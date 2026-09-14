Temporal Raises $550 Million in Series E Round: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 14th

  • Temporal boosts its valuation to $12.55 billion.
    • The company says its annualized run rate has grown more than 200% year-over-year.
    • Co-founder and CEO Samar Abbas will join NYSE Live to discuss how his company will deploy the fresh funding.
  • The RTW Institute celebrates its official launch today.
    • The think tank focuses on strengthening the systems that turn scientific discovery into accessible, life-saving medicines.
    • Chairman Dr. Roderick Wong and CEO Dr. Kinnari Patel will join NYSE Live to share more details about the launch.
  • The Rise Fashion Show takes place tonight at the NYSE.
    • The event, in partnership with e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), takes place during New York Fashion Week in support of gender-based violence survivors.
  • Investors await Wednesday's Fed decision on interest rates.
    • AI industry leaders called to slow down the pace of development of AI capabilities.
    • As of 8:00 AM ET, there is growing expectation for the Fed to raise interest rates when policymakers meet this week.

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FirstBank (NYSE: FBK) celebrates its 120th anniversary of founding

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Teva (NYSE: TEVA) celebrates its direct listing and trading on the NYSE

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Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/temporal-raises-550-million-in-series-e-round-nyse-content-update-302877669.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/14/c3401.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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