Tantalex Lithium Resources Corp. (CSE:TTX) – (FSE:DW8) – (OTC:TTLXF) (“Tantalex” or the “Corporation”), is pleased to announce a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for its majority owned Manono Lithium Tailings project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- 5,46 million tonnes at 0,72%Li2O in the Measured and Indicated category;
- 6.63 million tonnes in total Inferred Mineral Resources at a grade of 0,49%Li2O
- Lithium contained in spodumene and amenable for production of 6% Li2O Spodumene Concentrate (SC6)
- Mineral Resource defined by 11 922 m of drilling in a total of 368 drillholes
- Quick path to production: material on surface, already crushed; no strip ratio, low mining costs
MANONO TAILINGS MINERAL RESOURCE STATEMENT
The Mineral Resource was estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Best Practice Guidelines and is reported in accordance with the 2014 CIM Definition Standards, which have been incorporated by reference into National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101).
A summary of the Mineral Resource estimates per deposit as well as the total Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources is shown in Table 1.
The Mineral Resource is classified into the Measured, Indicated and Inferred categories and is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.20% lithium oxide (Li2O). The cut-off grade and reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction (RPEEE) were determined using the following assumptions:
- Mining will be undertaken using bulldozers and loaders.
- Mining cost: USD 2.17 per tonne of rock
- Mining Recovery: 99%
- Processing cost: USD 11.18 per tonne processed (RoM)
- Revenue Royalty: 3%
- Payability: 98.5%
- Process Recovery LiO: 50% to 70%
- Lithium Price: 4 000 USD/tonne (SC6 – Spodumene Concentrate)
The assessment to satisfy the criteria of RPEEE is a high-level estimate and is not an attempt to estimate Mineral Reserves.
Eric Allard, President and CEO commented: ‘’ With this Mineral Resource Estimate, Tantalex Lithium now enters a select group of near-term lithium producers. Our relatively easy and low-cost mining process gives us an incredible advantage on our speed to market compared to other lithium peers.
With SC6 lithium prices likely set to remain above $4,000 USD/t for the next 6-8 years, our focus is now to bring an initial production of 100,000 tons per annum of SC6 to market by 2025. With no offtake agreements yet entered into, our project is currently attracting important offtaker interest.’’
Figure 1: Licence Boundary of PER 13698 and Tailings locations
The Manono Tailings Project is composed of eleven technogenic deposits made up of the reject LCT (Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum) pegmatite material processed at the Manono-Kitotolo mine from 1919 to the mid-1980s.
Tailings from the Manono-Kitotolo mine were deposited on ground adjacent to the various open pits. The coarse tailings were deposited over several years into raised heaps that reach, in some dumps, a maximum height of 70 m above surface. The fine tailings material was deposited into flat terraces adjacent to the coarse tailings dumps.
Geology and Mineralization
The lithium mineralization is contained within technogenic deposits, consisting of eleven individual tailings dumps, of which five form part the Mineral Resource, namely Cc, Ic, Gc, Gf and K. The tailings deposits consist of a combination of processed pegmatite, laterite and clay material sourced from the historical Manono-Kitolo mine which operated from 1919 to the mid-1980s. The deposits vary in shape and size, with Cc, Ic and Gc being lobate in shape, extending 815 m by 580 m for the Cc dump, 530 m by 315 m for the Ic dump and 500 m by 320 m for the Gc dump. The height of each dump varies, with some stacked up to 78 m high above the surrounding planes. The Gf and K dumps occupy a larger footprint, with the Gf extending 760 m by 530 m, up to a maximum thickness of 33m, while the K dump has an extent of 700 m by 630 m, up to a maximum depth of 24 m. The K dump contains stacked tailings located in the northeast and eastern portions with a maximum vertical thickness of 45 m. Spodumene is the main lithium bearing mineral.
Many of the tailings deposits are composite in nature, consisting of layers of pegmatite, laterite and/or clay layers. These layers were deposited by mechanical means, including most of the deposits denoted as “fines”, for the exception of the Hf and Gf deposits. These are assumed to have formed due to the settling of fine material in standing ponds of water as evidenced by the presence of clay layers in these deposits.
Figure 2 is a photograph of the coarse material (1 mm to 5 mm gravel size) that represents the dominant tailings dump material in the Project area.
Few deposits appear to consist of a single material type, the exception to this being the K dump which is primarily composed of pegmatite. Figure 3 shows the white, pegmatite tailings and the partially vegetated cone-like feature of the stacked K dump tailings, looking south.
