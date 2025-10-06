Teradyne Announces the ETS-800 Dual Sector Automated Test System

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), a leading provider of automated test equipment and advanced robotics, is proud to announce the launch of the ETS-800 D20, the latest addition to the ETS-800 platform of high-performance test systems for power semiconductors. The Teradyne ETS-800 D20 is designed to address the diverse needs of our customers by offering a versatile and cost-effective solution for both high volume and high mix/low volume device testing.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251006512532/en/
Teradyne ETS-800 D20 is leading the industry in testing a wide range of power semiconductors for the AI and cloud infrastructure, and automotive markets. With Teradyne ETS-800 D20, our customers can achieve the channel density they need to exceed the requirements of today's complex devices, enabling higher parallelism and faster test time, ultimately improving time to revenue.
AI has fundamentally changed cloud computing infrastructure, driving demand for highly accurate power supplies, with clean and stable voltage outputs that can deliver precise measurements for ultra-low resistance devices. Testing is critical to ensuring the performance of these servers. Similarly, battery management systems in electric vehicles have a profound impact on the vehicle's performance and range, making accuracy a must. The Teradyne ETS-800 platform delivers the required current in the shortest duration simultaneously to measure ultra-low resistance, ensuring lower losses and less heat generation. With the flexibility to scale from low volume to high volume as device requirements grow, the ETS-800 platform is leading the industry in testing a wide range of power semiconductors.
"We are thrilled to introduce the Teradyne ETS-800 D20. This new system offers a cost-effective and flexible solution for high volume and high mix/low volume device testing for the power semiconductors enabling today's most critical systems and applications," said Dominic Viens, Vice President and General Manager of the Power Test division at Teradyne. "With its advanced features and compatibility with existing instruments and systems, the ETS-800 D20 is poised to meet the evolving needs of our customers to help them achieve their production goals."
This new configuration is a dual sector test head system that provides a flexible and efficient platform for all test insertions and package types. The system can be configured at low density for low volume testing with up to two instruments, or at high density for high volume testing with up to eight sites that can be tested in parallel.
The Teradyne ETS-800 platform offers several key benefits:
- Flexible : Choose the ETS-800 system that is right for your requirements, with a portfolio of systems that support high volume and low volume/high mix applications.
- Extensible : Seamlessly transition between platforms, leveraging the same tests, instruments, docking and software across all ETS-800 systems to maximize your capital investment and factory floor space.
- High Performance : Realize higher site count and faster test times, with higher channel density.
- Widest Dynamic Range: Achieve the highest test coverage for precision power and analog devices.
As electric vehicles proliferate and data center power demands continue to increase, power semiconductors are essential to efficiently control and convert power. In electric vehicles, they deliver increased energy efficiency and longer battery range, while in data centers, they reduce operational costs and heat generation. With Teradyne ETS-800 D20, our customers can achieve the channel density they need to exceed the requirements of today's complex devices, enabling higher parallelism and faster test time, ultimately improving time to revenue.
To learn more about the Teradyne ETS-800 portfolio of power semiconductor automated test equipment, visit us at SEMICON West, booth 5645, October 7 – 9 in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information about the Teradyne ETS-800 platform, visit our website at https://www.teradyne.com/products/ets-800/ .
About Teradyne
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) designs, develops, and manufactures automated test equipment and advanced robotics systems. Its test solutions for semiconductors and electronics products enable Teradyne's customers to consistently deliver on their quality standards. Its advanced robotics business includes collaborative robots and mobile robots that support manufacturing and warehouse operations for companies of all sizes. For more information, visit teradyne.com . Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251006512532/en/
For more information, contact:
Amy McAndrews
Investor Relations
Tel 978-370-3945
investor.relations@teradyne.com