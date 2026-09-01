Talisker Intersects 111.00 g/t Au over 0.6 m within 30.83 g/t Au over 2.35 metres, from the 2026 Bralorne Gold Project Resource Conversion Program

Talisker Intersects 111.00 g/t Au over 0.6 m within 30.83 g/t Au over 2.35 metres, from the 2026 Bralorne Gold Project Resource Conversion Program

Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX:TSK | OTCQB:TSKFF) is pleased to announce results from an additional 30 drill holes from the 2026 Bralorne Gold Project resource conversion program, following the previously reported first 45 drill holes, predominantly targeting dip and strike extensions in the major ore veins at its currently producing Mustang Mine.

Highlights from the additional 30 drill holes include:

  • SB-2026-021 - 14.80 g/t Au over 0.80 m within 6.73 g/t Au over 2.20 m on the BK Splay Vein
  • SB-2026-023 - 21.30 g/t Au over 0.50 m within 5.22 g/t Au over 2.20 m on the BK Vein
  • SB-2026-028 - 17.10 g/t Au over 0.50 m within 7.66 g/t Au over 2.35 m on the BK Vein
  • UB-2026-026 - 26.50 g/t Au over 0.55 m within 9.20 g/t Au over 2.25 m on the Alhambra Vein
  • UB-2026-027A - 8.09 g/t Au over 0.65 m within 5.72 g/t Au over 3.55 m on the M2 Vein
  • UB-2026-027A - 19.50 g/t Au over 0.50 m within 10.52 g/t Au over 3.40 m on the M2 Vein
  • UB-2026-033 - 21.90 g/t Au over 1.00 m within 12.00 g/t Au over 2.00 m on the BK Vein
  • UB-2026-034A - 111.00 g/t Au over 0.60 m within 30.83 g/t Au over 2.35 m on the BK Vein
  • UB-2026-035 - 29.50 g/t Au over 0.50 m within 7.00 g/t Au over 2.25 m on the Alhambra Vein
  • UB-2026-042 - 16.30 g/t Au over 0.65 m within 7.18 g/t Au over 2.50 m on the 55 Vein
  • UB-2026-044 - 20.10 g/t Au over 0.50 m within 5.12 g/t Au over 2.00 m on the 55 Vein

Up to and including data in this news release, the total drilling at the Mustang Mine in 2026 is 21,143m in 75 drill holes. The resource conversion drill program is focused on infill drilling of the Alhambra, BK, and BK-9870 veins and Bralorne West's 101, 55 HW, 276, and 55 veins, all within the Mustang Mine. A video of the Mustang and Bralorne West development is available at this link.

Underground mine development continues in the Bralorne West zone, with the first underground diamond drill bay now being actively drilled.

Kyle Orr, Talisker's Vice President Exploration commented, "In addition to the strong results in this release, we're also very excited about the initial observations of the underground infill drilling in Bralorne West zone currently in progress. Results from those initial holes will be ready for our next release."

In addition to the major infill targeted veins, this release highlights several high-grade veins beyond (north of) the BK-9870 vein, and south of the King vein in Mustang. Initial review indicates two distinct orientations of veins in this zone - a series of relatively flat-lying, northwest-dipping "M" Veins, interpreted as vertically stacked veins, and a second set of moderately to steeply west-dipping veins characterized by increased shearing and gouge that may be associated with the Empire and No. 1 Faults. These structures may occur frequently between the BK-9870 and King Veins, highlighting potential for additional mineralized vein development. Further drilling is required to better define and model these structures. Veins intercepts that have potential economic grade but require additional data before initial modelling are classified as "untargeted" in the table below.

All drill holes in this release are located in the Mustang Mine and hosted in diorite and/or intermediate to felsic dyke. Major vein structures intersected are orogenic quartz-carbonate veins with banded sulfide septae. Crack-seal septae host fine-grained arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization. Alteration halos consist of strong silica – sericite ± mariposite alteration with disseminated sulfides.

