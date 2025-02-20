Syntheia Signs Maiden Enterprise Deal with Van-Fort Ontario

Launches "Never on Hold Again Club" Referral Marketing Campaign
Hosting Investor Night in Vaughan, Ontario on February 20 th , 2025
Syntheia Corp. (“Syntheia” or the “Company”) (syntheia.ai), CSE – SYAI, a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, announces it has signed its first commercial enterprise agreement with Van-Fort Ontario (“Van-Fort”) to utilize Syntheia as the front-facing agent to operate their Nunavut Help Desk initiative. Syntheia’s AI agent, AssistantNLP, will handle all inbound calls to the help desk from some 300 government staff and various stakeholders. The agreement will be effective as of February 20, 2025.
Nunavut is the largest and northernmost territory of Canada and recently the region has been the subject of numerous investments from the Canadian Federal Government to enhance infrastructure and transit through the Canadian Infrastructure Program.
"Syntheia’s enterprise platform will enhance and create efficiency and value for Van-Fort as it services the people of Nunavut”, commented Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Syntheia. “Our partnership with Van-Fort will bring state-of-the-art conversational AI technology to the region and will assist in streamlining operations and driving efficiencies for the territory. Infrastructure projects of this scale require seamless communication, and Syntheia’s AI-driven virtual assistants provide a scalable, efficient solution that ensures stakeholders receive the information they need—instantly and accurately. This partnership reinforces our commitment to transforming enterprise communication with AI and helping organizations manage complex operations more effectively."
Syntheia’s AssistantNLP will be front-facing to approximately 300 Nunavut government staff and stakeholders and will have an elastic load model with a maximum of up to 60,000 minutes/month. The deployment will be billed on an elastic call volume basis, with a cost per minute to Van-Fort which ranges between $0.50 and $1.00 depending on the level of utilization of the service.
The Syntheia team will be working closely with Van-Fort to fully integrate the platform aiming to establish this as the first of many more joint enterprise projects that will drive innovation in the Canadian market.
“We have been evaluating AI platforms for quite some time”, commented Glen Clarke, CEO of Van-Fort. “We were very impressed with the Syntheia SaaS platform and the team at Syntheia. Our group is focused on service excellence, and we are confident that our partnership with Syntheia will further enhance our deliverables and together we will continue to drive innovation in Canada.”
Driving Innovation in Enterprise Communication
Syntheia’s AI-powered virtual assistants have been successfully deployed across various industries, handling over 1,000,000 conversations for businesses in sectors including retail, logistics, and customer service. The platform’s ability to integrate with existing enterprise systems, adapt to specific industry needs, and continuously improve through AI learning models makes it a game-changer for organizations looking to modernize their communication channels.
By adopting Syntheia’s technology, Van-Fort is positioning itself as an industry leader in leveraging AI for operational excellence, setting a benchmark for how infrastructure projects can benefit from AI-driven communication solutions.
About Van-Fort
Van-Fort is a technical services company based in Ottawa, Ontario Canada founded in 1994. Van-Fort’s primary services are commissioning, data analytics, and project management. Van-Fort’s team consists of project managers, engineers and technicians with backgrounds in project planning, design, implementation, system start-up, commissioning, project close-out and long-term maintenance and support. Van-Fort’s clientele includes; Public Works and Government Services Canada (PWGSC), Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, Carleton University, University of Ottawa, Government of Nunavut, Infrastructure Ontario, Department of National Defense and Ottawa MacDonald Cartier International Airport Authority.
Cautionary Statement
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to the number of minutes that Van-Fort will use and revenues derived from the relationship between the Company and Van-Fort. Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made.
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Please refer to the Company’s listing statement available on SEDAR+ for a list of risks and key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Launches "Never on Hold Again Club" Referral Marketing Campaign
Hosting Investor Night in Vaughan, Ontario on February 20 th , 2025
Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, proudly announces its first 1,000 subscribers for its AssistantNLP platform ahead of Management's expectations.
Originally, Management had set a milestone of obtaining 10,000 subscribers for the year 2025. Management is pleased to report that it achieved 10% of its internal forecast within the first two weeks of February 2025, significantly ahead of schedule and forecast.
Management now looks to revise its original subscriber forecast for the balance of 2025. Management will provide its revised subscriber guidance at the beginning of Q2 2025 once it has reassessed growth potential.
Businesses subscribing to our platform often require translation assistance as for many owners, English is their second language. Syntheia not only serves as their automated AI receptionist but also eliminates the language barrier that challenges many small and medium businesses today in North America and globally.
Syntheia Referral Program: Never on Hold Again Club
Further to our press release dated February 4, 2025, we are pleased to provide more details on Syntheia's Never on Hold Again Club , our referral program which is live and operational.
"In 2025 our primary objective is to grow our subscriber base by prioritizing adoption and community growth, similar to how other major platforms have built their user networks. Our goal is to foster a strong and engaged community, with monetization strategies to follow" commented Tony Di Benedetto CEO.
Never on Hold Again Club is a referral program that rewards customers for sharing the power of AI-driven call handling. By referring businesses to Syntheia, customers can earn exclusive benefits while helping others elevate their customer service experience.
The Never On Hold Again Club allows any user to sign up via the Company's referral portal and refer others using email or social media platforms. No paid subscription is required to participate – ‘freemium', ‘basic' and ‘pro' users can refer others. Both individuals and businesses can participate, and rewards include free minutes and free monthly subscriptions. For more details on the Never On Hold Again Club, including rewards, terms and conditions, please visit: https://www.syntheia.ai/the-never-on-hold-again-club . The program is available to users in all countries subject to local rules and regulations.
With user onboarding of approximately 10 minutes, businesses can sign up through a frictionless experience to take advantage of our AI technology without upfront costs - making it an ideal solution for startups and enterprises alike.
Once a business is subscribed, it can later elect to upgrade its service to a paid subscription.
"The growth we've seen in just the first two weeks of February is a testament to the increasing demand for AI-driven call management. Surpassing 1,000 subscribers ahead of schedule signals a paradigm shift in how businesses are embracing automation to enhance customer interactions" commented Paul Di Benedetto Chief Technology Officer of Syntheia AI.
