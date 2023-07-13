Osisko Metals Announces Closing of LIFE Financing of Flow-Through Shares for Gross Proceeds of $3.5 Million

Nickel Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Talon Metals Drilling Intersects Entirely New Area of Nickel Mineralization

New hole is a 450-meter step-out from the nearest drill hole in the "Raptor Zone"

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTC Pink: TLOFF) ("Talon" or the "Company"), the majority owner and operator of the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project ("Tamarack Nickel Project") in central Minnesota, is pleased to announce that its drill teams hit a new area of semi-massive nickel sulphide in a part of the Tamarack Intrusive Complex that has never been explored. The new nickel mineralization was encountered at a shallow depth of approximately 296.3 meters in an area between the Raptor's Head Area and the Raptor's Crest Area within the newly named "Raptor Zone" (see Figure 2 below).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2443/173313_1c47840ef4f76864_001full.jpg

Figure 1: Nickel mineralization encountered between 296.03 and 298.7 meters depth in new drill hole 23TK0482

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2443/173313_1c47840ef4f76864_001full.jpg

Both the Raptor's Head and the Raptor's Crest Areas contain high-grade massive nickel mineralization with grades up to 9.33% Ni1 and 9.95% Ni2, respectively, however, the 1.5 km distance between these zones has never been drilled.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2443/173313_1c47840ef4f76864_002.jpg

Figure 2: Analytical signal magnetic map showing the location of the Raptor Zone (red = highly magnetic), showing the location of new drill hole 23TK0482

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2443/173313_1c47840ef4f76864_002full.jpg

This maiden drill hole intersected 4.21 meters of nickel mineralization (assays pending), but of particular interest is that the mineralization is texturally very similar to what is observed in the Tamarack Resource Area Semi-Massive Sulphide ("SMSU") unit located over 2 km south of this drill hole (i.e. within the Tamarack Resource Area). Coarse grained SMSU has never been identified outside of the Tamarack Resource Area. This drill hole represents a 450-meter step-out from the nearest drill hole and provides ample room for exploration.

Brian Goldner, Chief Exploration and Operations Officer of Talon said: "This intersection reminds me of our first discovery in the Tamarack Resource Area in 2008. At that time, we were drilling coarse grained nickel mineralization of similar size to the current drill hole, trying to figure out where it came from. It took 42 holes to make that first discovery back then, but today we have the benefit of our in-house drilling team and our in-house geophysics team with industry leading technology to guide further exploration in the Raptor Zone."

Henri van Rooyen, CEO of Talon commented, "This is just one more signal that there is more nickel in America. While we have started the process of permitting an underground mine in the Tamarack Resource Area, we are committed to continuing to search for more high-grade nickel deposits in Minnesota and Michigan. Our strategy is to become a significant supplier of US nickel for US batteries from both the Tamarack Intrusive Complex (TIC) in Minnesota and from potential future nickel discoveries in Michigan. In 2021 and 2022, Talon's in-house geology, geophysics and drill teams discovered and delineated the CGO-East and CGO-West high-grade nickel areas, which led to a deal with Tesla. Presently, our teams are drilling approximately 1 km to the south of the Tamarack Resource Area in the 164 Zone, approximately 1.8 km to the north-east of the Tamarack Resource Area in the Raptor's Head Area and approximately 2.6 km to the north-east of the Tamarack Resource Area between the Raptor's Head and Raptor's Crest Areas, where the mineralization was intercepted."

QUALITY ASSURANCE, QUALITY CONTROL AND QUALIFIED PERSONS

Please see the technical report entitled "November 2022 National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report of the Tamarack North Project - Tamarack, Minnesota" with an effective date of November 2, 2022 prepared by independent "Qualified Persons" (as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101")) Brian Thomas (P. Geo), Roger Jackson (P. Geo), Oliver Peters (P. Eng) and Christine Pint (P.G) for information on the QA/QC, data verification, analytical and testing procedures at the Tamarack Nickel Project. Copies are available on the Company's website (www.talonmetals.com) or on SEDAR at (www.sedar.com). The laboratory used is ALS Minerals who is independent of the Company.

