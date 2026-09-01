Talisker Intersects 111.00 g/t Au over 0.6 m within 30.83 g/t Au over 2.35 metres, from the 2026 Bralorne Gold Project Resource Conversion Program

Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX:TSK | OTCQB:TSKFF) is pleased to announce results from an additional 30 drill holes from the 2026 Bralorne Gold Project resource conversion program, following the previously reported first 45 drill holes, predominantly targeting dip and strike extensions in the major ore veins at its currently producing Mustang Mine.
Highlights from the additional 30 drill holes include:
- SB-2026-021 - 14.80 g/t Au over 0.80 m within 6.73 g/t Au over 2.20 m on the BK Splay Vein
- SB-2026-023 - 21.30 g/t Au over 0.50 m within 5.22 g/t Au over 2.20 m on the BK Vein
- SB-2026-028 - 17.10 g/t Au over 0.50 m within 7.66 g/t Au over 2.35 m on the BK Vein
- UB-2026-026 - 26.50 g/t Au over 0.55 m within 9.20 g/t Au over 2.25 m on the Alhambra Vein
- UB-2026-027A - 8.09 g/t Au over 0.65 m within 5.72 g/t Au over 3.55 m on the M2 Vein
- UB-2026-027A - 19.50 g/t Au over 0.50 m within 10.52 g/t Au over 3.40 m on the M2 Vein
- UB-2026-033 - 21.90 g/t Au over 1.00 m within 12.00 g/t Au over 2.00 m on the BK Vein
- UB-2026-034A - 111.00 g/t Au over 0.60 m within 30.83 g/t Au over 2.35 m on the BK Vein
- UB-2026-035 - 29.50 g/t Au over 0.50 m within 7.00 g/t Au over 2.25 m on the Alhambra Vein
- UB-2026-042 - 16.30 g/t Au over 0.65 m within 7.18 g/t Au over 2.50 m on the 55 Vein
- UB-2026-044 - 20.10 g/t Au over 0.50 m within 5.12 g/t Au over 2.00 m on the 55 Vein
Up to and including data in this news release, the total drilling at the Mustang Mine in 2026 is 21,143m in 75 drill holes. The resource conversion drill program is focused on infill drilling of the Alhambra, BK, and BK-9870 veins and Bralorne West's 101, 55 HW, 276, and 55 veins, all within the Mustang Mine. A video of the Mustang and Bralorne West development is available at this link.
Underground mine development continues in the Bralorne West zone, with the first underground diamond drill bay now being actively drilled.
Kyle Orr, Talisker's Vice President Exploration commented, "In addition to the strong results in this release, we're also very excited about the initial observations of the underground infill drilling in Bralorne West zone currently in progress. Results from those initial holes will be ready for our next release."
In addition to the major infill targeted veins, this release highlights several high-grade veins beyond (north of) the BK-9870 vein, and south of the King vein in Mustang. Initial review indicates two distinct orientations of veins in this zone - a series of relatively flat-lying, northwest-dipping "M" Veins, interpreted as vertically stacked veins, and a second set of moderately to steeply west-dipping veins characterized by increased shearing and gouge that may be associated with the Empire and No. 1 Faults. These structures may occur frequently between the BK-9870 and King Veins, highlighting potential for additional mineralized vein development. Further drilling is required to better define and model these structures. Veins intercepts that have potential economic grade but require additional data before initial modelling are classified as "untargeted" in the table below.
All drill holes in this release are located in the Mustang Mine and hosted in diorite and/or intermediate to felsic dyke. Major vein structures intersected are orogenic quartz-carbonate veins with banded sulfide septae. Crack-seal septae host fine-grained arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization. Alteration halos consist of strong silica – sericite ± mariposite alteration with disseminated sulfides.