Flexible Plans and Pricing: Syntheia's Three Pricing Models
AssistantNLP's Receptionist service is available today to customers in three pricing tiers:
Please access https://www.syntheia.ai/pricing for more details on each pricing tier.
Investor Night, Vaughan, ON – February 20, 2025 – 6:30 p.m.
The Company will be holding an investor night on February 20, 2025, at Venu Event Space in Vaughan, Ontario at 6:30 p.m. Shareholders and interested parties are welcome to attend the event where management will be providing a corporate overview and will be demonstrating Syntheia technologies and discussing the future technology roadmap for the platform.
To RSVP for the event, please email: rsvp@syntheia.ai
" We are excited about the opportunities and growth for Syntheia," commented Tony Di Benedetto, Chief Executive Officer of Syntheia. "I invite all shareholders and interested parties to attend our investor night in which we will be showcasing our platform and discuss the future roadmap of the Company "
Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, is pleased to announce the commercial launch of its groundbreaking product, AssistantNLP . This milestone marks a pivotal moment in the Company's journey as AssistantNLP becomes available to businesses worldwide, starting with its first service: the AI-Powered Receptionist .
Designed to enhance how businesses engage with their customers, our AI-Powered Receptionist leverages the power of natural language processing (NLP) to handle inbound calls with accuracy and efficiency. The service currently supports English, with additional languages planned for release in the near future, expanding its global accessibility.
Proven Impact:
Since its beta launch in June 2023, AssistantNLP's Receptionist service has been successfully deployed across multiple industries including automotive, manufacturing, distribution, logistics, hospitality, and finance. Clients such as Georgetown Hyundai, Campio Furniture, Palmieri Furniture and Streamline Canada have adopted our service benefiting from its seamless integration and high accuracy.
To date, AssistantNLP's Receptionist service has successfully processed approximately 1,000,000 conversations and earned praise from clients for its accuracy, responsiveness, and ability to integrate seamlessly with existing workflows. Early adopters of the Receptionist service have reported significant time and cost savings, along with improved customer satisfaction leading to cost reduction and increased profitability.
"For over a year at Georgetown Hyundai, Syntheia has managed our inbound calls, providing 24/7 support and ensuring we never miss a call. Syntheia has truly elevated our customer experience, setting new standards in responsiveness and leading to increased sales and customer satisfaction." – Connor Attrell, Manager, Georgetown Hyundai.
"At Campio Furniture, we are thrilled to be using Syntheia, which has enhanced customer engagement and streamlined our sales cycle since deployment. It was a breeze to implement, and we're excited to be at the forefront of this evolution, generating efficiencies and sales that might have been otherwise missed." – Vince Servello, President, Campio Furniture.
" Our mission is to make AI-driven customer interaction seamless and accessible for businesses of all sizes with a goal of 10,000 subscribers in 2025, " said Tony Di Benedetto, Chief Executive Officer of Syntheia. " With AssistantNLP's Receptionist service, we're delivering a solution that not only improves operational efficiency but also enhances the customer experience. Additionally, our clients have seen increased profitability and decreased expenses after adopting our service. "
Flexible Plans and Pricing:
With an onboarding time of under 10 minutes, businesses can sign up today through a frictionless experience to take advantage of our AI technology without upfront costs - making it an ideal solution for startups and enterprises alike.
AssistantNLP's Receptionist service is available today to customers in three pricing tiers:
Please access https://www.syntheia.ai/pricing for more details on each pricing tier. We are pleased to launch the Never On Hold Again Club , a referral program that rewards customers for sharing the power of AI-driven call handling. By referring businesses to Syntheia, customers can earn exclusive benefits while helping others elevate their customer service experience.
Businesses can sign up for the Receptionist service starting today by visiting www.Syntheia.ai . Our freemium model makes conversational AI technology accessible to everyone.
Looking Ahead:
Since August 2024 the Company's social media campaigns have achieved an increase in followers and over 40,000 impressions across multiple platforms, exceeding management's expectations, increasing brand awareness and strengthening our enterprise pipeline. These efforts will continue with a focus on platform subscriber acquisition. Management will be reporting further in this regard in the weeks ahead.
" Our platform is designed with a foundational open architecture, enabling Syntheia to deliver new services and provide open API technology for seamless integration with other platforms based on client needs, " stated Paul Di Benedetto, Chief Technology Officer of Syntheia. " This approach empowers us to rapidly incorporate the latest AI models, such as DeepSeek, OpenAI, Llama, and others, as they become commercially viable. "
With the platform built and commercially operating, the focus is on growing brand awareness, subscriber acquisition and sales growth.
Online Information Session:
We are inviting any interested party to join our management team for an online presentation on the commercial launch of AssistantNLP and the Company's outlook:
International dial-in numbers are available at https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kevaJ1NwLA .
Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, Syntheia, a Canadian leader in conversational AI SaaS, is pleased to announce the establishment of its new Advisory Board. The Advisory Board will collaborate with management and the board of directors to enhance the Company's strategic direction, provide expert guidance on its commercial initiatives, offer industry insights, and shape and accelerate innovations.
As the inaugural member of the Advisory Board, Syntheia welcomes Mr. John Kirk, a leader in the travel industry. The travel sector represents a potentially significant growth market for the Company's technology.
Mr. Kirk is currently Founder and Editor-In-Chief of TravelPulse Canada and TravelPulse Quebec based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He has been in the travel industry for over 25 years, working in the tour operator and aviation space with Porter Airlines, where he founded PorterEscapes.com, and Thomas Cook North America as SVP E-Commerce and Retail Distribution. He was responsible for some of Canada's legendary retail brands such as, The Last-Minute Club, Bel Air Travel, Avion Travel, and Algonquin Travel, covering on-line, store front, and call centre, with annual retail sales in excess of over 500 million dollars generated by a retail sales force of over 350 travel advisors across Canada. John is known throughout North America as a leading travel expert and has deep routed relationships crossing all spectrums, from front line sellers of travel to government dignitaries.
" I am extremely pleased and honoured to join Syntheia's Advisory Board, where I look forward to providing guidance as they explore opportunities within the travel and tourism space. The commercial opportunities for conversational AI in this space are incredible. I'm hopeful my years of experience and the relationships I have developed will assist them in achieving their goals ," commented Mr. Kirk who will begin his Advisory Board activities effective immediately.
Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Syntheia, commented: " We are privileged to welcome John as the founding member of our Advisory Board. His wealth of expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we finalize preparations for Syntheia's commercial launch in January 2025. The establishment of the Advisory Board is a key milestone in unlocking the full potential of Syntheia. We anticipate announcing additional industry leaders to join the Advisory Board in due course. "
For more information and to read customer testimonials, visit Syntheia.ai .
Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, Syntheia, a Canadian leader in conversational AI SaaS, is transforming customer service by delivering an innovative solution that uses natural language processing (NLP) to handle inbound telephone calls with virtual assistants. Since its beta launch in June 2023, Syntheia has processed over 750,000 conversations, bringing new levels of efficiency and engagement to businesses in diverse industries.
Companies like Georgetown Hyundai, Palmieri Furniture, Campio Furniture, and Pay N Go have all embraced Syntheia's platform, highlighting its positive impact on sales and customer satisfaction.
" The success of our customers highlights the potential of AI-driven customer service. Syntheia's platform was designed for easy setup and adoption. We are pleased to see the measurable impacts on sales and customer loyalty across our clients' businesses and the value we bring to our customers, " commented Syntheia's CEO, Tony Di Benedetto.
Customer Testimonials:
"For over a year at Georgetown Hyundai, Syntheia has managed our inbound calls, providing 24/7 support and ensuring we never miss a call. Syntheia has truly elevated our customer experience, setting new standards in responsiveness and leading to increased sales and customer satisfaction." – Connor Attrell, Manager, Georgetown Hyundai.
"By replacing our outdated telephone platform, Syntheia has enabled Palmieri Furniture to deliver seamless, uninterrupted customer engagement. This has strengthened brand loyalty and boosted sales, and we are happy to continue using Syntheia and would recommend it to any company." – Frank Palmieri, Palmieri Furniture.
"At Campio Furniture, we are thrilled to be using Syntheia, which has enhanced customer engagement and streamlined our sales cycle since deployment. It was a breeze to implement, and we're excited to be at the forefront of this evolution, generating efficiencies and sales that might have been otherwise missed." – Vince Servello, President, Campio Furniture.
"At Pay N Go, Syntheia provides 24/7 support by interacting with customers in real time. It is helping us understand and meet customer needs more effectively than ever." – Lino Lombardo, Pay N Go.
Syntheia has beta-tested with additional customers in multiple vertices, all of whom have been instrumental in refining our platform through real-world use.
We are now, more than ever, excited to bring our solution to market in January 2025, ensuring that businesses can stay responsive and connected to their customers 24/7 like never before.
For more information and to read customer testimonials, visit Syntheia.ai
Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, a Canadian leader in conversational AI, is pleased to announce that the Company's leadership team rang the bell to open the market in collaboration with the Canadian Securities Exchange to celebrate its successful listing under the symbol "SYAI".
" We look forward to great success through our partnership with the CSE as we commercially launch our conversational AI to the market. On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank everyone who has made this milestone happen, " commented Tony Di Benedetto, Chief Executive Officer at Syntheia.
The opening bell ceremony can be viewed on CSE TV here .
For more information, visit Syntheia.ai
Nanoveu positioned to accelerate growth in AI-driven edge semiconductor solutions
Nanoveu Limited ("Nanoveu" or the "Company") (ASX: NVU), following on from its announcements on 15 October 2024 and 22 November 2024, is pleased to announce the completion of its binding Share Sale Agreement regarding its 100% acquisition of Embedded A.I. Systems Pte. Ltd. (“EMASS”), a leading System-on-Chip (SoC) semiconductor design company, following shareholder approval and completion of due diligence4. This transaction marks a key strategic moment for Nanoveu and adds cutting edge semiconductor technology to its suite of commercial offerings.
Highlights
Financial G Strategic Rationale
Driving Innovation Under New Semiconductor Leadership
The acquisition is further reinforced with the major leadership addition at Nanoveu with the appointment of a semiconductor veteran, US-based Mark Goranson, to head the Company’s new semiconductor division (Nanoveu Semiconductor). Mr. Goranson drove hardware innovation for some of the world’s largest semiconductor companies and is experienced at forging strategic alliances. Mr Goranson will focus on integrating EMASS’s technology and accelerating commercialisation and partnerships.
Dr Mohamed Sabry Aly, Founder of EMASS, will remain involved with Nanoveu’s strategic vision, leading continued innovation in Nanoveu’s semiconductor and AI-driven technologies. Dr Aly brings a distinguished track record in hardware innovation, having led major semiconductor design initiatives, including a US$25 million project in Singapore and groundbreaking research at Stanford University that contributed to a US$75 million DARPA-funded program on emerging nanodevices.
Nanoveu Semiconductor CEO, Mark Goranson remarked:“With the current spade of AI technology coming from China, the underlying driver of these technologies underpins (SOC) offering. This will build market leadership for EMASS as we remain agnostic of current AI algorithms developed. We are seeking to redefine the limits of AI efficiency - 30 billion operations per second on just 2 milliwatts. That’s intelligence at the power level of a heartbeat. With up to 12 TOPs per watt, our ultra-low-power AI SoC is not just smaller and faster, in my opinion it’s the future of energy-efficient computing."
Competitive Landscape
By expanding into semiconductors, Nanoveu joins with notable ASX peers and international companies developing energy-efficient AI and edge computing hardware, an industry sector projected to see rapid growth due to the rising global demand for low-latency, high-performance devices. The EMASS acquisition positions Nanoveu alongside innovators driving ultra-low-power and edge-computing solutions such as Ambiq, Syntiant and ETA Compute.
Preliminary MLPerf Tiny v1.2 benchmarking of EMASS’s chipset underscores its strong performance, energy efficiency, and reliability, reflecting Nanoveu’s alignment with the next wave of AI and SoC innovation5. Its performance, energy efficiency, and reliability, highlights its capability to address ultra-low-power computing needs in this rapidly evolving sector.
BlinkLab Limited (ASX:BB1) (“BlinkLab”, or the “Company”), an innovative digital healthcare company developing AI-powered smartphone technology to transform the autism and ADHD diagnostic markets, is pleased to announce that North Shore Pediatric Therapy (“NSPT”) is joining our US clinical study. NSPT is the second US-based site to on-board for the 100-patient initial phase of the registrational study. Enrolment from the NSPT-site is expected to commence in the coming weeks.