Figure 2: Coarse tailings size
Figure 3: K dump crescent
Sampling and Mineral Resource estimation techniques
The Mineral Resource estimate was based on geochemical analyses of samples obtained by aircore drilling undertaken by Tantalex from September 2021 to July 2022. A total of 368 drillholes have been drilled across nine tailings deposits, totaling 11 922.24 metres of drilling. The majority of the drillholes were collared on the K dump, with 2 120 metres drilled from 156 drillholes. Fifty drillholes were collared on the Gf dump, 34 on the Ic dump, 25 on the Gc dump and 20 drillholes were collared on the Ic dump.
Due to the nature and angle of repose of the stacked tailings, drilling on the slopes was not possible. Hence a majority of the material in the slopes has been included in the inferred category.
Samples were taken in one metre intervals and composited to three metres. Three sample preparation protocols were used during the drilling campaign. The first protocol was used early in the programme and involved crushing the sample down to 2 mm using a roll crusher, after which a 200 g sub-sample was obtained from a Jones Riffle splitter. This 200 g sample was then sub-sampled by the cone-and-quartering method to obtain a 100 g sample which was pulverised to better than 80% passing 75 μm. The crushing, splitting and pulverising were carried out on-site by Tantalex. The second sample preparation protocol involved the crushed 200 g sub-sample being prepared on-site and then transported to the Congolese Analytical Laboratory (COAL) in Lubumbashi where the sub-sample was pulverised to 85% passing 75 μm. For the third protocol in the latter part of the project, 400 g of sample were submitted to COAL where it was crushed to a 2 mm size fraction using a benchtop jaw crusher and then pulverised to 85% passing 75 μm.
The samples were subjected to a quality assurance and control (QAQC) programme consisting of the insertion of certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks and the inclusion of coarse duplicates. The primary laboratory assay results were confirmed by duplicate samples assayed at a second laboratory. Check samples selected by the QP were used for further confirmation of the lithium assay values and the QP is satisfied that the results are of sufficient accuracy and precision for use in Mineral Resource estimation.
Three-dimensional volumes of the tailings were constructed using drill hole data. The lithium grades were estimated into block models using ordinary kriging for the low-lying material of the K dump. The stacked material of the K dump and the Cc, Gc, Gf and Ic dumps were estimated using inverse distance weighting. Average densities were assigned to each material type.
Metallurgical Testing
A summary of the HLS results is available in 2. The HLS test produced concentrate grades of 6.5% Li2O spodumene at overall recoveries across the size range of 47% and 63% for G-dump and K-dump respectively. The testwork did not produce a SC6 product from the C-dump this requiring further investigation. These results are for all the dump material with a PSD smaller than 5mm.
The lithium recoveries increased with size fraction while the tin and tantalum required further liberation to improve recoveries.
Table 2: HLS Summary Results
Filling of Report
The NI43-101 compliant technical report (“Report”) will be filed on SEDAR within the next 45 days.
The Qualified Person for the Mineral Resource estimate is Mr. Rui Goncalves (BSc Hons, MSc (Eng.)) who is a geologist with 13 years of experience in base and precious metals exploration, mining geology and Mineral Resource estimation. He is a Senior Mineral Resource Consultant for The MSA Group (an independent consulting company), is registered with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and is a Member of the Geological Society of South Africa (GSSA). Mr. Goncalves has the appropriate qualification and experience to be considered a “Qualified Person” for the style and type of mineralisation and activity being undertaken as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.
Neither Mr. Goncalves nor any associates employed in the preparation of the Mineral Resource report (“Consultants”) have any beneficial interest in Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation. These Consultants are not insiders, associates, or affiliates of Tantalex. The results of the report are not dependent upon any prior agreements concerning the conclusions to be reached, nor are there undisclosed understandings concerning any future business dealing between Tantalex and the Consultants. The Consultants are to be paid a fee for their work in accordance with normal professional consulting practices.
Qualified person
Mr. Rui Goncalves, Pr. Sci Nat, is the Qualified Person and has reviewed and approved this press release. The information in this press release that relates to the estimate of the Mineral Resources for the Manono Tailings Project is based upon, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation compiled by Mr. Goncalves.
About Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation
Tantalex Lithium is an exploration and development stage mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and distribution of lithium, tin, tantalum and other high-tech mineral properties in Africa.