Bralorne Gold Project - 2026 Diamond Drilling Top Intercepts Table
Drill Hole Name From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Interval
(m)		 Au
(g/t) 		Interpreted Structure
SB-2026-021 267.30 268.00 0.70 4.61 Vein Halo
SB-2026-021 268.00 268.70 0.70 5.16 Vein Halo
SB-2026-021 268.70 269.50 0.80 3.00 BK Vein
SB-2026-021 274.80 275.60 0.80 14.80 BK Splay Vein
SB-2026-021 275.60 276.10 0.50 5.93 Vein Halo
SB-2026-021 276.10 277.00 0.90 0.01 Vein Halo
SB-2026-021 354.50 355.75 1.25 0.73 Vein Halo
SB-2026-021 355.75 356.45 0.70 0.12 Vein Halo
SB-2026-021 356.45 357.00 0.55 5.28 BKN Vein
SB-2026-022 125.90 126.40 0.50 4.65 Vein Halo
SB-2026-022 126.40 127.00 0.60 11.00 Untargeted Vein
SB-2026-022 127.00 128.00 1.00 0.38 Vein Halo
SB-2026-022 385.15 386.00 0.85 1.07 BKN Vein
SB-2026-022 386.00 386.50 0.50 18.90 BKN Vein
SB-2026-022 386.50 387.25 0.75 0.05 Vein Halo
SB-2026-023 130.70 131.30 0.60 3.33 Untargeted Vein
SB-2026-023 131.30 132.00 0.70 9.45 Untargeted Vein
SB-2026-023 132.00 132.65 0.65 5.48 Untargeted Vein
SB-2026-023 132.65 133.25 0.60 6.10 Vein Halo
SB-2026-023 207.00 208.20 1.20 0.01 Vein Halo
SB-2026-023 208.20 208.75 0.55 1.18 Vein Halo
SB-2026-023 208.75 209.25 0.50 6.74 Untargeted Vein
SB-2026-023 214.30 214.90 0.60 6.20 Untargeted Vein
SB-2026-023 214.90 215.40 0.50 7.27 Vein Halo
SB-2026-023 215.40 216.60 1.20 0.56 Vein Halo
SB-2026-023 269.60 270.70 1.10 0.34 Vein Halo
SB-2026-023 270.70 271.30 0.60 0.75 Vein Halo
SB-2026-023 271.30 271.80 0.50 21.30 BK Vein
SB-2026-023 285.30 285.80 0.50 7.75 Untargeted Vein
SB-2026-023 285.80 286.40 0.60 0.18 Vein Halo
SB-2026-023 286.40 287.40 1.00 0.12 Vein Halo
SB-2026-024 123.00 123.75 0.75 4.68 Vein Halo
SB-2026-024 123.75 124.30 0.55 6.43 Untargeted Vein
SB-2026-024 124.30 125.40 1.10 0.17 Vein Halo
SB-2026-025A 90.30 91.00 0.70 53.10 Untargeted Vein
SB-2026-025A 91.00 91.50 0.50 0.12 Vein Halo
SB-2026-025A 91.50 92.70 1.20 0.13 Vein Halo
SB-2026-025A 118.65 119.30 0.65 7.82 Untargeted Vein
SB-2026-025A 119.30 120.00 0.70 5.95 Vein Halo
SB-2026-025A 120.00 121.00 1.00 0.04 Vein Halo
SB-2026-026 230.60 231.20 0.60 0.88 Vein Halo
SB-2026-026 231.20 231.90 0.70 6.26 Untargeted Vein
SB-2026-026 231.90 232.80 0.90 0.19 Vein Halo
SB-2026-027 164.20 165.00 0.80 12.20 Untargeted Vein
SB-2026-027 165.00 165.85 0.85 8.23 Untargeted Vein
SB-2026-027 165.85 166.45 0.60 16.10 Vein Halo
SB-2026-027 385.75 386.55 0.80 2.11 Vein Halo
SB-2026-027 386.55 387.60 1.05 5.93 Vein Halo
SB-2026-027 387.60 388.45 0.85 0.22 Vein Halo
SB-2026-028 355.80 356.45 0.65 1.99 BK Vein
SB-2026-028 356.45 357.00 0.55 6.25 BK Vein
SB-2026-028 357.00 357.50 0.50 17.10 BK Vein
SB-2026-028 357.50 358.15 0.65 7.27 BK Vein
SB-2026-029 103.20 103.90 0.70 10.00 Untargeted Vein
SB-2026-029 103.90 104.90 1.00 1.66 Vein Halo
SB-2026-029 104.90 105.50 0.60 6.29 Untargeted Vein
SB-2026-029 384.80 385.60 0.80 0.46 Vein Halo
SB-2026-029 385.60 386.20 0.60 6.29 BK Vein
SB-2026-029 386.20 386.75 0.55 5.38 BK Vein
SB-2026-029 386.75 387.30 0.55 0.15 Vein Halo
SB-2026-030 118.10 119.10 1.00 2.91 Vein Halo
SB-2026-030 119.10 119.60 0.50 6.01 Vein Halo
SB-2026-030 119.60 120.10 0.50 3.06 Vein
SB-2026-030 287.00 287.60 0.60 9.93 BK Vein
SB-2026-030 287.60 288.20 0.60 0.46 Vein Halo
SB-2026-030 288.20 289.10 0.90 0.05 Vein Halo
UB-2026-026 42.30 42.80 0.50 0.35 Alhambra Vein
UB-2026-026 42.80 43.40 0.60 3.76 Alhambra Vein
UB-2026-026 43.40 43.95 0.55 26.50 Alhambra Vein
UB-2026-026 43.95 44.55 0.60 6.17 Alhambra Vein
UB-2026-026 166.15 167.00 0.85 0.09 Vein Halo
UB-2026-026 167.00 167.55 0.55 7.57 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-026 167.55 168.40 0.85 0.04 Vein Halo
UB-2026-026 296.65 297.65 1.00 0.01 Vein Halo
UB-2026-026 297.65 298.15 0.50 0.69 Vein Halo
UB-2026-026 298.15 298.70 0.55 10.30 Prince Vein
UB-2026-027A 159.00 159.60 0.60 0.01 Vein Halo
UB-2026-027A 159.60 160.25 0.65 5.56 Alhambra Vein
UB-2026-027A 160.25 161.00 0.75 0.01 Vein Halo
UB-2026-027A 265.70 266.20 0.50 12.30 BK-9870 Vein
UB-2026-027A 266.20 266.70 0.50 1.42 BK-9870 Vein
UB-2026-027A 266.70 267.20 0.50 4.22 BK-9870 Vein
UB-2026-027A 267.20 268.05 0.85 0.59 BK-9870 Vein
UB-2026-027A 274.45 275.00 0.55 20.30 Vein Halo
UB-2026-027A 275.00 275.50 0.50 2.61 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-027A 275.50 276.10 0.60 0.31 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-027A 276.10 276.60 0.50 0.01 Vein Halo
UB-2026-027A 325.95 326.60 0.65 8.09 M2 Vein
UB-2026-027A 326.60 327.15 0.55 4.90 M2 Vein
UB-2026-027A 327.15 327.65 0.50 3.43 M2 Vein
UB-2026-027A 327.65 328.35 0.70 3.44 M2 Vein
UB-2026-027A 328.35 328.95 0.60 7.97 Vein Halo
UB-2026-027A 328.95 329.50 0.55 6.25 M2 Vein
UB-2026-027A 329.50 330.10 0.60 0.28 Vein Halo
UB-2026-027A 330.10 331.05 0.95 8.81 Vein Halo
UB-2026-027A 331.05 332.00 0.95 14.20 Vein Halo
UB-2026-027A 332.00 332.50 0.50 19.50 Vein Halo
UB-2026-027A 332.50 333.00 0.50 6.61 M2 Vein
UB-2026-027A 333.00 333.50 0.50 1.70 M2 Vein
UB-2026-027A 334.75 335.70 0.95 0.01 Vein Halo
UB-2026-027A 335.70 336.20 0.50 1.69 Vein Halo
UB-2026-027A 336.20 336.75 0.55 7.52 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-028 199.00 199.90 0.90 5.77 Vein Halo
UB-2026-028 199.90 200.70 0.80 0.33 Vein Halo
UB-2026-028 200.70 201.55 0.85 1.32 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-029 301.85 302.85 1.00 1.66 Vein Halo
UB-2026-029 302.85 303.35 0.50 1.10 Vein Halo
UB-2026-029 303.35 303.85 0.50 178.00 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-030 169.00 169.55 0.55 1.30 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-030 169.55 170.05 0.50 5.90 Vein Halo