NSPT was selected for this study due to its extensive expertise in administering the ADOS-2 diagnostic tool, which is widely recognized as the gold standard for autism diagnosis. Their experienced neuropsychology team specializes in conducting comprehensive, play-based assessments that evaluate social, emotional, and communication behaviors, ensuring precise and reliable autism diagnoses. As part of our US registrational study, NSPT’s use of the ADOS-2 will serve as a critical benchmark for standard-of-care comparisons, helping validate the effectiveness of our Blinklab Dx 1 test.
In addition to their clinical expertise, NSPT provides access to a diverse population of children throughout the Chicago area, which is an essential factor in ensuring the study reflects a broad range of backgrounds and developmental profiles. Their ability to recruit children as young as 18 months old is particularly valuable for the BlinkLab study, as our mission is to enable early diagnosis and improve long-term outcomes for children with autism. With a strong track record in early intervention and autism diagnostics, NSPT’s participation enhances the study’s robustness, credibility, and real-world applicability, ultimately contributing to the advancement of Blinklab’s more accurate and accessible autism screening tool.
Trade tensions dominated the macroeconomic landscape this week, impacting the tech sector.
US President Donald Trump's confirmation of tariffs against Canada and Mexico resulted in significant market losses on Monday (February 3) before negotiations led to temporary delays in their implementation.
Uncertainties are ongoing, but investors remained resilient, seizing opportunities in the face of volatility as Big Tech earnings reports drove fluctuations in the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) and S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX).
Meanwhile, the cooling labor market and declining global inflation painted a complex economic picture.
Read on to learn more about how these events impacted the tech sector.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ:AMD) reported its Q4 and full-year financial results on Tuesday (February 4), revealing US$7.66 billion in quarterly revenue and earnings per share of US$1.09, both above estimates.
For Q1 of this year, the company is forecasting revenue of about US$7.1 billion.
However, data center sales, which were up 69 percent year-on-year to US$3.86 billion, missed projections of US$4.14 billion. AMD shares opened over 9 percent lower on Wednesday (February 5) on the news.
CEO Lisa Su is predicting a decline in data center sales of roughly 7 percent in Q1 due to seasonal fluctuations and increased competition in the GPU space. Shares of AMD closed down 5.47 percent for the week.
Qualcomm’s (NASDAQ:AVGO) results for its first fiscal quarter of 2025, also surpassed figures projected by analysts They show quarterly revenue of US$11.7 billion and a profit of US$3.41 per share.
The company’s automotive sector outperformed others in its CDMA technologies segment, with 61 percent year-on-year growth in revenue. Comparatively, phone-related sales increased just 13 percent, to US$7.57 billion.
CFO Akash Palkhiwala said the company expects the overall smartphone market to be either flat in 2025, or increase in the low single digits, which is in line with projections from analyst firm IDC.
His comments preceded a drop in Qualcomm’s share price of over 4.5 percent on Thursday (February 6) morning. Shares of the company are down 0.57 percent this week as a whole.
The departure of one of Qualcomm’s biggest customers, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), adds a layer of complexity to the company's outlook in 2025. Apple has used Qualcomm’s modem chip in the iPhone since 2011, but is working to replace that component with an in-house version. Apple’s overhaul of its more affordable model, the iPhone SE, is reportedly slated for release later this month, and will be the first with an Apple-made modem.
Chip designer Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) unveiled financial results for its third fiscal quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, revealing 19 percent annual revenue growth to US$983 million for the quarter.
The rise was driven by increased adoption of Armv9 architecture, increased usage of Arm-based chips in data centers and market expansion for smart sensors. During the company’s earnings call, CFO and Executive Vice President Jason E. Child suggested that Arm is gaining a larger share of the smartphone chip market thanks to its advanced technology and strategic partnerships, even if the overall market is not growing as quickly as expected.
Shares of Arm opened 6.5 percent lower on Thursday, but ended the week ahead by 5.5 percent.
Cloud providers Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) also reported their earnings this week, both highlighting capacity constraints as impediments to higher revenue.
Alphabet's Q4 and full-year financial results, shared on Tuesday, show that the company's revenue for the quarter reached US$96.5 billion, slightly below analysts' projections of US$96.67 billion.
Quarterly sales reached US$81.6 billion compared to the US$82.8 billion projected by analysts for Bloomberg. Earnings per share were marginally higher than what analysts were expecting at US$2.15 compared to US$2.13.
Cloud revenue was US$11.96 billion, up 30 percent year-on-year, but missing expectations of US$12.2 billion.
At the same time, the company announced US$75 billion in capital expenditure in 2025, with 11 data centers planned to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, fueling growing concerns that expenses might outpace revenue.
Traders sent shares down over 7 percent in extended trading.
In an earnings call that followed, CFO Anat Ashkenazi alluded to capacity constraints as one reason for the downshift in cloud revenue, a sentiment that was shared by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.
Amazon’s sales for Q4 2024 that beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday, boosted by a strong performance in its retail business, but revenue from the company’s cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS), fell short.
AWS revenue rose by 19 percent year-on-year to US$28.79 billion, slightly below the US$28.87 billion projected by LSEG analysts. Total revenue was US$187.8 billion compared with the average analyst estimate of US$187.3 billion.
On an upbeat note, earnings per share came in at US$1.86 per share, compared with expectations of US$1.49.
Amazon was the last of the market’s three major cloud providers to report its earnings, and its results, like those of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet, showed slower cloud revenue growth and greater CAPEX spending in 2025 than analysts had anticipated; during an earnings webcast, Amazon CRO Brian Olsavsky said the company will increase CAPEX spending to US$100 billion in 2025, primarily to support AWS, “including to support demand for our AI services, as well as tech infrastructure to support our North America and international segments.”
Shares of Amazon pulled back by over 2.5 percent in extended trading on Thursday afternoon, and fell as low as US$228.06 on Friday (February 7), 4.84 percent lower than Thursday’s intraday high ahead of the report's release.
Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), formerly known as MicroStrategy, announced its Q4 2024 financial results this week as well, revealing a continued focus on Bitcoin amid a mixed financial performance.
The company reported total revenue of US$120.7 million for the period, a 3 percent decrease year-on-year and a slight miss on analysts' expectations of US$123 million. While Strategy's current subscription billings rose by 57 percent year-on-year, the tech firm's overall software revenue declined by 3 percent during that time.
Strategy's results also show it has been making significant moves to solidify its position in the Bitcoin market. It currently holds 471,107 Bitcoins, acquired through a US$20 billion investment.
To further emphasize its commitment to Bitcoin, the company has introduced new key performance indicators, including BTC yield (74.3 percent in 2024), BTC gain (40,538 Bitcoins for 2024) and BTC $ gain (US$13.1 billion for 2024).
SoftBank Group (OTC Pink:SOBKY,TSE:9984) continues to position itself to capitalize on the transformative potential of AI, making a major investment and a potential acquisition this week.
On Monday, it made another massive commitment to OpenAI, pledging an annual investment of US$3 billion in OpenAI's services. This follows reports last week of SoftBank's commitment to lead a US$40 billion funding round for OpenAI, which recently added a groundbreaking AI agent, Deep Research, to its product lineup.
Deep Research is reportedly capable of conducting multi-step research tasks online to generate comprehensive reports on par with human analysts. It is powered by the company’s advanced o3 model.
The investment is part of a broader strategic partnership between SoftBank and OpenAI, which have formed a joint venture called SB OpenAI Japan to market OpenAI's enterprise technology to major Japanese companies.
Later, on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that SoftBank was in talks to acquire Ampere Computing, a startup backed by Oracle that makes processors for data center machinery based on Arm’s architecture.
The deal would value Ampere at US US$6.5 billion, according to sources for Bloomberg.
Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that antitrust regulators in China may be preparing to open an investigation into Apple's policies and fees. Sources told the news outlet that regulators are concerned about Apple’s “unreasonably high” fees and the company’s policy of barring third-party app stores and payment methods.
This is the latest challenge for Apple’s business in China. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Apple has lost ground in the country’s smartphone market as sales of local brands ramp up.
The iPhone maker had a volatile trading week, and closed down 1.15 percent on Friday.
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is one of the latest technological breakthroughs in the artificial intelligence space. But what is ChatGPT, and can you invest in OpenAI?
This emerging technology is representative of a niche subsector of the AI industry known as generative AI — systems that can generate text, images or sounds in response to prompts given by users.
Precedence Research expects the global AI market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1 percent to reach US$3.68 trillion by 2034. Just how much of an impact OpenAI’s ChatGPT will have on this space is hard to predict, but Fortune Business Insights estimates that the total market revenue of generative AI will see a CAGR of 39.6 percent through 2032, increasing from US$67.18 billion last year to US$967.65 billion in 2032.
In September 2024, Reuters reported that OpenAI is planning a restructuring that would see the non-profit become a for-profit company in order to make it "more attractive to investors." The non-profit OpenAI will still exist on its own and have a minority stake in the for-profit company. CEO Sam Altman will also receive an equity position in the new for-profit OpenAI. The company is planning to make this transition in 2025.
OpenAI completed a new round of funding totaling US$6.6 billion in early October projected to bring its valuation to more than US$157 billion. Tech giants NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) took part in the funding round.
Many investors are wondering if it's possible to invest in ChatGPT stock, and if there are other ways to invest in generative AI. Here the Investing News Network (INN) answers those questions and more, shedding light on this new landscape.
Created by San Francisco-based tech lab OpenAI, ChatGPT is a generative AI software application that uses a machine learning technique called reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF) to emulate human-written conversations based on a large range of user prompts. This kind of software is better known as an AI chatbot.
ChatGPT learns language by training on texts gleaned from across the internet, including online encyclopedias, books, academic journals, news sites and blogs. Based on this training, the AI chatbot generates text by making predictions about which words (or tokens) can be strung together to produce the most suitable response.
More than a million people engaged with ChatGPT within the first week of its launch for free public testing on November 30, 2022. The introduction of ChatGPT quickly ushered in a new era in the tech industry.
“With the launch of ChatGPT late in 2022, the true scale of its disruptive potential was more realized across the world in 2023,” said Naseem Husain, senior vice president and exchange-traded fund (ETF) strategist at Horizons ETFs, in an interview with the Investing News Network. “Its success has sparked a wave of generative and chat AI models, from Midjourney to Grok.”
Based on this success, OpenAI created a more powerful version of the ChatGPT system called GPT-4, which was released in March 2023. This iteration of ChatGPT can accept visual inputs, is much more precise and can display a higher level of expertise in various subjects. Because of this, GPT-4 can describe images in vivid detail and ace standardized tests.
Unlike its predecessor, GPT-4 doesn't have any time limits on what information it can access; however, AI researcher and professor Dr. Oren Etzioni has said that the chatbot is still terrible at discussing the future and generating new ideas. It also hasn't lost its tendency to deliver incorrect information with too high a degree of confidence.
Further improving on its product, in May 2024 OpenAI launched Chat GPT-4o, with the o standing for omni. OpenAI describes GPT-4o as "a step towards much more natural human-computer interaction—it accepts as input any combination of text, audio, image, and video and generates any combination of text, audio, and image outputs."
This version has done away with the lagging response time afflicting GPT-4. This proves especially helpful for producing immediate translations during conversations between speakers of different languages. It also allows users to interrupt the chatbot to pose a new query to modify responses.
More recently, in December 2024, OpenAI introduced ChatGPT Pro subscriptions targeting engineers and academics. For US$200 monthly, users have nearly unlimited access to all ChatGPT models and tools.
The ChatGPT 3.5 and ChatGPT-4 platforms are free to use, and can be accessed via the web. Those with an iPhone or iPad can also use ChatGPT through an app, and an Android version launched in July 2023. OpenAI also launched a paid subscription, ChatGPT Plus for business use, in August 2023. ChatGPT Plus gives users access to GPT-4 and the newest iteration GPT-4o.
The Stargate Project is an AI joint venture focused on building new AI infrastructure in the US through US$500 billion in investments. It was announced on January 21, 2025.
