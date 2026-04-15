T2 Metals Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO,OTC:TWOSF) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (FSE: WJ6) ("T2 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news releases dated March 13, March 25 and April 1, 2026, the Company has now completed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") by issuing a total of 136,000 units (each a "Unit") for gross proceeds of $68,000. The Company has issued an aggregate of 14,881,262 Units, at a price of $0.50 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of $7,440,631. Each Unit comprised one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.75 for a period of two years from closing.

Mark Saxon, President & CEO of T2 Metals Corp., said, "On behalf of the Company, we sincerely appreciate the support of new and existing shareholders in closing an upsized financing. With our strong balance sheet, we are well positioned to execute on our exploration goals, and we look forward with confidence for the coming field season."

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the Financing and purchased an aggregate of 110,000 Units. Participation of the insiders in the Offering constituted a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61‐101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61‐101"), but was exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61‐101, as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to the insiders nor the consideration paid by the insiders exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. None of the Company's directors expressed any contrary views or disagreements with respect to the foregoing. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering as the details of the participation of the insiders of the Company had not been confirmed at that time.

Finder's fees in the amounts of $59,650 cash and 119,300 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") have been paid on a portion of the Financing. Each Finder's Warrant is convertible into one common share at a price of $0.75 for a period of two years from closing. Net proceeds will be used for working capital, acquisition of the Aurora Project and exploration of the Company's project portfolio.

All securities issued in the Financing are subject to a four-month hold period and to all necessary regulatory approvals, including the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements.

About T2 Metals Corp (TSXV: TWO,OTC:TWOSF) (OTCQB: TWOSF) (FSE: WJ6)

T2 Metals Corp is an emerging precious and critical strategic metals company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 Metals is committed to engage with rights holders and stakeholders with the highest level of respect, ensuring that our exploration activities contribute positively to the communities in which we operate.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mark Saxon"

Mark Saxon
President & CEO		 For further information, please contact:
t2metals.com

1305 – 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
info@t2metals.com

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks include uncertainties relating to exploration activities. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292630

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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