Lengths are drill intersections and not necessarily true widths. True widths cannot be consistently calculated for comparison purposes between holes because of the irregular shapes of the mineralized zones. Drill intersections have been independently selected by Talon. Drill composites have been independently calculated by Talon. The geological interpretations in this news release are solely those of the Company. The locations and distances highlighted on all maps in this news release are approximate.

Dr. Etienne Dinel, Vice President, Geology of Talon, is a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101. Dr. Dinel is satisfied that the analytical and testing procedures used are standard industry operating procedures and methodologies, and he has reviewed, approved and verified the technical information disclosed in this news release, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the technical information.

ABOUT TALON

Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project located in central Minnesota. Talon's shares are also traded in the US over the OTC market under the symbol TLOFF. The Tamarack Nickel Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon has an earn-in right to acquire up to 60% of the Tamarack Nickel Project, and currently owns 51%. Talon is focused on (i) expanding and infilling its current high-grade nickel mineralization resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 to shape a mine plan for submission to Minnesota regulators, and (ii) following up on additional high-grade nickel mineralization in the Tamarack Intrusive Complex. Talon has an agreement with Tesla Inc. to supply it with 75,000 metric tonnes (165 million lbs) of nickel in concentrate (and certain by-products, including cobalt and iron) from the Tamarack Nickel Project over an estimated six-year period once commercial production is achieved. Talon has a neutrality and workforce development agreement in place with the United Steelworkers union. Talon's Battery Mineral Processing Facility in Mercer County was selected by the US Department of Energy for $114m funding grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Talon has well-qualified experienced exploration, mine development, external affairs and mine permitting teams.

For additional information on Talon, please visit the Company's website at www.talonmetals.com.

Media Contact:

Todd Malan
1-(202)-714-8187
malan@talonmetals.com

Investor Contact:
Sean Werger
1-(416)-500-9891
werger@talonmetals.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to future exploration, drilling, assays and the results thereof, including discovering additional nickel mineralization at the Tamarack Nickel Project and discovering nickel in Michigan. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Table 1: Collar Location of Drill Hole 23TK0482

HOLE IDEasting (m)Northing
(m)		Elevation
(masl)		AzimuthDipEnd
Depth (m)
23TK0482491686.05170936.0388.0307-73Hole still in progress

 

Collar coordinates are UTM Zone 15N, NAD83
Azimuths and dips are taken from survey record at collar unless otherwise noted

Table 2: Quick Lithology Log for Drill Hole 23TK0482

HOLE IDFrom (m)To (m)LengthQuick Log% Sulphides
23TK04820100.58OB
100.58277.93SED
277.93293.54CGOtrace
293.54296.032.49CGO4-7%
296.98298.001.02CGO15%
298298.70.7CGO5%
298.7299.45SED
299.45300.26CGO3%
300.26Hole still in progressSED

 

Quick lithology log of drill holes: Overburden (OB); Meta-sedimentary rocks (SED); Coarse-grained Orthocumulate (CGO).

1 Drill hole 15TK0229. See the Company's press release dated September 1, 2015 for further technical details.
2 Drill hole 18TK0264. See the Company's press release dated June 21, 2018 for further technical details.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173313

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Talon MetalsTLO:CCTSX:TLOBase Metals Investing
TLO:CC
The Conversation (0)

Talon Metals Announces Results of AGM

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held today.

All of the nominee directors listed in Talon's management information circular dated May 23, 2023 were elected as directors. The results of the shares voted in respect of the election of each director were as follows:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Talon Metals Submits Environmental Assessment Worksheet for Proposed Underground Nickel Mine to Produce Domestic Supply of Minerals for US Battery Supply Chain

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will commence Environmental Review process for proposed underground mine, rail loading facility and water treatment plant in central Minnesota

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTC Pink: TLOFF) through its subsidiary Talon Nickel (USA) LLC ("Talon" or the "Company"), today submitted its Environmental Assessment Worksheet ("EAW") to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to begin the State's Environmental Impact Statement scoping process for the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project (the "Tamarack Nickel Project"), a proposed small-footprint, high-grade underground nickel mine that would be located near the City of Tamarack in Aitkin County, Minnesota.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Talon Metals Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Talon Metals Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") reported a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2023 of $0.6 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses and stock option compensation offset by interest income. This compares to a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $1.2 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses and stock option compensation.

