Tenable Uses OpenAI GPT Cyber Models to Help Defenders Inspect Community-Built AI Components

Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company, today announced that it is collaborating with OpenAI to create the CyberAgents Exchange AI Inspector (Exchange Inspector), a new security review process for AI agents, skills, MCP servers and multi-agent playbooks available through the CyberAgents Exchange, powered by Tenable.
Unveiled today at OpenAI's Intelligence at Work: Cyber Summit, Exchange Inspector combines frontier assessment, skills inspection powered by Tenable One AI Exposure and expert review from Tenable researchers, to enable security teams to safely accelerate enterprise adoption of agentic AI. The collaboration grew from Tenable's participation in the OpenAI Daybreak Defense Network. Exchange Inspector is expected to be available in September.
Launched in August 2026, the CyberAgents Exchange is an open-source, cybersecurity-native registry for AI agents, skills, MCP servers and multi-agent playbooks in the current market. Following its recent SWARM build event, hosted by Tenable at Black Hat USA, the Exchange now includes more than 100 community-submitted AI components.
"Agentic AI will only reach its potential in the enterprise if security teams can trust the components being introduced into their environments," said Eric Doerr, chief product officer at Tenable. "By combining OpenAI GPT cyber models with Tenable's security expertise and researcher review, we're building a more rigorous way to inspect community-built AI components before they're used in enterprise environments. This is an important step in applying frontier AI to help defenders identify and prioritize risk across the growing agent ecosystem."
The Intelligence at Work: Cyber Summit event convened top cybersecurity leaders to discuss how frontier AI can help defenders move faster, strengthen enterprise resilience and turn threat findings into actionable fixes at enterprise scale. Hosted by OpenAI, the event highlighted defensive security applications being developed with cybersecurity companies, including ways to bring advanced cyber reasoning into the platforms and workflows defenders already use.
For more information and to contribute to the CyberAgents Exchange, please visit: exchange.tenable.com
About Tenable
Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company's AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com.
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Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding: Tenable's partnership with OpenAI; the anticipated capabilities, performance, and commercial availability of OpenAI's models within the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform; the planned launch and timing of CyberAgents Exchange AI Inspector; the integration of frontier AI models with the Tenable Exposure Data Fabric; and Tenable's overall AI product strategy and roadmap. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, among others: risks related to the development, deployment, accuracy, and customer adoption of emerging and unproven artificial intelligence technologies; technical and operational challenges in integrating third-party AI models into commercial software; the risk of delays in product development or commercial rollout schedules; intense competition in the cybersecurity market; and other factors detailed under the caption 'Risk Factors' in Tenable's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tenable undertakes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any duty, to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof, except as required by law.