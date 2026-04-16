Teradyne Acquires TestInsight, Accelerating Time to Market for AI and Data Center Devices

Teradyne Acquires TestInsight, Accelerating Time to Market for AI and Data Center Devices

Acquisition expands Teradyne's leadership in design to test software.

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), a leading provider of automated test equipment (ATE) and advanced robotics, today announced it has acquired TestInsight , a leading provider of semiconductor test development, validation, and conversion software widely used across the industry. TestInsight's advanced tools and expert team will be pivotal in accelerating the development of test solutions on Teradyne platforms, enabling faster and more efficient time to ramp for complex AI devices.

The acquisition strengthens Teradyne's ability to support customer design-in activities and accelerate time to market for the emerging AI and data center markets. By combining TestInsight's pattern conversion, validation, and virtual test capabilities with Teradyne's ATE platforms, customers will benefit from a tightly integrated design-to-test workflow that reduces debug cycles, improves coverage, and enables earlier test program readiness.

"TestInsight is a trusted partner in the industry, and their tools are foundational to modern test program development," said Greg Smith, president and CEO of Teradyne. "With the rapidly increasing complexity and shortened product lifecycles of AI devices, advanced tools are essential to enabling our customers to meet tight market windows while maintaining high levels of device quality. By integrating the TestInsight team into Teradyne, we enhance our ability to help customers achieve silicon readiness faster and with greater confidence."

"Our mission has always been to close the gap between design and test," said Meir Gellis, CEO and founder of TestInsight. "Joining Teradyne allows us to scale the next generation of pre-silicon validation and automated pattern generation technologies, enabling our customers to shorten cycle times and streamline their global test workflows."

As part of Teradyne's ongoing commitment to an open ecosystem, TestInsight will continue to support existing customers across all ATE platforms and preserve its long‑standing OEM and partner relationships.

About Teradyne
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) designs, develops, and manufactures automated test equipment and advanced robotics systems. Its test solutions for semiconductors and electronics products enable Teradyne's customers to consistently deliver on their quality standards. Its advanced robotics business includes collaborative robots and mobile robots that support manufacturing and warehouse operations for companies of all sizes. For more information, visit teradyne.com . Teradyne ® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

About TestInsight
TestInsight is a global provider of test program creation, pattern conversion, and pre-silicon validation tools used across ATE platforms and semiconductor design environments. With more than 30 years of expertise, TestInsight enables engineers to accelerate test development, reduce debug cycles, and improve the reliability of production test flows. For more information, visit https://www.testinsight.com/ .

For more information:
Amy McAndrews
Investor Relations
Tel 978.370.3945
Investor.relations@teradyne.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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