Capitalized exploration costs and deferred expenditures on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project for the three months ended March 31, 2023 amounted to $11.7 million. This compares to $16.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The total capitalized exploration cost to the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project to March 31, 2023 amounts to $172.1 million.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon, Appoints Aaron Kemp to the Board of Directors

Falcon, Appoints Aaron Kemp to the Board of Directors

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Aaron Kemp to the Board of Directors, Aaron holds a Civil Mining Engineering degree with diplomas in Mine Ventilation and Geomechanics from the University of Chile

Mr. Kemp holds an impressive track record in the mining sector, particularly in Latin American jurisdictions. His expertise spans various aspects of mine engineering roles, including project management, resource estimation, environmental sustainability, operational optimization, and mine development. Mr. Kemp has earned recognition for his contributions and achievements. He holds a bachelor's degree in mining engineering and is a member of several industry associations dedicated to promoting best practices and sustainable mining.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Completes Followup Drilling at Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Discovery

Inomin Completes Followup Drilling at Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Discovery

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drilling is completed at the Beaver-Lynx property located between the Gibraltar and Mount Polley mines in the Cariboo region of south-central British Columbia.

Recent drilling at the Beaver property, consisting of 4 holes totalling 968 metres, targeted the South and Ring zones located approximately 6 kilometres (km) and 4.5 km south respectively of Inomin's drilling discovery in the Spur zone (hole B21-02) that intersected 252.1 metres grading 20.6% magnesium, 0.16% nickel, and 0.33% chromium (see March 29, 2022 news release).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ICONIC MINERALS LTD. ("ICM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Plan of Arrangement, Substitutional Listing, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: July 11, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Mobilizes to Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Mobilizes to Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized to the Golden Sable property in south-central British Columbia (BC) for its 2023 surficial exploration program. Efforts will be focused on extending the known 3-kilometre-long gold-in-soil anomaly that remains open to the southeast (see Figure 1 and May 29, 2023 news release ).

The 2,568-hectare Golden Sable property is located 75 km northeast of Kamloops, BC, and 20 km south of Bridge Lake, BC. It is easily accessible via Highway 24 and the Bonaparte Forest Service Road. Golden Sable comprises two claim blocks, the Golden Sable (GS) East and GS West blocks, which are spaced 1.7 kilometres apart. The blocks are separated by ground held by a third party (see Figure 2).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Encounters Significant Copper, Nickel, Platinum Group Mineralization in Drilling on the Cere Villebon Property, Quebec

Noble Minerals Encounters Significant Copper, Nickel, Platinum Group Mineralization in Drilling on the Cere Villebon Property, Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on the reception of final drill core analysis results on the Cere Villebon drill program located southeast of Val d'Or, Quebec

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Completion of Its Phase 1 Drilling Program at the Tres Marias Copper Project in Chile

Interra Copper Announces Completion of Its Phase 1 Drilling Program at the Tres Marias Copper Project in Chile

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at its Tres Marias Copper Project (the "Project"), located approximately 40 km southwest of the city of Calama in the Antofagasta Region of Chile. Phase 1 of the drilling program at Tres Marias which began on May 24, 2023 is complete. In total, six RC holes totalling 1,896 m were drilled. Samples were sent to ALS Global in Santiago for analysis and results are expected in early August.

Sociedad Perforaciones E Inginiería Chile Limitada ("PerfoChile"), a local business and experienced drilling contractor that services many of the large producing mines in Chile, completed the first phase of the Reverse-Circulation ("RC") drilling campaign. PerfoChile has now demobilized and the project site has been rehabilitated.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Brunswick Exploration Finds New Large Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite at Anatacau Main

Empress Royalty Provides Update on Tahuehueto Silver Stream & Manica Gold Royalty

Baselode Intersects Wide Zone of Radioactivity 36 Metres from Surface

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Finds New Large Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite at Anatacau Main

Precious Metals Investing

Empress Royalty Provides Update on Tahuehueto Silver Stream & Manica Gold Royalty

Energy Investing

Baselode Intersects Wide Zone of Radioactivity 36 Metres from Surface

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Gold Investing

Further High-Grade Gold Intercept from Diamond Drilling at Crown Prince Prospect

Gold Investing

Exceptional High-Grade Gold Assays Indicate Potential Buried Intrusion at Everleigh

Copper Investing

A$7.8M Equity Raising To Accelerate Storm Copper Project, Canada

×