|Bralorne Gold Project - 2026 Diamond Drilling Top Intercepts Table
|Drill Hole Name
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
|Interval
(m)
| Au
(g/t)
|Interpreted Structure
|SB-2026-021
|267.30
|268.00
|0.70
|4.61
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-021
|268.00
|268.70
|0.70
|5.16
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-021
|268.70
|269.50
|0.80
|3.00
|BK Vein
|SB-2026-021
|274.80
|275.60
|0.80
|14.80
|BK Splay Vein
|SB-2026-021
|275.60
|276.10
|0.50
|5.93
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-021
|276.10
|277.00
|0.90
|0.01
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-021
|354.50
|355.75
|1.25
|0.73
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-021
|355.75
|356.45
|0.70
|0.12
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-021
|356.45
|357.00
|0.55
|5.28
|BKN Vein
|SB-2026-022
|125.90
|126.40
|0.50
|4.65
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-022
|126.40
|127.00
|0.60
|11.00
|Untargeted Vein
|SB-2026-022
|127.00
|128.00
|1.00
|0.38
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-022
|385.15
|386.00
|0.85
|1.07
|BKN Vein
|SB-2026-022
|386.00
|386.50
|0.50
|18.90
|BKN Vein
|SB-2026-022
|386.50
|387.25
|0.75
|0.05
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-023
|130.70
|131.30
|0.60
|3.33
|Untargeted Vein
|SB-2026-023
|131.30
|132.00
|0.70
|9.45
|Untargeted Vein
|SB-2026-023
|132.00
|132.65
|0.65
|5.48
|Untargeted Vein
|SB-2026-023
|132.65
|133.25
|0.60
|6.10
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-023
|207.00
|208.20
|1.20
|0.01
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-023
|208.20
|208.75
|0.55
|1.18
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-023
|208.75
|209.25
|0.50
|6.74
|Untargeted Vein
|SB-2026-023
|214.30
|214.90
|0.60
|6.20
|Untargeted Vein
|SB-2026-023
|214.90
|215.40
|0.50
|7.27
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-023
|215.40
|216.60
|1.20
|0.56
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-023
|269.60
|270.70
|1.10
|0.34
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-023
|270.70
|271.30
|0.60
|0.75
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-023
|271.30
|271.80
|0.50
|21.30
|BK Vein
|SB-2026-023
|285.30
|285.80
|0.50
|7.75
|Untargeted Vein
|SB-2026-023
|285.80
|286.40
|0.60
|0.18
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-023
|286.40
|287.40
|1.00
|0.12
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-024
|123.00
|123.75
|0.75
|4.68
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-024
|123.75
|124.30
|0.55
|6.43
|Untargeted Vein
|SB-2026-024
|124.30
|125.40
|1.10
|0.17
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-025A
|90.30
|91.00
|0.70
|53.10
|Untargeted Vein
|SB-2026-025A
|91.00
|91.50
|0.50
|0.12
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-025A
|91.50
|92.70
|1.20
|0.13
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-025A
|118.65
|119.30
|0.65
|7.82
|Untargeted Vein
|SB-2026-025A
|119.30
|120.00
|0.70
|5.95
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-025A
|120.00
|121.00
|1.00
|0.04
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-026
|230.60
|231.20
|0.60
|0.88
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-026
|231.20
|231.90
|0.70
|6.26
|Untargeted Vein
|SB-2026-026
|231.90
|232.80
|0.90
|0.19
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-027
|164.20
|165.00
|0.80
|12.20
|Untargeted Vein
|SB-2026-027
|165.00
|165.85
|0.85
|8.23
|Untargeted Vein
|SB-2026-027
|165.85
|166.45
|0.60
|16.10
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-027
|385.75
|386.55
|0.80
|2.11
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-027
|386.55
|387.60
|1.05
|5.93
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-027
|387.60
|388.45
|0.85
|0.22
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-028
|355.80
|356.45
|0.65
|1.99
|BK Vein
|SB-2026-028
|356.45
|357.00
|0.55
|6.25
|BK Vein
|SB-2026-028
|357.00
|357.50
|0.50
|17.10
|BK Vein
|SB-2026-028
|357.50
|358.15
|0.65
|7.27
|BK Vein
|SB-2026-029
|103.20
|103.90
|0.70
|10.00
|Untargeted Vein
|SB-2026-029
|103.90
|104.90
|1.00
|1.66
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-029
|104.90
