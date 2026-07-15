Tenable to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Results

Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company, today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026, after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, July 29. Tenable will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Tenable Investor Relations website at https://investors.tenable.com. A dial-in will be available domestically at 1-877-407-9716 or internationally at 1-201-493-6779. An archived replay will be available after the call.

About Tenable
Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company's AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com.

Media Contact:
Tenable
tenablepr@tenable.com


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