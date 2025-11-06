Tenax Therapeutics to Host Virtual KOL Call to Discuss TNX-103 for the Treatment of PH-HFpEF

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX) ("Tenax Therapeutics" or the "Company"), a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company using clinical insights to develop novel cardiopulmonary therapies, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Members of the management team will be joined by the below recognized key opinion leaders in cardiovascular medicine to discuss the treatment landscape for pulmonary hypertension in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF) and the ongoing late-stage development program for TNX-103 (oral levosimendan).

  • Barry A. Borlaug, M.D., Professor of Medicine, Department of Cardiovascular Medicine, and Professor of Cardiology, Mayo Clinic
  • Sanjiv J. Shah, M.D., Director of Research, Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute and Director, HFpEF Program, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

Tenax is advancing TNX-103 in patients with PH-HFpEF in two registrational Phase 3 studies, LEVEL and LEVEL-2. Enrollment is ongoing in the North American LEVEL study and LEVEL-2, a global study of TNX-103, remains on track to initiate in 2025.

To participate in the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers and ask to join the Tenax Therapeutics call:

  • +1-877-317-6789 for callers in the United States
  • +1-412-317-6789 for international callers

The live and archived webcast of the call will be accessible from the Company's investor relations webpage .

About Levosimendan (TNX-101, TNX-102, TNX-103)

Levosimendan is a novel, first-in-class K-ATP channel activator/calcium sensitizer currently being evaluated to treat pulmonary hypertension (PH) associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF). Levosimendan was first developed for intravenous use in hospitalized patients with acutely decompensated heart failure, and it has received market authorization in 60 countries in this indication, although it is not available in the United States or Canada. Tenax's Phase 2 HELP study, including its open-label extension stage, demonstrated the potential of IV (TNX-101) and oral (TNX-103) levosimendan to bring durable improvements in exercise capacity and quality of life, as well as other clinical assessments, in patients with PH-HFpEF. TNX-103 (oral levosimendan) is currently being evaluated in LEVEL, a Phase 3, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial in patients with PH-HFpEF.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. is a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company using clinical insights to develop novel cardiopulmonary therapies. The Company owns global rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan, which it is developing for the treatment of PH-HFpEF, the most prevalent form of pulmonary hypertension globally, for which no product has been approved to date. For more information, visit tenaxthera.com . Tenax Therapeutics' common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol "TENX".

Contact:

Investor and Media:

Argot Partners
tenax@argotpartners.com


