TeamViewer and ServiceNow Launch Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Autonomous IT Operations

Integration of TeamViewer's endpoint capabilities with the ServiceNow AI Platform to enable end-to-end agentic IT workflows

TeamViewer, a global leader in digital workplace management, and ServiceNow, the AI control tower for business reinvention, today announced a strategic technology partnership. Under the multi-year agreement, TeamViewer's market-leading Digital Employee Experience (DEX) and Remote Connectivity solutions will be integrated with the ServiceNow AI Platform. The partnership carries distinct go-to-market benefits, with joint dedicated investments to deliver end-to-end autonomous IT solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260723334471/en/

Many enterprises today can detect digital friction across their environment but still rely on disconnected tools and manual effort to fix it. This can lead to long resolution times, reduced productivity, and high employee frustration. By integrating TeamViewer's endpoint technology with the ServiceNow AI Platform, customers can extend their enterprise IT operations from manual intervention toward autonomous management with end-to-end agentic workflows.

TeamViewer's solutions will be available as a packaged add-on to ServiceNow customers worldwide, supported by implementation and channel partners. The two companies will assign sales and marketing resources to pursue a global go-to-market motion across IT Service Management, Field Service Management, and Customer Service Management. The partnership agreement includes plans to explore deeper integrations and innovation with the intent to expand to new use cases and markets.

"The future belongs to organizations that can sense, decide, and act in real time," said Bill McDermott, Chairman and CEO, ServiceNow. "By bringing together ServiceNow's AI control tower for business reinvention and TeamViewer's endpoint capabilities, we're closing the loop from insight at the edge to outcomes at scale. Together, we are unlocking autonomous operations, accelerating productivity, and delivering a new era of agentic business."

"ServiceNow is one of the foremost AI companies in the world and has chosen TeamViewer as a key strategic partner to deliver on its vision of agentic business," said Oliver Steil, TeamViewer Chief Executive Officer. "This is a testament to our leading technology, unique data foundation, and strong innovation roadmap. Together, we intend to make the combined offering indispensable to how the world's largest enterprises run, secure, and automate their operations. It is a partnership built to scale."

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer (XETRA: TMV) resolves digital friction before it disrupts productivity. As AI compounds the sprawl of machines, applications, and agents beyond human reach, TeamViewer restores control: observing endpoint health in real time, acting autonomously to keep technology in its desired state, and guiding operators when human judgment is needed. Its TeamViewer ONE platform unifies endpoint management, digital employee experience, and agentic remote support to lead the shift to autonomous endpoint management (AEM). Built on a structural data advantage from millions of AI-captured expert resolutions, the platform powers self-healing technology and grows more capable with every issue it fixes. More than 600,000 customers, from small businesses to the world's largest enterprises, rely on TeamViewer to keep their digital and physical operations running. Learn more at www.teamviewer.com .

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organisations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com .

Note: Statements regarding TeamViewer and ServiceNow's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice and represent goals and objectives only.

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