Stargate’s initial funding is coming from OpenAI, Japanese multinational investment firm SoftBank, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and UAE-based technology fund MGX. In addition to OpenAI and Oracle, Stargate’s technology partners include Microsoft, NVIDIA, and British semiconductor and software design company Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM).Newly re-elected US President Trump unveiled Stargate during a press conference at the White House highlighting the importance of investment in US AI infrastructure. During the announcement, OpenAI’s Altman, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son credited President Trump’s return to office as a major catalyst in making Stargate a reality. The construction of data centers for the Stargate Project are already underway in Texas, according to Ellison.
Over the years, Microsoft has reportedly invested nearly US$14 billion in OpenAI to help the small tech firm create its ultra-powerful AI chatbot.
As for how Microsoft could benefit from its investment in OpenAI, OpenAI officially licensed its technologies to Microsoft in 2020 in a then-exclusive partnership. Indeed, Pitchbook has described the deal as an “unprecedented milestone” for generative AI technology. Since then, Microsoft has made good use of OpenAI’s technology in developing new advancement in its Azure cloud computing business.
However, the relationship between the two has changed in recent months.
Notably, Microsoft is not a financier of the Stargate Project joint venture, and is instead just described as a technology partner. According to OpenAI’s press release, the new joint venture builds on its existing partnership with Microsoft.
Microsoft’s lack of a funding role in Stargate led some to wonder if the trillion-dollar tech firm had soured on its relationship with OpenAI. This conclusion was understandable given reports that Microsoft refused to make a bigger contribution than the US$750 million it invested during the OpenAI US$6.6 billion funding round in October.
Additionally, Microsoft changed the contract between the two companies and is no longer the exclusive cloud provider for OpenAI, but has the right of first refusal for deals the AI firm may make with other cloud companies.
As Bloomberg technology reporter Dina Bass explained, Microsoft stands to benefit from its role as a technology partner without having to invest a dime into the project.
“Microsoft views the revised contract with OpenAI as advantageous, according to people familiar with the company’s thinking. The software giant retains its share of OpenAI’s revenue and is the largest investor in a company that may now become even more valuable — though the size of that stake could change as the startup works to restructure as a for-profit,” wrote Bass. “And Microsoft also still has access to OpenAI models, even if they’re trained in a data center funded by Softbank or Oracle.”
DIA TV / Shutterstock
OpenAI was founded in 2015 by Altman, its current CEO, as well as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and other big-name investors, such as venture capitalist Peter Thiel and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman. Musk left his position on OpenAI's board of directors in 2018 to focus on Tesla and its pursuit of autonomous vehicle technology.
A few days after ChatGPT became available for public testing, Musk took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say, “ChatGPT is scary good. We are not far from dangerously strong AI.” That same day, he announced that X had shut the door on OpenAI’s access to its database so it could no longer use it for RLHF training.
His reason: “OpenAI was started as open-source & non-profit. Neither are still true.”
Furthering his feud with OpenAI, Musk filed a lawsuit against the company in March 2024 for an alleged breach of contract. The crux of his complaint was that OpenAI has broken the "founding agreement" made between the founders (Altman, Greg Brockman and himself) that the company would remain a non-profit. Altman and OpenAI have denied there was such an agreement and that Musk was keen on an eventual for-profit structure.
Musk dropped the lawsuit three months later without giving a reason, reported Reuters. The day before he dropped the lawsuit, he reacted to the news that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is partnering with OpenAI to incorporate ChatGPT with Apple devices. On X, Musk declared, "If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS (operating system)level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation.” It should be noted that OpenAI has said queries completed on Apple devices will not be stored by OpenAI. By August 2024, Musk had resumed his litigation in federal court.
It seems that the US government also has questions about the restructuring of the private company and the involvement of tech giant Microsoft, as reported by Bloomberg. In early January 2025, the Financial Press also reported the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has raised questions about the potential anti-trust violations in the newly emerging AI technology space arising from Microsoft's partnership with and investments in OpenAI.
Of course, Musk took to X to weigh in on the Stargate Project, suggesting OpenAI and its partners don’t actually have the US$500 million they’ve pledged to invest. Sam Altman was quick to reply, telling Musk he’s mistaken and inviting him to visit their data center under construction in Texas.However, Musk is not alone in his skepticism. For example, Atreides Management Chief Investment Office Gavin Baker also questioned the deal on X. “Stargate is a great name but the $500b is a ridiculous number and no one should take it seriously,” said Baker, backing up his statement by explaining the financial positions of each of the partners. “Nowhere close to $500b. Everyone should just start issuing press releases for $1 trillion AI projects,” he added.
While ChatGPT has served as a major step forward in generative AI technology, there are many technical and ethical concerns with the program that have emerged since it launched, including fears over job destruction and targeted disinformation campaigns.
Accuracy of information in ChatGPT's answers is not guaranteed. Its selection of which words to string together are actually predictions — not as fallible as mere guesses, but still fallible. Even the 4.0 version is “still is not fully reliable (it “hallucinates” facts and makes reasoning errors),” says the company, which emphasizes that users should exercise caution when employing the technology.
Indeed, ChatGPT's failings can have dangerous real-life consequences. Among other negative applications, the tech can be used to spread misinformation, carry out phishing email scams or write malicious code.
There’s also the fear among teachers that the technology is leading to an unwelcome rise in academic dishonesty, with students using ChatGPT to write essays or complete their homework.
“Teachers and school administrators have been scrambling to catch students using the tool to cheat, and they are fretting about the havoc ChatGPT could wreak on their lesson plans,” writes New York Times tech columnist Kevin Roose.
Many lawsuits against OpenAI have emerged as well. Multiple news outlets, including the the New York Times, have launched copyright lawsuits against OpenAI, and some of the plaintiffs are also seeking damages from the private tech firm’s very public partner Microsoft.
Additionally, the Authors Guild, which represents a group of prominent authors, launched a class-action lawsuit against OpenAI that is calling for a licensing system that would allow authors to opt out of having their books used to train AI, and would require AI companies to pay for the material they do use.
In October, OpenAI researcher Suchir Balaji blew the whistle on the company, reporting that the firm was violating US copyright laws. He died one month later in what was ruled a suicide, but the investigation is still open.
