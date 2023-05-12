INFINITY STONE VENTURES ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Talon Metals Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") reported a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2023 of $0.6 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses and stock option compensation offset by interest income. This compares to a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $1.2 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses and stock option compensation.

Capitalized exploration costs and deferred expenditures on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project for the three months ended March 31, 2023 amounted to $11.7 million. This compares to $16.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The total capitalized exploration cost to the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project to March 31, 2023 amounts to $172.1 million.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, together with Management's Discussion and Analysis have been filed on SEDAR and are available at www.sedar.com.

All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars.

ABOUT TALON

Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project located in central Minnesota. Talon's shares are also traded in the US over the OTC market under the symbol TLOFF. The Tamarack Nickel Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon has an earn-in right to acquire up to 60% of the Tamarack Nickel Project, and currently owns 51%. Talon is focused on (i) expanding and infilling its current high-grade nickel mineralization resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 to shape a mine plan for submission to Minnesota regulators, and (ii) following up on additional high-grade nickel mineralization in the Tamarack Intrusive Complex. Talon has an agreement with Tesla Inc. to supply it with 75,000 metric tonnes (165 million lbs) of nickel in concentrate (and certain by-products, including cobalt and iron) from the Tamarack Nickel Project over an estimated six-year period once commercial production is achieved. Talon has a neutrality and workforce development agreement in place with the United Steelworkers union. Talon's Battery Mineral Processing Facility in Mercer County was selected by the US Department of Energy for $114m funding grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Talon has well-qualified experienced exploration, mine development, external affairs and mine permitting teams.

For additional information on Talon, please visit the Company's website at www.talonmetals.com or contact:

Sean Werger
President
Talon Metals Corp.
Tel: (416) 361-9636 x102
Email: werger@talonmetals.com

Canadian North Resources: Exploring the Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut, CEO Clips Video

Canadian North Resources Inc. (TSXV: CNRICanadian North Resources is advancing their Ferguson Lake Project in Nunavut with a 20,000 metre drill program this year. They plan to assess the lithium potential of the property in addition to its other clean energy minerals. The company is focusing on domestic exploration and recognizes the importance of sourcing green metals closer to home. Investors interested in mining and domestic investment opportunities should keep an eye on Canadian North Resources.

Canadian North Resources Inc. (TSXV: CNRI)

https://cnresources.com/

Teck Completes Plan of Arrangement Introducing a Sunset for Dual Class Share Structure

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that it has completed the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act to introduce a six-year sunset for the multiple voting rights attached to the Class A common shares of Teck (the "Dual Class Amendment").

As explained more fully in Teck's management proxy circular dated March 23, 2023, each Class A common share was acquired by Teck in exchange for one new Class A common share and 0.67 of a Class B subordinate voting share. The terms of the new Class A common shares are identical to the terms of the current Class A common shares, but provide that, on the sixth anniversary of the effective date of the Dual Class Amendment, being May 12, 2029, all new Class A common shares will automatically be exchanged for Class B subordinate voting shares, which will be renamed "common shares".

Teck Announces Regulatory Approval for the Zafranal Project

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that the Zafranal copper project in Peru has received regulatory approval from SENACE, Peru´s National Service of Environmental Certification for Sustainable Investments. Zafranal is a highly competitive, mid-sized copper-gold development project located in the porphyry copper belt of Southern Peru in the Arequipa Region. The deposit is owned by Compañía Minera Zafranal S.A.C. ("CMZ"), of which Teck owns 80% and Mitsubishi Materials Corporation ("MMC") owns 20%.

"Regulatory approval of the Zafranal Project is an important step forward in our strategy to grow our copper business and unlock significant value for shareholders," said Jonathan Price, CEO, Teck. "Zafranal will be a low-cost, long-life operation, and is a key part of Teck's industry-leading pipeline of high-quality, low-cost copper assets in well-established mining jurisdictions in the Americas."

VIZSLA COPPER ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE RG COPPER CORP: ADDS STRATEGIC LAND POSITION BETWEEN WOODJAM AND MOUNT POLLEY

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of RG Copper Corp. (" RG Copper ") pursuant to a share exchange agreement (the " Acquisition Agreement ") dated May 10, 2023 (the " Acquisition ").

RG Copper has the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Redgold Copper-Gold Project (the " Redgold Project ") pursuant to an option agreement entered into with the owners of the Redgold Project (the " Underlying Option Agreement ").

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CLOSE OF FIRST TRANCHE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES /

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (" Tranche 1 ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") pursuant to which the Company is issuing a total of 31,503,656 units (" Units ") for gross proceeds of approximately $1.4 million .

PAN GLOBAL SECURES SURFACE ACCESS TO EXPLORE A 680 HECTARE AREA WEST OF THE LA ROMANA COPPER-TIN DISCOVERY AT THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

  • Exploration to commence immediately at Romana West, including ground geophysics and an initial 25-30 drill hole program

  • Potential to extend the current 1,200m strike-length of the La Romana mineralization a further 800- 1,000m to the west

  • Surface access agreement allows exploration to also commence at three additional untested targets: Barbacena, El Pozo and Romana North

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce that a surface access agreement has been reached clearing the way for exploration and drilling to commence immediately on the Romana West target. The Romana West target is on-strike from the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project ("Escacena") in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain . The agreement also provides access to several other large untested gravity and heliborne-electromagnetic (HEM) targets within Escacena.