|105.50
|0.60
|6.29
|Untargeted Vein
|SB-2026-029
|384.80
|385.60
|0.80
|0.46
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-029
|385.60
|386.20
|0.60
|6.29
|BK Vein
|SB-2026-029
|386.20
|386.75
|0.55
|5.38
|BK Vein
|SB-2026-029
|386.75
|387.30
|0.55
|0.15
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-030
|118.10
|119.10
|1.00
|2.91
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-030
|119.10
|119.60
|0.50
|6.01
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-030
|119.60
|120.10
|0.50
|3.06
|Vein
|SB-2026-030
|287.00
|287.60
|0.60
|9.93
|BK Vein
|SB-2026-030
|287.60
|288.20
|0.60
|0.46
|Vein Halo
|SB-2026-030
|288.20
|289.10
|0.90
|0.05
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-026
|42.30
|42.80
|0.50
|0.35
|Alhambra Vein
|UB-2026-026
|42.80
|43.40
|0.60
|3.76
|Alhambra Vein
|UB-2026-026
|43.40
|43.95
|0.55
|26.50
|Alhambra Vein
|UB-2026-026
|43.95
|44.55
|0.60
|6.17
|Alhambra Vein
|UB-2026-026
|166.15
|167.00
|0.85
|0.09
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-026
|167.00
|167.55
|0.55
|7.57
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-026
|167.55
|168.40
|0.85
|0.04
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-026
|296.65
|297.65
|1.00
|0.01
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-026
|297.65
|298.15
|0.50
|0.69
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-026
|298.15
|298.70
|0.55
|10.30
|Prince Vein
|UB-2026-027A
|159.00
|159.60
|0.60
|0.01
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-027A
|159.60
|160.25
|0.65
|5.56
|Alhambra Vein
|UB-2026-027A
|160.25
|161.00
|0.75
|0.01
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-027A
|265.70
|266.20
|0.50
|12.30
|BK-9870 Vein
|UB-2026-027A
|266.20
|266.70
|0.50
|1.42
|BK-9870 Vein
|UB-2026-027A
|266.70
|267.20
|0.50
|4.22
|BK-9870 Vein
|UB-2026-027A
|267.20
|268.05
|0.85
|0.59
|BK-9870 Vein
|UB-2026-027A
|274.45
|275.00
|0.55
|20.30
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-027A
|275.00
|275.50
|0.50
|2.61
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-027A
|275.50
|276.10
|0.60
|0.31
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-027A
|276.10
|276.60
|0.50
|0.01
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-027A
|325.95
|326.60
|0.65
|8.09
|M2 Vein
|UB-2026-027A
|326.60
|327.15
|0.55
|4.90
|M2 Vein
|UB-2026-027A
|327.15
|327.65
|0.50
|3.43
|M2 Vein
|UB-2026-027A
|327.65
|328.35
|0.70
|3.44
|M2 Vein
|UB-2026-027A
|328.35
|328.95
|0.60
|7.97
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-027A
|328.95
|329.50
|0.55
|6.25
|M2 Vein
|UB-2026-027A
|329.50
|330.10
|0.60
|0.28
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-027A
|330.10
|331.05
|0.95
|8.81
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-027A
|331.05
|332.00
|0.95
|14.20
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-027A
|332.00
|332.50
|0.50
|19.50
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-027A
|332.50
|333.00
|0.50
|6.61
|M2 Vein
|UB-2026-027A
|333.00
|333.50
|0.50
|1.70
|M2 Vein
|UB-2026-027A
|334.75
|335.70
|0.95
|0.01
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-027A
|335.70
|336.20
|0.50
|1.69
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-027A
|336.20
|336.75
|0.55
|7.52
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-028
|199.00
|199.90
|0.90
|5.77
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-028
|199.90
|200.70
|0.80
|0.33
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-028
|200.70
|201.55
|0.85
|1.32
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-029
|301.85
|302.85
|1.00
|1.66
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-029
|302.85
|303.35
|0.50
|1.10
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-029
|303.35
|303.85
|0.50
|178.00
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-030
|169.00
|169.55
|0.55
|1.30
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-030
|169.55
|170.05
|0.50
|5.90
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-030
|170.05
|171.05
|1.00
|0.01
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-031
|104.35
|105.00
|0.65
|2.80
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-031
|105.00
|105.55
|0.55
|6.24
