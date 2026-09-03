Tenaya Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Tenaya Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, today announced that Company management will host investor meetings at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 14, 2026 and the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

A fireside chat from the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference will be available on demand beginning Friday, September 11, 2026, at 7:00 AM ET and may be accessed from the Investors section of Tenaya's website, where it will be archived for approximately 30 days following the conference.

About Tenaya Therapeutics
Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Tenaya's pipeline includes clinical-stage candidates TN-201, a gene therapy for MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM); TN-401, a gene therapy for PKP2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC); and TN-301, a highly specific small molecule HDAC6 inhibitor with broad potential clinical utility in cardiac, metabolic and muscular conditions, including heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Tenaya has employed a suite of integrated internal capabilities including modality agnostic target discovery and validation, to generate a portfolio of novel medicines based on genetic insights, aimed at the treatment of both rare genetic disorders and more prevalent heart conditions. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com.

Tenaya Contacts
Michelle Corral
VP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
IR@tenayathera.com

Investors
Anne-Marie Fields
Precision AQ
annemarie.fields@precisionaq.com


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