Cybersecurity risks are also a concern for ChatGPT users, and recent events along these lines add validity to Musk's warning. For one, in 2024 ChatGPT for macOS was discovered to be breaching Apple's security rules by storing data as plain text rather than encryption, making it possible for other apps to access.
What about the long-term goals for OpenAI and ChatGPT? For most of the tech leaders in this space, the end game is artificial general intelligence (AGI) — a system that can perform any function the human brain can, including self-teaching, abstract thinking and understanding cause and effect.
As uptake increases, AI technology is taking over the role of humans and will likely continue doing so in a number of fields, from content creation and customer service to transcription and translation services, and even in graphic design, software engineering and paralegal fields.
In addition to Microsoft's use of the ChatGPT technology as part of Copilot, other companies are working with OpenAI to incorporate the technology into their platforms, including Canva, Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL), Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), Intercom, Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Scale, Stripe and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK).
For 2025, OpenAI is focusing on developing agentic AI capabilities into its ChatGPT platform. Agentic AI, a part of the evolution towards AGI, involves AI systems and models that can act autonomously and complete tasks without much human guidance. Early in January, OpenAI announced the rollout of new task features for ChatGPT Pro, Plus and Teams users. While still in the beta stage, these features allow users to schedule future tasks to be completed by ChatGPT, such as a weekly news brief or reminders about important meetings.
OpenAI first debuted its foray into agentic AI in September 2024 with the introduction of ChatGPT o1, stating "We've developed a new series of AI models designed to spend more time thinking before they respond." The release of the next iteration of this model, ChatGPT o3 mini, is anticipated for 2025.
OpenAI is planning to transition to a for-profit company in 2025. “As we enter 2025, we will have to become more than a lab and a startup — we have to become an enduring company,” stated the press release. “The world is moving to build out a new infrastructure of energy, land use, chips, data centers, data, AI models, and AI systems for the 21st century economy. We seek to evolve in order to take the next step in our mission.”
However, the company can expect to face obstacles to its transition from not only Elon Musk but its other competitors including Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), and the complexity of its partnership with Microsoft.
The recent release of Chinese startup DeepSeek’s AI assistant may pose an even bigger problem for OpenAI and the US tech industry as a whole. In what tech gurus like Marc Andreesen call AI’s Sputnik moment, DeepSeek unseated ChatGPT as the most downloaded free app in the Apple App Store, at reportedly a fraction of the cost. For reference, in 1957 the Soviets launched Sputnik, the earth’s first artificial satellite, beating out the United States and sparking a Cold War space exploration race between the two nations.
The DeepSeek launch set off a significant sell off in technology stocks on January 27, 2025, especially among the Magnificent Seven members, including NVIDIA, Microsoft and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL).
OpenAI stock is not currently publicly traded, but following the recent move to restructure the company from a non-profit to a for-profit entity, an initial public offering (IPO) may be in the works for 2025. For now, investors can gain exposure through related tech companies discussed here.
While most companies specializing in generative AI remain in the venture capital stage, there are plenty of AI stocks for those interested in the space. INN's article 5 Canadian Artificial Intelligence Stocks, ASX AI Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies, and 12 Generative AI Stocks to Watch as ChatGPT Soars includes some examples.
Other than companies directly tied to generative AI technology, which stocks are likely to get a boost from generative AI advancements?
There are several verticals in the tech industry with indirect exposure to AI chatbot technology, such as semiconductors, network equipment providers, cloud providers, central processing unit manufacturers and internet of things.
Some of the publicly traded companies in these verticals include:
Investors who don’t like to put all their eggs in one basket can check out these 5 Artificial Intelligence ETFs. And if you’re looking for a more general overview of the market, INN has you covered with How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence. You can also take a look back at the market in 2024 with our AI Market 2024 Year-End Review, or read projections for AI this year in our AI Market Forecast: 3 Top Trends that will Affect AI in 2025. Generative AI is also a major theme in the Top 10 Emerging Technologies to Watch.
OpenAI raised US$17.9 billion over 10 funding rounds from 2016 to November 2024.
Top investors include technology investment firm Thrive Capital, venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and revolutionary technology investment firm Founders Fund.
OpenAI has a market valuation of US$157 billion as of October 2024. The company’s 2023 revenue had reached US$2 billion mark in December 2023 to join the ranks of Google and Meta. OpenAI's annualized revenue reached US$3.4 billion in May 2024.
ChatGPT’s distributed computing infrastructure depends upon powerful servers with multiple graphics processing units (GPUs). High-performance NVIDIA GPU chips are preferred for this application as they also provide excellent Compute Unified Device Architecture support.
DeepSeek is a Chinese AI company that launched new AI-driven, open-source language models known as DeepSeek-V3 and DeepSeek-R1 into the market in January 2025. Reuters reports that "the training of DeepSeek-V3 required less than $6 million worth of computing power from Nvidia H800 chips."
DeepSeek-R1 is designed to compete with the performance of OpenAI-o1 across math, code, and reasoning tasks.
A University of Florida study from 2023 highlighted the potential for advanced language models such as ChatGPT to accurately predict movements in the stock market using sentiment analysis.
During the course of the study, ChatGPT outperformed traditional sentiment analysis methods, and the finance professors conducting the research concluded that “incorporating advanced language models into the investment decision-making process can yield more accurate predictions and enhance the performance of quantitative trading strategies.”
In November 2024, Altman confirmed that ChatGPT-5 wouldn't likely hit the market until later in 2025 as the company switched its focus to ChatGPT o1 and its successors.
Previously, OpenAI filed a trademark application for ChatGPT-5 in mid-July 2023, which hinted that the next iteration of the generative AI technology is currently under development. There were rumors the company planned to complete training for ChatGPT-5 by the end of 2023, but this did not materialize.
PC Guide noted in April 2024 that Sam Altman had teased an “amazing new model this year" in an interview on the Lex Fridman podcast. The following month, tech writer Suswati Basu shared in a blog that OpenAI confirmed that a new model is in the works, and she predicted an expected release in late 2024 or early 2025.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2023.
The artificial intelligence (AI) landscape shifted dramatically this week with the emergence of DeepSeek, a Chinese startup that's challenging the status quo. Tech stocks tumbled in response, as did cryptocurrencies.