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-031
|105.55
|106.05
|0.50
|0.58
|BK Vein
|UB-2026-031
|106.05
|106.60
|0.55
|2.08
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-031
|193.60
|194.15
|0.55
|6.25
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-031
|194.15
|195.00
|0.85
|0.66
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-031
|195.00
|196.00
|1.00
|0.01
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-031
|237.00
|237.50
|0.50
|3.90
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-031
|237.50
|238.00
|0.50
|2.42
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-031
|238.30
|238.80
|0.50
|5.59
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-031
|238.80
|239.50
|0.70
|0.39
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-031
|259.55
|260.35
|0.80
|31.30
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-031
|260.35
|260.90
|0.55
|5.56
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-031
|260.90
|261.80
|0.90
|0.03
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-032B
|No Significant intercept
|UB-2026-033
|26.65
|27.65
|1.00
|0.08
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-033
|27.65
|28.15
|0.50
|0.43
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-033
|28.15
|28.65
|0.50
|5.95
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-033
|269.10
|269.60
|0.50
|12.20
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-033
|269.60
|270.10
|0.50
|1.09
|BK Vein
|UB-2026-033
|270.10
|270.60
|0.50
|2.60
|BK Vein
|UB-2026-033
|270.60
|271.10
|0.50
|3.44
|BK Vein
|UB-2026-033
|271.10
|271.60
|0.50
|0.78
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-033
|271.60
|272.60
|1.00
|21.90
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-034A
|77.90
|78.40
|0.50
|0.61
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-034A
|78.40
|79.00
|0.60
|111.00
|BK Vein
|UB-2026-034A
|79.00
|79.50
|0.50
|7.81
|BK Vein
|UB-2026-034A
|79.50
|80.25
|0.75
|2.18
|BK Vein
|UB-2026-034A
|258.85
|259.45
|0.60
|0.49
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-034A
|259.45
|260.05
|0.60
|10.60
|King Vein
|UB-2026-034A
|260.05
|260.55
|0.50
|0.28
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-034A
|260.55
|261.10
|0.55
|0.02
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-035
|76.70
|77.20
|0.50
|0.01
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-035
|77.20
|77.90
|0.70
|0.26
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-035
|77.90
|78.40
|0.50
|29.50
|Alhambra Vein
|UB-2026-035
|78.40
|78.95
|0.55
|1.47
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-035
|203.00
|203.50
|0.50
|0.85
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-035
|203.50
|204.00
|0.50
|6.29
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-035
|204.00
|204.60
|0.60
|1.06
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-035
|204.60
|205.10
|0.50
|1.10
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-035
|206.70
|207.65
|0.95
|0.50
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-035
|207.65
|208.15
|0.50
|6.33
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-035
|208.15
|208.80
|0.65
|1.49
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-036
|9.60
|10.10
|0.50
|0.06
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-036
|10.10
|10.60
|0.50
|5.52
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-036
|10.60
|11.20
|0.60
|4.79
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-036
|11.20
|11.70
|0.50
|0.89
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-037
|53.25
|53.80
|0.55
|1.89
|Alhambra Vein
|UB-2026-037
|53.80
|54.45
|0.65
|3.45
|Alhambra Vein
|UB-2026-037
|54.45
|55.10
|0.65
|8.16
|Alhambra Vein
|UB-2026-037
|55.10
|55.75
|0.65
|1.25
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-037
|100.30
|101.20
|0.90
|1.49
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-037
|101.20
|101.90
|0.70
|2.22
|BK Vein
|UB-2026-037
|101.90
|102.60
|0.70
|7.56
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-037
|129.25
|129.85
|0.60
|0.19
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-037
|129.85
|130.40
|0.55
|7.64
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-037
|130.40
|131.00
|0.60
|1.14
