both Australia and the US
- In addition, potential for stratiform massive sulphide silver – zinc - lead mineralisation exists south of the copper - antimony mineralisation
- Additional drilling planned to enable maiden antimony copper mineral resource estimate
West Cobar Metals’ Managing Director, Matt Szwedzicki, commented: “The Bulla Park project is shaping up to have potential for a major copper – antimony – silver deposit. The antimony content is exceptional and with the global prices of antimony trading at nearly 2.5 times the price of copper, it is a good time to have drilled through a major intercept of antimony mineralisation.
We are now planning the next drill program to follow the deposit along strike.”
Figure 1 - West Cobar’s Bulla Park Project exploration licences, interpreted geology and outline limits of aeromagnetic surveys flown.
Mineralisation is dominantly tetrahedrite (copper - antimony sulphide) and minor chalcopyrite and stibnite (antimony sulphide). Antimony grades in all drill hole intercepts are approximately 30% to 35% of the copper grade, reflecting the theoretical composition of tetrahedrite (Cu12Sb4S13).
The mineralisation has developed over several stages. Syn-depositional siderite alteration of Lower Devonian (Winduck Group) silty fossiliferous sandstones is accompanied by chalcopyrite and tetrahedrite. Synsedimentary microfaults and dewatering structures are common indicating a tectonically active depositional and mineralising environment. When subsequently lithified, brittle faulting and fracturing has resulted in siderite-barite stockwork veining and hydrothermal breccias with tetrahedrite as the main copper-antimony mineral. Later faulting is associated with tectonic breccias, massive siderite-barite veins up to 20m thick and tetrahedrite and stibnite crystals filling vughs and veins (Figures 2 and 3).
This article includes content from West Cobar Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Gold Potential Builds at Black Swan
Poseidon Nickel (ASX: POS, the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the gold exploration programs at Black Swan.
- Reconnaissance soils sampling has identified several gold anomalies
- Anomalies extend over multiple soil traverses (between 400m to 800m) along the interpreted gold bearing structures
- Wilson’s Prospect – several positive coincident attributes established
- A coherent gold anomaly defined (up to 54ppb Au) that is 1.4km by 1km in size and remains open to the south
- The gold anomaly extents capture the locations of the previously announced gold nuggets and anomalous rock chip samples that graded up to 1.25g/t Au in gossanous quartz veins1,2
- Several historical gold drill intersections with assay results >1g/t Au, including 0.4m @ 6.41 g/t Au2, are also located within the anomaly area, despite only 5% of all historical drillhole samples being assayed for gold
- The layered indicators for gold potential at Wilson’s Prospect point to a highly prospective exploration target as evaluation programs continue
- Gold exploration programs underway
- High priority infill soil and further grab sampling programs are underway to better define soil trends at Black Swan. Infill results will be used to optimise drill targets
- At Lake Johnston, maiden reconnaissance soil surveys have been completed across the newly acquired Mantis tenement and submitted for analysis - results awaiting
CEO, Brendan Shalders, commented, “During August 2024 the Company completed a wide spaced reconnaissance soil sampling program across the entire landholding at Black Swan which was assayed for the full suite of elements.
Soil sample assay results have noted four promising gold in soil anomalies. The extents of the anomalies and morphology appear to be tracing the prospective gold bearing structures throughout the geological sequence at Black Swan which have never been systematically tested for gold.
There is little outcrop at Black Swan thus reconnaissance surface geochemical surveys are considered a cost-effective exploration technique to quickly identify areas of gold anomalism. Due to the significant dilution of the soil profile as it is mainly comprised of sands and clays, the gold values recorded are usually only at low levels (ppb). The importance of a gold in soil anomaly is it often presents a vector to a prospective gold system below, and in its original undiluted setting, maybe at much higher grades, hence drilling is required to effectively test the target.
We are particularly excited about the gold targets that are presenting at the Wilson’s Prospect. Results of the separate work programs to date are showing several positive coincident attributes underpinning the prospectivity for the targets. These include the establishment of a large coherent gold in soil anomaly with a footprint that captures the locations of the previously reported gold nuggets, anomalous rock chip samples and historical drilling intersections grading up to 6.41g/t Au.
Despite the historical gold intersections, only 5% of all drillhole samples at Black Swan were assayed for gold. Given the lack of gold assays and the historical focus on nickel, the gold potential at Black Swan has been somewhat overlooked.
High priority infill soil sampling programs are underway to better define drill targets and progress the planning for low-cost shallow drilling programs.
We are also awaiting the results from the Lake Johnston soil programs completed in early September 2024. Once received and interpreted the company plans to continue to undertake additional programs to progress and established any newly identified gold targets within the portfolio.”
Gold in Soil Anomalies at Black Swan
During August 2024 the Company collected 362 soil samples from a wide spaced reconnaissance soil sampling program over the entire Black Swan tenement package on 800m and 400m space traverses with sampling intervals of between 80m and 160m. The soil samples were tested using the UltraFine+ technique identifying four coherent anomalies across the program (refer Figure 1).
Figure 1: Black Swan gold in soil anomalies
Gold assay results from the soil sampling, tabled in Appendix 1, grade up to 54ppb and present four distinct gold in soil anomalies spread across the Black Swan tenements. Importantly these anomalies correlate to the interpreted secondary structural corridors emanating NNE off the larger north striking Mt Monger Fault (see Figure 2 for interpreted location of Mt Monger Fault).
The Black Swan project is situated within the Boorara Geological Domain which hosts a number of gold mines including the nearby Kanowna Belle, Mungarra and Gordon Sirdar projects, as recently announced in ASX announcement “Gold Prospectivity Enhanced at Black Swan and Lake Johnston” re- released 16 August 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Poseidon Nickel Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
MAC President Calls for Renewed Investment, Streamlined Approvals to Move Mining Sector Forward
Pierre Gratton, president and CEO of the Mining Association of Canada, gave his annual address in front of members of the association and the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade on September 17.
