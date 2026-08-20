Tartisan Nickel Corp. Advances Community Relations Through Geological Training for Treaty #3 Members at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Advances Community Relations Through Geological Training for Treaty #3 Members at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce its support for a two-day prospecting and geological training course for First Nations community members, scheduled for August 25 and 26, 2026, in the Kenora and Sioux Narrows area of Northwestern Ontario.

The course will combine field-based instruction at Tartisan's flagship Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project with classroom training at the Clarion Hotel in Kenora. Participants will include First Nations community members from Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie and Sioux Narrows–Nestor Falls.

Ethan Amyotte of the Ontario Geological Survey ("OGS"), together with additional OGS personnel from the Kenora office, will participate in delivering the training. The course is expected to introduce participants to local geology, mineral occurrences, sampling and testing techniques, GPS use, geological databases, prospecting registration and the fundamentals of mineral exploration.

Special guests will include Teyton Hourtovenko, Mineral Development Advisor with Missanabie Cree First Nation, and Kim Rozan, Mineral Development Advisor with Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek First Nation.

The initiative represents an important first step toward providing First Nations community members with a greater understanding of the geology and mineral potential of their traditional lands. The course is also intended to build the practical knowledge and skills required for community members to become more directly involved in exploration activities taking place on lands for which their communities have been consulted.

"This training initiative is about building knowledge, confidence and meaningful participation," said Mark Appleby, President and CEO of Tartisan Nickel Corp. "Providing First Nations community members with practical geological and prospecting skills can help strengthen their understanding of the land and create opportunities for greater involvement in exploration activities. We are pleased to support this important first step and to welcome the participants to the Kenbridge Nickel Project."

Appleby went on to say, "Tartisan believes that education, skills development and respectful collaboration are essential to building productive and lasting relationships with Indigenous communities. The Company looks forward to supporting initiatives that strengthen local knowledge, participation and opportunities associated with responsible mineral exploration in Northwestern Ontario."

The program will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on August 25 and 26, 2026. Travel and accommodations will be covered for participants who require assistance. Participants may confirm their attendance by contacting Desyrae White at Desyrae.White@treaty3.ca or (807) 548-4214, extension 608.

About the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Project

The Kenbridge Project is Tartisan's flagship asset, 100% owned and located in the Kenora Mining District, Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario. With 2026 Phase 1 drilling complete, Tartisan is now planning a 2026 Phase 2 drill program. The Company continues to advance resource expansion, technical, environmental, infrastructure and community-engagement initiatives. All initiatives are intended to support the responsible development of the Kenbridge Project as a potential future source of critical minerals for Canadian and North American supply chains.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based critical minerals exploration and development company which owns, the Kenbridge Project near Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario, the Sill Lake Silver Project near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Night Danger, Glatz Turtle Pond Project near Dryden, Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 158,195,904 shares issued and outstanding (160,916,961 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310579

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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