It is currently focused on developing its lithium assets in the prolific Manono area in the Democratic Republic of Congo; The Manono Lithium Tailings Project and the Pegmatite Corridor Exploration Program.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Although Tantalex believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Tantalex disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.
For more information, please contact:
Eric Allard
President & CEO
Email: ea@tantalex.ca
Website:www.tantalexlithium.com
Tel: 1-581-996-3007
APPENDIX1:CHECKLISTOFASSESSMENTANDREPORTING CRITERIA
GL1 Delivers Transformative 50.7 Mt Lithium Resource Base
WA hard-rock lithium projects - Manna and Marble Bar – achieves a 148.5% resource increase to 50.7Mt @ 1.0% Li2O
Growing multi-asset West Australian lithium company Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX: GL1, “Global Lithium”, “GL1” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce a game-changing updated JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its two 100%-owned hard rock lithium projects in Western Australia.
Key Highlights
- 230% increase in the Manna Lithium Project’s Mineral Resource to 32.7Mt @ 1.0% Li2O
- 71% increase in the Marble Bar Lithium Project’s Mineral Resource to 18.0Mt @ 1.0% Li2O
- Combined Mineral Resource increases from 20.4Mt to 50.7Mt across GL1’s two 100%-owned hard rock lithium projects in WA
- A further Mineral Resource update incorporating an additional ~20,000m of drilling at Manna expected to be announced in CY 2023
- Both projects demonstrate significant scope for further growth in Mineral Resources
- Additional targets already identified as part of the 2023 drilling program
- 35,000m drilling program planned at Manna, aiming to further increase the Mineral Resource and convert more tonnage into the “Indicated” classification
- Scoping and feasibility studies to commence shortly to progress Manna development into an operational mine
- Marble Bar exploration area expanded from 15km to 25km of prospective strike
- Further 20,000m of drilling and large-scale geochemical exploration planned over the greater Marble Bar area in 2023
- Commercial discussions with a range of OEMs, battery and chemical companies continue to gather momentum
In 2022, Global Lithium has performed large scale drilling programs across both its Manna Lithium Project (“Manna”) in the Goldfields region and Marble Bar Lithium Project (“MBLP”) in the Pilbara region, which has enabled a significant upgrade to the Company’s Global Mineral Resource.
Global Lithium Managing Director, Ron Mitchell commented,
“These game-changing Mineral Resource upgrades, at our 100%-owned Western Australian hard-rock lithium projects, are a great outcome for GL1 following the nearly 85,000m exploration programs we have undertaken safely during 2022.
I am delighted to oversee such a significant increase in the Mineral Resource for the Company across its portfolio. The GL1 geological team, drilling contractors, traditional owners and external advisors have all worked tirelessly over the last eleven months to deliver this result and I congratulate each and every one of them on the tremendous success of the campaign.
The Mineral Resource upgrade at Manna provides us with a compelling base to progress scoping and feasibility studies for the project, with a further Mineral Resource update expected in CY 2023. We are now in the fortunate position to own 100% of Manna following the consolidation of Breaker Resources’ 20% stake in November 20221. This provides us with maximum control and flexibility to expedite these studies with the goal of bringing Manna into production as soon as practicable. We expect to announce the results of the scoping study for Manna in Q1 next calendar year.
As we look forward, 2023 is shaping up as another step-change year for GL1.”
The Manna Lithium Project
In November 2022, Global Lithium secured 100% ownership of Manna, located 100km east of Kalgoorlie. This acquisition increased the land holding area for Manna by nearly five times, allowing for a larger exploration campaign to be executed to locate additional drill targets for the Mineral Resource expansion drilling program that will continue throughout 2023.
The Manna Lithium deposit remains open in all directions and the current resource expansion drilling program will continue throughout 2023, with an additional 35,000m utilising both RC and DD drilling techniques planned.
During the 2022 drilling program more than 33,685m of reverse circulation drilling and 6,138m of diamond core was drilled across the deposit. The main focus of this program was to expand the maiden Mineral Resource of 9.9Mt @ 1.14% Li2O.2 This was achieved by testing the deposit along strike in both directions and extending the known lithium-bearing pegmatites down dip. This drilling program proved to be extremely successful as demonstrated in this significant Mineral Resource upgrade.
The current drilling program results included assays up to mid-November 2022 that were utilised in this current resource update with a large number of samples still to be assayed and incorporated into the model. This with the additional surface expressions evident from this program, but as yet untested, have afforded the Global Lithium team significant scope for additional targets within the existing Manna Project Area to be tested as part of its planned 2023 resource update.
