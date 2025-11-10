TD SYNNEX Wins Global and Regional Distributor of the Year Honors at Cisco Partner Summit 2025

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) has been named Global Distributor of the Year and Americas Distributor of the Year for its accomplishments in its U.S. business at Cisco Partner Summit 2025. TD SYNNEX was also recognized as Distributor of the Year for the EMEA region through its efforts in Norway, and recognized as Distributor of the Year in both Germany and Norway. In the Americas, TD SYNNEX was recognized as Distributor of the Year for Brazil and Mexico, and honored as Social Impact Partner of the Year in Canada.
Cisco's Partner Summit Global Awards recognize top-performing partners demonstrating innovation in delivering solutions that help customers succeed in new ways. Awarded to partners for standout success and exemplary sales and service, Partner Summit Global Awards are the highest form of recognition for Cisco partners.
"We're honored to be recognized as Cisco's Distributor of the Year globally and in the Americas," said Reyna Thompson, President, North America, at TD SYNNEX. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our teams around the world who are committed to delivering meaningful outcomes for our partners through close collaboration with Cisco. We look forward to growing our relationship with Cisco as we continue driving innovation and creating new opportunities for our partner ecosystem."
"This award is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to elevate and optimize both our vendors' and partners' businesses," said Otavio Lazarini, President, Latin American and Caribbean at TD SYNNEX. "Our partnership has played a pivotal role in driving significant value and fostering innovation across Cisco's portfolio in Latin America."
"Being recognized as Cisco's EMEA Distributor of the Year speaks to the collaborative, innovative and customer-centric mindset that defines our relationship with Cisco," said Judith Schreibmayer, SVP, Nordics and East Europe, at TD SYNNEX. "Together, we remain committed to delivering business outcomes for our partners and look forward to deepening our relationship with Cisco in Norway and throughout Europe."
"We are honored to receive multiple recognitions both globally and in Europe for the tremendous partnership between TD SYNNEX and Cisco," said Jason Boxall, SVP, Advanced Solutions, Europe, at TD SYNNEX. "These achievements reflect the incredible work of our teams and partners across the region, who consistently deliver excellence and innovation to meet customer needs. This success is a testament to our shared commitment to driving growth and creating value in every market we serve."
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes, and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services, and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility, and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .
About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.