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-037
|131.00
|131.75
|0.75
|1.44
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-037
|182.00
|182.65
|0.65
|7.30
|BK-9870 Vein
|UB-2026-037
|182.65
|183.30
|0.65
|1.43
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-037
|183.30
|184.00
|0.70
|0.02
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-037
|276.00
|276.75
|0.75
|4.07
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-037
|276.75
|277.40
|0.65
|2.98
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-037
|277.40
|278.00
|0.60
|2.03
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-037
|278.00
|278.70
|0.70
|6.19
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-037
|317.50
|318.00
|0.50
|10.70
|King Vein
|UB-2026-037
|318.50
|319.00
|0.50
|0.01
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-037
|319.00
|319.50
|0.50
|1.12
|King Vein
|UB-2026-037
|319.50
|320.00
|0.50
|5.88
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-037
|332.50
|333.15
|0.65
|0.01
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-037
|333.15
|333.70
|0.55
|18.20
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-037
|333.70
|334.50
|0.80
|0.03
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-038
|No Significant intercept
|UB-2026-039
|86.50
|87.20
|0.70
|1.98
|BK Vein
|UB-2026-039
|87.20
|88.15
|0.95
|0.35
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-039
|88.15
|88.80
|0.65
|29.90
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-039
|174.20
|174.90
|0.70
|5.98
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-039
|174.90
|175.45
|0.55
|4.79
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-039
|175.45
|176.10
|0.65
|5.47
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-039
|176.10
|177.00
|0.90
|1.51
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-040
|No Significant intercept
|UB-2026-041
|201.15
|201.70
|0.55
|7.16
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-041
|201.70
|202.40
|0.70
|36.50
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-041
|202.40
|203.35
|0.95
|5.36
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-041
|205.20
|205.90
|0.70
|8.09
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-041
|205.90
|206.60
|0.70
|7.12
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-041
|206.60
|207.45
|0.85
|1.24
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-041
|207.45
|208.30
|0.85
|7.82
|Untargeted Vein
|UB-2026-041
|208.30
|208.80
|0.50
|5.29
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-042
|132.00
|132.65
|0.65
|1.37
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-042
|132.65
|133.25
|0.60
|8.28
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-042
|133.25
|133.85
|0.60
|2.48
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-042
|133.85
|134.50
|0.65
|16.30
|55 Vein
|UB-2026-043
|No Significant intercept
|UB-2026-044
|111.70
|112.70
|1.00
|0.09
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-044
|112.70
|113.20
|0.50
|0.20
|Vein Halo
|UB-2026-044
|113.20
|113.70
|0.50
|20.10
|55 Vein
|UB-2026-045
|No Significant intercept
|Note: The bolded assay samples in this table have been used for the composite assay values and intervals reported in the Highlights section above and in the cross-section intercept labels below. True thickness of structures in this release may range from 9% to 95% of the apparent thicknesses.
|Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Collar Locations Table (values rounded to nearest metre)
|Drill Hole Name
|UTM Easting
|UTM Northing
|Elevation (m)
|SB-2026-021
|513605
|5625286
|1263
|SB-2026-022
|513606
|5625287
|1263
|SB-2026-023
|513605
|5625286
|1263
|SB-2026-024
|513607
|5625286
|1263
|SB-2026-025A
|513607
|5625286
|1263
|SB-2026-026
|513605
|5625286
|1263
|SB-2026-027
|513605
|5625286
|1263
|SB-2026-028
|513605
|5625285
|1263
|SB-2026-029
|513605
|5625285
|1263
|SB-2026-030
|513605
|5625285
|1263
|UB-2026-026
|513308
|5625387
|1039
|UB-2026-027A
|513323
|5625269
|1094
|UB-2026-028
|513307
|5625386
|1040
|UB-2026-029
|513323
|5625270
|1094
|UB-2026-030
|513322
|5625269
|1093
|UB-2026-031
|513306
|5625386
|1040
|UB-2026-032B
|513322
|5625269
|1093
|UB-2026-033
|513323