The diamond core collected from this year’s drilling program totalled ~2,000kg of lithium-bearing pegmatites across 20 drill holes, providing a complete set of representative core for the metallurgical testing program that will start in January 2023.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Drilling Advances with Extensions Observed at New Lithium Project - Turner River, WA
QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, ‘QXR’ of the ‘Company’) has been advised of encouraging indications of significant areas of potential lithium bearing pegmatites observed in drill pads and drill chips at QXR’s 100%- owned Turner River hard rock lithium project (Carbonate Hill prospect). These indications extend beyond the area with previously reported high grade rock chip samples of 1.6% Li2O, 1.1% Li2O and 4.9% Li2O (refer QXR ASX announcements 8 Nov, 10 Nov, 12 Dec and 30 June 2022).
- RC drilling has advanced at QXR’s Turner River hard rock lithium project with 6 holes completed of a planned 1500 metre maiden drill programme.
- Pegmatites and potential lithium rich micas have been intersected in drilling, based on visual observations.
- Encouraging indications of significant areas of pegmatites were observed in drill pads and drill chips, extending beyond the previously sampled area of high grade lithium rock chip results.
Six holes have been completed (564m) of a maiden 1,500 metre RC drilling programme over an area of 400m x 300m in four drill “fences” at the Turner River hard rock lithium project, located 15 km to south-east of Mineral Resources’ Wodgina lithium mine located within the Pilbara lithium province of Western Australia (Figures 2,3).
Pegmatites and potential lithium rich micas have been intersected, based on visual observations, which has achieved the aim of the drill programme. Discussions are underway to extend the drill programme further.
Drilling is targeting the potential for either lithium mica and spodumene bearing pegmatites, or a new style of large tonnage hard rock lithium deposit hosted near the top of a large granite body rich in lithium micas. Results are anticipated in six weeks.
Managing Director Steve Promnitz said: “Observing considerable lithium micas and pegmatites in drill pads and drill chips is an excellent sign as it indicates the potential for a much larger target than previously sampled at surface. QXR is pursuing a large tonnage lithium project and this is an excellent start.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
Ioneer Welcomes Decision To List Tiehm’s Buckwheat As An Endangered Species
Ioneer Ltd (“Ioneer” or “the Company”) (ASX: INR, Nasdaq: IONR), an emerging lithium–boron supplier, welcomes the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s (FWS) recent announcement that it has decided to list Tiehm’s buckwheat as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) and designate critical habitat. The decision provides further clarity for the path forward for the development of the Rhyolite Ridge project and is fully in line with Ioneer’s expectations.
FWS announced its intention to list Tiehm’s buckwheat in October 2021 and to designate critical habitat in February 2022. What has been announced today is in line with previous announcements including the area of critical habitat surrounding the plant populations.
Ioneer Managing Director Bernard Rowe said:
“Ioneer fully supports the listing of Tiehm’s buckwheat as an endangered species and critical habitat designation. We are committed to the protection and conservation of the species and have incorporated numerous measures into our current and future plans to ensure this occurs. Our operations have and will continue to avoid all Tiehm’s buckwheat populations.
“We continue to work in partnership with the FWS and the BLM to ensure the long-term conservation and viability of the plant population at Rhyolite Ridge. Through these various efforts, coupled with the existing scientific understanding of the plant, Ioneer remains highly confident that Tiehm’s buckwheat and the Project – a critical asset to ensure a sustainable planet for all species – will successfully co-exist.”
The protection and conservation of Tiehm’s buckwheat is a key component in Ioneer’s environmental stewardship and incorporated into all aspects of our planning and permitting activities. In July 2022, the Company submitted to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) a revised Plan of Operations that incorporated additional key commitments relating to buckwheat conservation:
- Avoiding direct impacts to all Tiehm’s buckwheat populations;
- Minimising and mitigating indirect impacts utilising standard operating measures; and
- Minimising disturbance within designated critical habitat.
Ioneer’s ongoing conservation efforts for Tiehm’s buckwheat are aimed at addressing current and future threats to the species, including climate-related threats. Under the supervision of a full-time botanist, the Company is conducting scientific research to further increase knowledge of the species and is now operating a dedicated greenhouse in Nevada where plants are being successfully grown from seed collected from the known populations.
