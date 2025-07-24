Teck Announces Dividend

Teck Announces Dividend

 

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A,OTC:TCKRF and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared an eligible dividend of $0.125 per share on its outstanding Class A common shares and Class B subordinate voting shares, to be paid on September 29, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2025.

 

  About Teck  
Teck is a leading Canadian resource company focused on responsibly providing metals essential to economic development and the energy transition. Teck has a portfolio of world-class copper and zinc operations across North and South America and an industry-leading copper growth pipeline. We are focused on creating value by advancing responsible growth and ensuring resilience built on a foundation of stakeholder trust. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at   www.teck.com   or follow   @TeckResources   .

 

  Investor Contact:  
Emma Chapman
Vice President, Investor Relations
+44.207.509.6576
  emma.chapman@teck.com   

 

  Media Contact:  
Dale Steeves
Director, External Communications
236.987.7405
  dale.steeves@teck.com   

 

Teck to Present at the BofA Securities 2024 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference

Teck to Present at the BofA Securities 2024 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference

 

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Price, will be presenting at the BofA Securities 2024 Global Metals, Mining and Steel conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern8:45 a.m. Pacific time. The investor presentation will focus on maximizing value for shareholders and include information on company strategy, financial performance, and outlook.

 

The presentation will be webcast through the following link at: https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/metalsminingsteel2024/idSIOM98.cfm .

Teck Reports Unaudited First Quarter Results for 2024

Teck Reports Unaudited First Quarter Results for 2024

 

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (Teck) today announced its unaudited first quarter results for 2024.

 

"All outstanding major construction at our QB operation was completed in the first quarter, including the shiploader and molybdenum plant, and we marked the first shipment of concentrate from the completed port facility," said Jonathan Price, President and CEO. "We had strong first quarter performance across our business, generating $1.7 billion of Adjusted EBITDA 1 with steadily increasing quarterly copper production as QB ramp-up advances, and we continued to return cash to shareholders."

Barksdale Resources Logo

Barksdale Resources: Advanced Precious and Base Metals Properties in Mexico and Arizona


Keep reading...Show less
OTC:RKMSF

Rokmaster Resources: Developing Polymetallic Precious and Base Metals Projects in British Columbia

Rokmaster Resources (TSXV:RKR, OTC Pink:RKMSF, FWB:1RR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Rokmaster Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on a pair of projects in south-central British Columbia. The company's flagship Revel Ridge goldzinc project, formerly known as the J&L Property, was acquired from Huakan International Mining Inc. in December of 2019. Rokmaster has completed an updated mineral resource and technical report on the property, the NI 43-101 report includes approximately 1,134,000 measured and indicated gold equivalent ounces with 1,012,000 inferred gold equivalent ounces in the Main, Hanging Wall and Footwall zones.

Keep reading...Show less
Shanghai Platinum Week Showcases China's Dominance in Global PGMs Demand

Shanghai Platinum Week Showcases China’s Dominance in Global PGMs Demand

China is solidifying its position as the primary engine for global platinum demand

Record participation in Shanghai Platinum Week underscores the country’s expanding influence in a market facing a deepening supply deficit. The event, which attracted over 590 delegates from 30 countries, took place at a critical moment — just as the platinum market is tightening and a supply shortfall is deepening through 2029.

The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) notes that China now accounts for 64 percent of global demand for platinum bars and coins — up from 11 percent in 2019 — driven largely by investors seeking alternatives to gold.

Keep reading...Show less
Platinum Price Update: H1 2025 in Review

Platinum Price Update: H1 2025 in Review

Platinum began the year trading between US$900 and US$1,100 per ounce.

While platinum and other platinum-group metals are considered precious metals, they largely trade on demand from the auto sector. Platinum is used as a catalyst to control emissions from internal combustion engine vehicles.

Over the past several years, demand for electric and hybrid vehicles has increased, which has led to a reduction in platinum loadouts and lowered overall demand. However, with changing environmental regulations, an end to electric vehicle (EV) mandates and tax credits, the market may be experiencing a turnaround in H1.

Keep reading...Show less
Editor's Picks: Platinum Hits 11 Year High, Expert Touts Silver's Bullish Future

Editor's Picks: Platinum Hits 11 Year High, Expert Touts Silver's Bullish Future

It was a week of downward momentum for the gold price.

The yellow metal neared the US$3,400 per ounce level on Monday (June 23) as investors reacted to the weekend's escalation in tensions in the Middle East, but sank to just above US$3,300 the next day.

The decline came as US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire. While the ceasefire has not gone entirely smoothly, with Trump expressing displeasure about violations, the news appeared to calm investors.

Keep reading...Show less
Closeup of a platinum bar.

Platinum Price Surges to 11 Year High, Breaks US$1,400

The platinum price surged above US$1,400 per ounce during Thursday (June 26) morning trading, reaching its highest level in 11 years amid a wave of speculative buying in the US and China.

In the US, industrial demand for the metal is rising as American carmakers scale back their electrification plans. At the same time, new policies are set to walk back consumer subsidies for electric vehicles.

These Trump administration mandates are expected to result in increased demand for traditional internal combustion engines or hybrid vehicles, which require higher platinum loadouts.

Keep reading...Show less
Sprott: Platinum Price Potentially at "Tipping Point" as Fundamentals Stack Up

Sprott: Platinum Price Potentially at "Tipping Point" as Fundamentals Stack Up

Platinum has experienced robust price activity in recent weeks, breaking out of a years-long range.

Despite a persistent supply deficit, platinum has mostly traded between US$900 and US$1,100 per ounce in the past few years. But on Monday (June 9) it broke US$1,200, reaching its highest level since May 2021.

What has changed for the precious metal? In a May 29 report, Shree Kargutkar, managing partner at Sprott Asset Management (TSX:SII), provides an in-depth examination of the factors driving platinum's recent rise, and analyzes whether market fundamentals can sustain these elevated prices.

Keep reading...Show less
Edward Sterck platinum bars.

Edward Sterck: Platinum Price on the Move, Perfect Storm Coming?

Edward Sterck, director of research at the World Platinum Investment Council, reviews the organization's latest quarterly report, honing in on supply and demand dynamics.

He also touches on platinum's recent price move, highlighting its strong fundamentals.

Keep reading...Show less