|5625270
|1093
|UB-2026-034A
|513307
|5625387
|1039
|UB-2026-035
|513309
|5625387
|1038
|UB-2026-036
|513323
|5625270
|1093
|UB-2026-037
|513306
|5625386
|1040
|UB-2026-038
|513322
|5625269
|1093
|UB-2026-039
|513309
|5625387
|1038
|UB-2026-040
|513571
|5624926
|1055
|UB-2026-041
|513306
|5625386
|1039
|UB-2026-042
|513570
|5624926
|1055
|UB-2026-043
|513307
|5625387
|1039
|UB-2026-044
|513569
|5624926
|1055
|UB-2026-045
|513571
|5624926
|1056
| Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Collar Orientations Table
(negative dip points down from the horizontal)
|Drill Hole Name
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Total Depth (m)
|SB-2026-021
|337.00
|-53.00
|420.00
|SB-2026-022
|345.70
|-56.30
|405.00
|SB-2026-023
|351.00
|-54.50
|384.00
|SB-2026-024
|359.00
|-55.50
|312.00
|SB-2026-025A
|8.00
|-54.50
|300.00
|SB-2026-026
|319.00
|-57.30
|402.00
|SB-2026-027
|327.00
|-62.00
|399.00
|SB-2026-028
|338.50
|-64.00
|384.00
|SB-2026-029
|354.00
|-65.00
|399.00
|SB-2026-030
|7.00
|-58.00
|302.00
|UB-2026-026
|356.00
|4.00
|351.00
|UB-2026-027A
|315.30
|9.70
|351.00
|UB-2026-028
|321.50
|12.90
|267.00
|UB-2026-029
|314.80
|0.00
|351.00
|UB-2026-030
|299.50
|-5.00
|347.00
|UB-2026-031
|310.00
|15.50
|362.00
|UB-2026-032B
|309.70
|-14.80
|315.00
|UB-2026-033
|314.90
|-21.90
|285.00
|UB-2026-034A
|345.50
|3.00
|303.00
|UB-2026-035
|25.40
|-23.40
|243.00
|UB-2026-036
|314.50
|-16.00
|147.00
|UB-2026-037
|310.00
|11.20
|381.00
|UB-2026-038
|312.00
|-20.50
|321.00
|UB-2026-039
|328.50
|7.50
|231.00
|UB-2026-040
|155.75
|-29.50
|141.20
|UB-2026-041
|322.00
|4.50
|276.00
|UB-2026-042
|175.20
|-39.50
|150.00
|UB-2026-043
|354.60
|-11.50
|162.00
|UB-2026-044
|196.80
|-35.50
|141.00
|UB-2026-045
|158.80
|-18.00
|168.00
For further information, please contact:
Lindsay Dunlop
Vice President, Investor Relations
lindsay.dunlop@taliskerresources.com
+1 647 274 8975
Qualified Person
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kyle Orr, P.Geo., Talisker's Vice President Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Orr is not independent of the Company in accordance with NI 43-101.
About Talisker Resources Ltd.
Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is producing at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company has a significant landholding in the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.
Sample Preparation and QAQC
Drill core in this new release from the Bralorne Gold Project was drilled in NQ size (47.6mm) or HQ size (63.5mm). Drill core samples are a minimum of 50 cm and a maximum of 150 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest, such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and makeup 10% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. Actlabs performs sample preparation and analyses in Kamloops, British Columbia. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven, crushing of the sample up to 80% passing 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 1,000 g split to 95% passing 105 microns (ACT code RX1+1000). Gold in diamond drill core is analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ACT code 1A2-50-ORE). Gold assay technique 1A2-50-ORE has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ACT method 1A3-50) which has an upper detection limit of 10,000 ppm Au. Where asymmetrically distributed native gold mineralization is observed by the core logging geologist, a "cut-line" may be drawn along the length of the core to guide the core cutter to evenly bisect that mineralization thereby helping to ensure a representative sample. Where no sample cut line is drawn by the geologist the standard procedure is to preserve the oriented core "backside line" or "bottom of hole" mark in the core box. Duplicates were sampled by taking a ¼ core primary sample and a ¼ core as the duplicate sample, thereby leaving a ½ core representative sample in the box. A photo archive exists for all core from before sampling.
Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.
Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.
The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.
A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.