For more information on Ioneer’s Tiehm’s buckwheat conservation efforts, please visit: https://www.ioneer.com/sustainability/environment-tiehms-buckwheat-conservation/
Click here for the full ASX Release
Critical Resources Limited (ASX: CRR) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Critical Resources Limited (‘CRR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CRR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 19 December 2022 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
Shane Falconer
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
Click here for the full ASX Release
Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) – Suspension from Quotation
Description
The securities of Pan Asia Metals Limited (‘PAM’) will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of PAM, pending the release of an announcement regarding a business update.
Issued by
Shane Falconer
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
Click here for the full ASX Release
Battery Metals Investment Needed, ESG Driving Decisions
Lithium prices have been holding at high levels for the past year, with battery costs rising for the first time in a decade, in part due to costs related to raw materials.
As demand from the electric vehicle industry continues to increase, the need for battery metals such as lithium will only soar, with industry participants emphasizing that the pipeline doesn't have enough supply to meet expected demand.
“The only way you can get oversupply into this market is if you have an overinvestment upstream, and we've yet to see it,” Rodney Hooper of RK Equity said during a panel discussion at this year’s Benchmark Week in Los Angeles.
“From a junior perspective, you could argue (whether) incumbents have enough brownfield expansion within their own portfolios to meet demand,” he continued. "The answer is no. This is an industry that this year will see demand growing over 40 percent. It's unprecedented, so they don't have that capacity."
Speaking with the Investing News Network on the sidelines of the show, Simon Moores, CEO of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, said funding for battery metals supply is not happening at the rate needed.
“Funding has happened, but it's not happening still at a rate that anyone needs. Institutional money is still not as aggressive as it should be,” Moores said. “A lot of deals have been done with sort of development-stage junior mining, but a lot of them are very weak deals … the reality is these companies, these developers, need hard cash to get things up and running.”
For Arash Nazhad, managing director at Citi, the issue from a funding perspective is that, at least prior to the last 18 months, there was no forward curve or real offtake contracts.
“If you look at some of the big names in the space, you were functioning largely on the spot prices. What's happening, I think, outside of equity, is that there's a lot of strategic capital coming into this space … that capital is at lower costs, and able to understand technical risk and able to help fund the development of some of these assets,” he said at Benchmark Week.
When it comes to lithium supply in particular, buyers can't just secure supply or secure prices, they need both. For Hooper, locking in prices now means that there is a need to negotiate longer-term deals.
“I've always been a proponent of these streaming deals, which are effectively a version of pre-funding, where you can lock in a much better rate and get the money upfront. But obviously you need to take a leap of faith into the project,” he said.
Another trend seen in the sector in recent years has been increasing interest in lithium from major miners, including integrated oil and gas companies and large chemical companies that traditionally didn't have assets in the battery metals space.
“From my perspective, one challenge they all face is how do they price lithium … one thing we're seeing as a substitute for that is these prepayment contracts or offtake agreements that are being signed at the outset. Adding some transparency around that is actually helping people,” Nazhad explained during a panel.
ESG at the forefront of investment decisions
Focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues in the battery metals space continues to increase, and has been building for the past five years at least, said Elizabeth Tate, founder of Greene Tate Strategies.
“And it's really been a big jump in the last two years,” she said during a panel at Benchmark Week. “I think this is driven by an increased appreciation for the risk management value of ESG and the understanding that these ‘issues’ are predictive of future growth and future values.”
Anthony Tse, who is an operating partner at investment firm Franklin Templeton, said that alongside its investment framework, his firm now has the same level of discipline, rigor and robustness around impact framework.
“So really, they do sit side by side as opposed to kind of being a subset of work that needs to be done,” he said.
For Tem Tumurbat, managing partner at Nomadic Venture Partners, ESG commitments need to start early.
“When we make investments, we really look for alignment and we actually get a good commitment. It's a pledge that you're going to build this company on the premise that all the ESG issues are considered,” he said.
When it comes to social issues, measuring the impact becomes more complex than other aspects of ESG.
“I think we're seeing this paradigm shift where issues are not just an E or an S or a G, but need to be looked at from an E, S and G perspective,” Tate said. “Water is critically an environmental issue, but also how you're affecting the water resources in a given area in the region, your access to water — it's also a social issue.”
While lots of these resources are available, Tumurbat thinks it's going to be very challenging to bring many stakeholders on board to get their consent. “The world is not ready to build 300 new mines by 2035 … ESG is so important; nothing new is probably as important, because many great projects tend to get stuck if they don't have community support,” he said.