UB-2026-030 170.05 171.05 1.00 0.01 Vein Halo
UB-2026-031 104.35 105.00 0.65 2.80 Vein Halo
UB-2026-031 105.00 105.55 0.55 6.24 Vein Halo
UB-2026-031 105.55 106.05 0.50 0.58 BK Vein
UB-2026-031 106.05 106.60 0.55 2.08 Vein Halo
UB-2026-031 193.60 194.15 0.55 6.25 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-031 194.15 195.00 0.85 0.66 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-031 195.00 196.00 1.00 0.01 Vein Halo
UB-2026-031 237.00 237.50 0.50 3.90 Vein Halo
UB-2026-031 237.50 238.00 0.50 2.42 Vein Halo
UB-2026-031 238.30 238.80 0.50 5.59 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-031 238.80 239.50 0.70 0.39 Vein Halo
UB-2026-031 259.55 260.35 0.80 31.30 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-031 260.35 260.90 0.55 5.56 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-031 260.90 261.80 0.90 0.03 Vein Halo
UB-2026-032B No Significant intercept
UB-2026-033 26.65 27.65 1.00 0.08 Vein Halo
UB-2026-033 27.65 28.15 0.50 0.43 Vein Halo
UB-2026-033 28.15 28.65 0.50 5.95 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-033 269.10 269.60 0.50 12.20 Vein Halo
UB-2026-033 269.60 270.10 0.50 1.09 BK Vein
UB-2026-033 270.10 270.60 0.50 2.60 BK Vein
UB-2026-033 270.60 271.10 0.50 3.44 BK Vein
UB-2026-033 271.10 271.60 0.50 0.78 Vein Halo
UB-2026-033 271.60 272.60 1.00 21.90 Vein Halo
UB-2026-034A 77.90 78.40 0.50 0.61 Vein Halo
UB-2026-034A 78.40 79.00 0.60 111.00 BK Vein
UB-2026-034A 79.00 79.50 0.50 7.81 BK Vein
UB-2026-034A 79.50 80.25 0.75 2.18 BK Vein
UB-2026-034A 258.85 259.45 0.60 0.49 Vein Halo
UB-2026-034A 259.45 260.05 0.60 10.60 King Vein
UB-2026-034A 260.05 260.55 0.50 0.28 Vein Halo
UB-2026-034A 260.55 261.10 0.55 0.02 Vein Halo
UB-2026-035 76.70 77.20 0.50 0.01 Vein Halo
UB-2026-035 77.20 77.90 0.70 0.26 Vein Halo
UB-2026-035 77.90 78.40 0.50 29.50 Alhambra Vein
UB-2026-035 78.40 78.95 0.55 1.47 Vein Halo
UB-2026-035 203.00 203.50 0.50 0.85 Vein Halo
UB-2026-035 203.50 204.00 0.50 6.29 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-035 204.00 204.60 0.60 1.06 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-035 204.60 205.10 0.50 1.10 Vein Halo
UB-2026-035 206.70 207.65 0.95 0.50 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-035 207.65 208.15 0.50 6.33 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-035 208.15 208.80 0.65 1.49 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-036 9.60 10.10 0.50 0.06 Vein Halo
UB-2026-036 10.10 10.60 0.50 5.52 Vein Halo
UB-2026-036 10.60 11.20 0.60 4.79 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-036 11.20 11.70 0.50 0.89 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-037 53.25 53.80 0.55 1.89 Alhambra Vein
UB-2026-037 53.80 54.45 0.65 3.45 Alhambra Vein
UB-2026-037 54.45 55.10 0.65 8.16 Alhambra Vein
UB-2026-037 55.10 55.75 0.65 1.25 Vein Halo
UB-2026-037 100.30 101.20 0.90 1.49 Vein Halo
UB-2026-037 101.20 101.90 0.70 2.22 BK Vein
UB-2026-037 101.90 102.60 0.70 7.56 Vein Halo
UB-2026-037 129.25 129.85 0.60 0.19 Vein Halo
UB-2026-037 129.85 130.40 0.55 7.64 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-037 130.40 131.00 0.60 1.14 Vein Halo
UB-2026-037 131.00 131.75 0.75 1.44 Vein Halo
UB-2026-037 182.00 182.65 0.65 7.30 BK-9870 Vein
UB-2026-037 182.65 183.30 0.65 1.43 Vein Halo
UB-2026-037 183.30 184.00 0.70 0.02 Vein Halo
UB-2026-037 276.00 276.75 0.75 4.07 Vein Halo
UB-2026-037 276.75 277.40 0.65 2.98 Vein Halo
UB-2026-037 277.40 278.00 0.60 2.03 Vein Halo
UB-2026-037 278.00 278.70 0.70 6.19 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-037 317.50 318.00 0.50 10.70 King Vein
UB-2026-037 318.50 319.00 0.50 0.01 Vein Halo
UB-2026-037 319.00 319.50 0.50 1.12 King Vein
UB-2026-037 319.50 320.00 0.50 5.88 Vein Halo
UB-2026-037 332.50 333.15 0.65 0.01 Vein Halo
UB-2026-037 333.15 333.70 0.55 18.20 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-037 333.70 334.50 0.80 0.03 Vein Halo
UB-2026-038 No Significant intercept
UB-2026-039 86.50 87.20 0.70 1.98 BK Vein
UB-2026-039 87.20 88.15 0.95 0.35 Vein Halo
UB-2026-039 88.15 88.80 0.65 29.90 Vein Halo
UB-2026-039 174.20 174.90 0.70 5.98 Vein Halo
UB-2026-039 174.90 175.45 0.55 4.79 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-039 175.45 176.10 0.65 5.47 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-039 176.10 177.00 0.90 1.51 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-040 No Significant intercept
UB-2026-041 201.15 201.70 0.55 7.16 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-041 201.70 202.40 0.70 36.50 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-041 202.40 203.35 0.95 5.36 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-041 205.20 205.90 0.70 8.09 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-041 205.90 206.60 0.70 7.12 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-041 206.60 207.45 0.85 1.24 Vein Halo
UB-2026-041 207.45 208.30 0.85 7.82 Untargeted Vein
UB-2026-041 208.30 208.80 0.50 5.29 Vein Halo
UB-2026-042 132.00 132.65 0.65 1.37 Vein Halo
UB-2026-042 132.65 133.25 0.60 8.28 Vein Halo
UB-2026-042 133.25 133.85 0.60 2.48 Vein Halo
UB-2026-042 133.85 134.50 0.65 16.30 55 Vein
UB-2026-043 No Significant intercept
UB-2026-044 111.70 112.70 1.00 0.09 Vein Halo
UB-2026-044 112.70 113.20 0.50 0.20 Vein Halo
UB-2026-044 113.20 113.70 0.50 20.10 55 Vein
UB-2026-045 No Significant intercept
Note: The bolded assay samples in this table have been used for the composite assay values and intervals reported in the Highlights section above and in the cross-section intercept labels below. True thickness of structures in this release may range from 9% to 95% of the apparent thicknesses.


Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Collar Locations Table (values rounded to nearest metre)
Drill Hole Name UTM Easting UTM Northing Elevation (m)
SB-2026-021 513605 5625286 1263
SB-2026-022 513606 5625287 1263
SB-2026-023 513605 5625286 1263
SB-2026-024 513607 5625286 1263
SB-2026-025A 513607 5625286 1263
SB-2026-026 513605 5625286 1263
SB-2026-027 513605 5625286 1263
SB-2026-028 513605 5625285 1263
SB-2026-029 513605 5625285 1263
SB-2026-030 513605 5625285 1263
UB-2026-026 513308 5625387 1039
UB-2026-027A 513323 5625269 1094
UB-2026-028 513307 5625386 1040
UB-2026-029 513323 5625270 1094
UB-2026-030 513322 5625269 1093
UB-2026-031 513306 5625386 1040
UB-2026-032B 513322 5625269 1093
UB-2026-033 513323 5625270 1093
UB-2026-034A 513307 5625387 1039
UB-2026-035 513309 5625387 1038
UB-2026-036 513323 5625270 1093
UB-2026-037 513306 5625386 1040
UB-2026-038 513322 5625269 1093
UB-2026-039 513309 5625387 1038
UB-2026-040 513571 5624926 1055
UB-2026-041 513306 5625386 1039
UB-2026-042 513570 5624926 1055
UB-2026-043 513307 5625387 1039
UB-2026-044 513569 5624926 1055
UB-2026-045 513571 5624926 1056


Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Collar Orientations Table
(negative dip points down from the horizontal)
Drill Hole Name Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Total Depth (m)
SB-2026-021 337.00 -53.00 420.00
SB-2026-022 345.70 -56.30 405.00
SB-2026-023 351.00 -54.50 384.00
SB-2026-024 359.00 -55.50 312.00
SB-2026-025A 8.00 -54.50 300.00
SB-2026-026 319.00 -57.30 402.00
SB-2026-027 327.00 -62.00 399.00
SB-2026-028 338.50 -64.00 384.00
SB-2026-029 354.00 -65.00 399.00
SB-2026-030 7.00 -58.00 302.00
UB-2026-026 356.00 4.00 351.00
UB-2026-027A 315.30 9.70 351.00
UB-2026-028 321.50 12.90 267.00
UB-2026-029 314.80 0.00 351.00
UB-2026-030 299.50 -5.00 347.00
UB-2026-031 310.00 15.50 362.00
UB-2026-032B 309.70 -14.80 315.00
UB-2026-033 314.90 -21.90 285.00
UB-2026-034A 345.50 3.00 303.00
UB-2026-035 25.40 -23.40 243.00
UB-2026-036 314.50 -16.00 147.00
UB-2026-037 310.00 11.20 381.00
UB-2026-038 312.00 -20.50 321.00
UB-2026-039 328.50 7.50 231.00
UB-2026-040 155.75 -29.50 141.20
UB-2026-041 322.00 4.50 276.00
UB-2026-042 175.20 -39.50 150.00
UB-2026-043 354.60 -11.50 162.00
UB-2026-044 196.80 -35.50 141.00
UB-2026-045 158.80 -18.00 168.00


