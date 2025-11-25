Tempest Announces Up To $8.35 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent Private Placement of Warrants Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a pipeline of first-in-class 1 targeted and immune-mediated therapeutics to fight cancer, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 1,172,414 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents), at an offering price of $3.625 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Additionally, in a concurrent private placement, the Company will issue and sell short-term unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,172,414 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $3.50 per share. The short-term unregistered warrants will be immediately exercisable upon issuance and will expire eighteen months following the effective date of the registration statement registering the resale of the shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about November 25, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $4.25 million, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The potential additional gross proceeds to the Company from the short-term unregistered warrants, if fully exercised on a cash basis, will be approximately $4.1 million. No assurance can be given that any of such short-term unregistered warrants will be exercised. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering primarily for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents) described above (but not the short-term unregistered warrants issued in the concurrent private placement and the shares issuable thereunder) are being offered and sold by the Company in a registered direct offering pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333- 280918) that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), on July 19, 2024, as amended on January 24, 2025, which was declared effective by the SEC on January 27, 2025. The offering of the securities in the registered direct offering is being made only by means of a base prospectus and prospectus supplement that forms a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the registered direct offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, when available, may also be obtained from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com .

The short-term unregistered warrants issued in the concurrent private placement and the shares issuable upon exercise of such warrants were offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), and/or Regulation D promulgated thereunder, have not been registered under the Act or applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a diverse portfolio of small molecule product candidates containing tumor-targeted and/or immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. Tempest is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")) concerning Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of Tempest Therapeutics, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management of Tempest Therapeutics. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "could", "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "likely," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include but are not limited to statements relating to: the consummation of the offering and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering, the use of proceeds therefrom, and the potential exercise of the unregistered short-term warrants prior to their expiration. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Tempest Therapeutics' current expectations, estimates and beliefs as of today and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions, risks relating to volatility and uncertainty in the capital markets for biotechnology companies; Tempest Therapeutics' ability to continue to operate as a going concern; and unexpected litigation or other disputes. These and other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, Tempest Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tempest Therapeutics' views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as prediction of future events. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of Tempest Therapeutics.

Investor & Media Contacts:

Sylvia Wheeler
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae Reynolds
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com

1 If approved by the FDA


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Tempest Therapeutics Inc.TPSTNASDAQ:TPSTLife Science Investing
TPST
The Conversation (0)

Tempest Therapeutics Inc.

Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Canada One Provides Exploration Update at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Rio Silver Provides Corporate Update as the Company Advances Toward High-Grade Silver Development in Peru

Pinnacle Arranges Non-Brokered Private Placement

Surface Metals Inc. Confirms Open Mineralization and Expansion Potential at Cimarron Gold Project, Nevada

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

WA1 Resources’ Luni Niobium Asset Gains Major Project Status

Base Metals Investing

Canada One Provides Exploration Update at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Provides Corporate Update as the Company Advances Toward High-Grade Silver Development in Peru

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Arranges Non-Brokered Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Confirms Open Mineralization and Expansion Potential at Cimarron Gold Project, Nevada

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Completes First Cross Section Through Extensive Oxide Layer in Trapper Zone at Radar Project in Labrador

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Doubles Tungstonia Exploration and Mining Claims