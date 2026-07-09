Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results on Friday, August 7, 2026

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results on Friday, August 7, 2026

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) today announced that it plans to report financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2027, ended June 30, 2026, before the market open on Friday, August 7, 2026. The Company plans to hold a conference call to discuss its results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, which can be accessed by dialing (833) 461-5787 (Meeting ID: 773792521). A live, listen-only webcast and a replay of the call will be available at http://take2games.com/ir .

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. Our strategy is to create hit entertainment experiences, delivered on every platform relevant to our audience through a variety of sound business models. Our pillars - creativity, innovation, and efficiency - guide us as we strive to create the highest quality, most captivating experiences for our consumers. The Company's common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com .

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

(Investor Relations)
Nicole Shevins
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
(646) 536-3005
nicole.shevins@take2games.com

(Corporate Press)
Alan Lewis
Head of Global Corporate Communications
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
(646) 536-2983
Alan.Lewis@take2games.com

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