For further information, please contact:

Lindsay Dunlop
Vice President, Investor Relations
lindsay.dunlop@taliskerresources.com
+1 647 274 8975

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kyle Orr, P.Geo., Talisker's Vice President Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Orr is not independent of the Company in accordance with NI 43-101.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core in this new release from the Bralorne Gold Project was drilled in NQ size (47.6mm) or HQ size (63.5mm). Drill core samples are a minimum of 50 cm and a maximum of 150 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest, such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and makeup 10% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. Actlabs performs sample preparation and analyses in Kamloops, British Columbia. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven, crushing of the sample up to 80% passing 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 1,000 g split to 95% passing 105 microns (ACT code RX1+1000). Gold in diamond drill core is analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ACT code 1A2-50-ORE). Gold assay technique 1A2-50-ORE has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ACT method 1A3-50) which has an upper detection limit of 10,000 ppm Au. Where asymmetrically distributed native gold mineralization is observed by the core logging geologist, a "cut-line" may be drawn along the length of the core to guide the core cutter to evenly bisect that mineralization thereby helping to ensure a representative sample. Where no sample cut line is drawn by the geologist the standard procedure is to preserve the oriented core "backside line" or "bottom of hole" mark in the core box. Duplicates were sampled by taking a ¼ core primary sample and a ¼ core as the duplicate sample, thereby leaving a ½ core representative sample in the box. A photo archive exists for all core from before sampling.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.


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