He spoke about the opportunities and challenges facing the country's mining industry, saying that while there are areas to improve, he's encouraged to see Canada's federal and provincial governments stepping up to support the sector.
Read on for highlights from Gratton's talk on the state of mining in Canada.
Canada's mineral reserves in decline
Gratton indicated that the challenges faced by the mining industry in recent years have been manyfold, dominated by economic and geopolitical uncertainty, global conflict, fear of climate change and disrupted trade.
Looking at Canada, while inflation and interest rates have come down in recent months, the nation's economy is still weak — Gratton said unemployment is rising, while families are focused on paying down debt.
He also called attention to declining economic growth in Canada, noting that in 2000 the country's productivity was on par with that of Australia; however, today the average Australian is 10 percent more productive. This has caused the Australian economy to grow 50 percent faster than Canada’s in the past 25 years.
Gratton blames a lack of investment in Canada for these declines.
“(There's been) a shortfall in investment principally leading to deindustrialization in many parts of the country, which has cut into the country’s overall prosperity. Manufacturing is half what it was to the economy in 2000. A cornerstone of the Canadian economy, the auto sector and its inputs, aluminum and steel, are at risk,” he said.
Against that backdrop, Canada has shifted from being a leading producer of minerals like copper, nickel and zinc to now lagging. Between 1997 and 2022, the country's copper reserves fell by 9 percent, nickel by 57 percent and zinc by 91 percent. During that time, gold was the only mineral that saw its reserves grow, gaining 110 percent.
“In my time in the sector, I’ve seen several smelters and refineries close and only one open. We’ve lost some head offices. We’ve fallen in our ranking in the production of many minerals and metals, and it leaves us and our allies, including the US and Europe, increasingly dependent on other countries, notably China, for supply,” Gratton said.
He added that according to RBC (TSX:RY,NYSE:RY), it's regulatory uncertainty and taxes that are hindering investment in Canadian mining. Gratton told the audience that these issues persist despite years of promises from the government to improve efficiencies within the permitting system and shorten timelines.
Federal and provincial governments stepping up
Gratton pointed to Canada’s critical minerals strategy as a bright spot for boosting mining sector investment.
The primary component of the initiative involves the implementation a policy that would provide targeted investments and tax incentives while streamlining the regulatory process for critical minerals projects.
While he acknowledged that spending in the mining sector has been rebounding over the past few years, reaching C$13.1 billion in 2022, it's still off from 2012, when the expenditures in the industry reached C$17 billion.
Gratton said the effects of the critical minerals strategy are unlikely to have made their way into the market yet, but conceded that support for the mining sector from federal and provincial governments is unprecedented in his lifetime.
“Mining is now a common topic of policy conversation in Ottawa and provincial capitals in a way that it has never been before. Above all, it’s because I think governments finally understand mining’s unique value proposition as a creator of good jobs and Indigenous employment opportunities, and as a driver of social and economic development in northern and remote regions,” Gratton explained during his speech.
He added that mining is the foundation of the clean energy transition, while also supplying important inputs to the Canadian economy and aiding in the country's national security efforts.
More specifically, Gratton noted that the last three federal budgets have included funding for regulatory measures, streamlining efforts and tax incentives; this came after extensive consultation with the mining sector.
“I will give them credit — the government listened to our concerns and our advice,” Gratton said.
He was pleased to see a joint investment of C$195 million from the BC and federal governments to fund upgrades to highway infrastructure in Northwestern BC that will ultimately support critical minerals development.
What's the future of Canada's mining industry?
Gratton sees a great deal of potential for mining in Canada, but it doesn’t come without challenges.
He mentioned a C$46 billion initiative to fund electric vehicle and battery production and supply chains in the country, including four new battery manufacturing facilities. While he acknowledged that these will be a boon to the Canadian economy, the raw materials demand for the new factories will require 15 new mines.
This will require an investment of C$16.1 billion in mining and an additional C$16.1 billion in midstream processing.
“That’s only speaking from the standpoint of the four battery factories, to say nothing about all of the other needs that our economy requires, or that the US requires, including its defense industries. Unless we achieve the above, and this is the irony, our reliance on foreign sources for minerals and metals is only going to increase,” Gratton said.
He suggested that Canada is too focused on downstream development, and isn’t working to build support for upstream projects that will ultimately provide safe supply of the materials needed.
Additionally, the mining industry is facing a potentially bigger challenge — a lack of workers.
Gratton said unemployment within the mining sector is less than half the national average, and companies can’t find people fast enough. New mining operations will only increase the challenge of finding workers.
He doesn’t want to see a situation where mines are unable to operate because they can’t find enough staff.
Part of the problem is urbanization. Gratton pointed to youth leaving smaller communities and not returning, and an overall lack of excitement about the mining industry at the moment. He said the Mining Association of Canada is going to work with Canada's Human Resources Council over the next few years to develop a strategy designed to increase interest in the mining sector and work with universities, colleges and high schools.
He wants more people to recognize the value of the high-paid, high-tech jobs in Canada’s mining sector.
Overall, Gratton remains positive about mining’s future in Canada. He sees challenges ahead over a changing political landscape, but also recognizes that many issues in the mining sector have become bipartisan.
Moreover, support for the industry is at an all-time high, with 80 percent of Canadians polled by the Mining Association of Canada supporting the industry. With that in mind, Gratton believes that even if there is a change in government, investment and growth in the mining market are gaining momentum.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