Meanwhile, Big Tech companies offered a mixed bag in their quarterly earnings reports.
Read on to learn more about the biggest technology stories this week.
DeepSeek, a Chinese AI startup, shook the tech world on Monday (January 27) after its latest model, called DeepSeek-R1, became the Apple Store’s most popular free app over the weekend.
DeepSeek-R1 is a reportedly cost-effective and open-source AI model that rivals OpenAI's o1 in reasoning abilities. It emergence has raised questions about the competitive landscape of the rapidly evolving AI industry, and caused a sharp downturn in tech stocks, including a historic single-day market cap loss for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).
Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) also saw heavy losses, and the Nasdaq-100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) and S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) both declined during the tech selloff.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) saw smaller decreases. Chipmakers Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDQ:AMD) also suffered declines, although Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) gained.
The news about DeepSeek has also sparked reactions from industry leaders like Sam Altman. Politicians have commented as ell, highlighting concerns about US competitiveness and prompting an investigation into whether DeepSeek managed to acquire high-end chips that the US has tried to restrict foreign access to.
Speaking at the House Republican Conference in Miami, Florida, on Monday, US President Donald Trump said DeepSeek’s release should be a “wakeup call” for US industries to be “laser-focused on competing to win.”
Some analysts and investors see this development as validation of AI's potential, predicting increased ROI for companies using AI, a mid-cycle efficiency gain and further progress toward innovation. “The Jevon’s Paradox strikes again!” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella tweeted on Sunday (January 26), referring to the theory that greater efficiency in the use of any given resource — AI computing, in this case — can result in increased demand for that resource.
Reports surfaced midweek that DeepSeek may have used data or models derived from OpenAI's technology. Researchers for NewsGuard also reported that DeepSeek’s capabilities may have been overstated, given its poor performance on news-related queries and its susceptibility to jailbreaking that allows for malicious outputs.
Markets stabilized as Big Tech's earnings reports were released and as the US Federal Reserve signaled that inflation remains under control and that labor market is “not a source of significant inflation pressures.”
NVIDIA, however, was not able to recoup its losses and ended the week down 3.82 percent. Oracle and Advanced Micro also finished the week in the red, while Broadcom, TSM, Arm and Palantir closed up between 4 and 12 percent.
Panic selling gripped the cryptocurrency market as well on Monday as investors reacted to DeepSeek headlines.
Bitcoin, which reached around US$106,400 on Saturday (January 25), tumbled to US$98,380 just ahead of Monday’s opening bell. The selloff slashed the crypto sector's market cap by over 6 percent to below US$3.5 trillion.
Market sentiment, however, appears to have stabilized. The latest Bloomberg Markets Live survey indicates that investors believe these developments will have a limited impact on the “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks.
Galxe co-founder Charles Wayn also suggested in a Monday email to the Investing News Network that DeepSeek’s emergence could ultimately be a positive development for crypto in the long term.
Bitcoin showed early signs of recovery before the Fed decided to leave rates unchanged on Wednesday (January 29). It retook US$105,000 on Wednesday after Chair Jerome Powell delivered a positive assessment of the labor market, but remained rangebound, failing to break US$106,000 and sliding back to just over US$102,00 as the market wrapped on Friday (January 31). Tariffs imposed by Trump are scheduled to go into effect on Saturday (February 1), leaving the near-term trajectory of the stock market — and risk-on assets like crypto — uncertain.
This week also brought quarterly earnings reports from major tech companies.
ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) was the first to report, and saw its share price rise after it beat analysts' predictions for earnings per share (EPS), revenue and its sales forecast for the first quarter of 2025.
The company reported EPS of 6.85 euros, exceeding the expected 6.68 euros, and quarterly revenue of 9.2 billion euros, surpassing the estimated 9 billion euros. Q1 2025 sales are projected to be between 7.5 billion and 8 billion euros, with net sales for the year expected to reach between 30 and 35 billion euros.
Also sharing their latest results this past week Meta, Microsoft and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).
Microsoft reported a strong performance that beat estimates, but offered a revenue forecast for Q1 that came in below expectations, resulting in a more than 5 percent drop in its share price on Thursday (January 30) morning.
Meta also outperformed analysts' projections and predicted revenue of around US$40 billion for Q1, along with significant investments in AI; however, the market had a better reaction to Meta’s results, sending its share price up after hours. Meta closed the week ahead by nearly 10 percent, while Microsoft is down 2.2 percent for the week.
Tesla’s EPS and revenue for Q4 came up short, but vehicle production and delivery surpassed estimates, and the company anticipates increased vehicle sales in 2025, supported by key initiatives like cheaper models, unsupervised Full Self-Driving and the launch of a robotaxi business later this year. Production of the Cybertruck, which is expected to be eligible for the Inflation Reduction Act consumer tax credit, is now set to begin toward the end of the year.
Tesla shares are up 2.45 percent for the week.
On Thursday, Apple's Q1 2025 results beat revenue estimates with quarterly revenue of US$124.3 billion, a 4 percent annual increase. EPS rose 10 percent from last year to US$2.40, but iPhone sales declined compared to last year and fell short of estimates at US$69.1 billion, largely due to a loss of market share in China. The company projected that revenue will grow in the low to mid-single digits in Q1 and closed the week up 5.32 percent.
Artificial Intelligence software companyRocketBoots Limited (ASX:ROC) (RocketBoots or the Company), is pleased to provide an update on activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2024 (the Quarter) focused on delivering its AI & cloud based SaaS platform to enable enterprise retail and retail banking businesses to continually adapt their In-Person channels to rapidly changing customer behaviour. The platform enables these businesses to fundamentally transform their performance in workforce management, customer service, and loss prevention.
Highlights
Key Customer Contracts Won
Major Australian Retailer
RocketBoots confirms a contract extension with a major Australian retailer, as released to the ASX on 6 December 2024, which continues a 7-year partnership providing critical software across its Australian locations. Over this time, the Company has established opportunities to optimise operations, as well as integrate RocketBoots technology with other retailer systems further enhancing the customers ability to leverage value across its operations.
Importantly, RocketBoots has continued to demonstrate a sustainable return on investment that underpins its commercial model where the Company is now building momentum and scaling the business to secure a share in the billion-dollar global retail, grocery and banking markets.
