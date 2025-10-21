SynOx Therapeutics Strengthens Board of Directors with Leading Experts in Commercialisation and Corporate Development Amid Continued Corporate Progress

SynOx Therapeutics Limited ("SynOx"), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing emactuzumab for Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumours (TGCT), today announced the appointments of Charles "Chip" R. Romp and Tom J. Heyman to its Board of Directors. These appointments further align SynOx's business with its forward strategy as the company nears topline data for emactuzumab and continues its focus on regulatory and commercial activities. In August 2025, SynOx completed enrollment in the Phase 3 TANGENT clinical trial; topline data are expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Ray Barlow, Chief Executive Officer of SynOx Therapeutics, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Chip and Tom to SynOx. Chip brings an exceptional depth of commercial leadership to the Board, with a proven track record of building launch organisations, establishing new oncology standards of care, and driving lifecycle expansion across multiple blockbuster brands at Seagen and Genentech. Tom is one of the most accomplished corporate development leaders in our industry, with nearly four decades experience guiding transformational partnerships, licensing deals, and global strategic growth initiatives at Johnson & Johnson."

"Together, their complementary expertise significantly strengthens SynOx's readiness for commercialisation, partnering, and other strategic pathways as we continue to advance emactuzumab's late-stage clinical program and prepare for the milestones ahead. I would also like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Jon Edwards, who has stepped off the Board, for his invaluable contributions and guidance during an important period of SynOx's growth."

New Board Appointees

  • Charles "Chip" R. Romp is a seasoned oncology commercial executive with more than 25 years of experience leading U.S. and global launches and lifecycle strategies. He currently serves as President & CEO of Secura Bio and previously was EVP, U.S. Commercial at Seagen, where he was a member of the Executive Committee and helped lead the launch and commercial growth of Adcetris ® , Padcev ® , Tukysa ® , and Tivdak ® . Earlier, he spent 12 years at Genentech in senior oncology and immunology roles, including as National Sales Director for Avastin ® and Rituxan ® . He also serves on the Board of Minds and Assembly.
  • Tom Heyman is joining the SynOx Board as Bioqube Ventures' representative. He spent 37 years at Johnson & Johnson, including as President of JJDC (Johnson & Johnson Development Corporation) and Global Head of Business Development at Janssen, where he led and oversaw major licensing, M&A, and strategic collaborations. He currently serves on the boards of Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL), Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN), Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO), and IMEC.

SynOx Progress and Near-Term Milestones
In August 2025, SynOx completed enrollment in TANGENT, its global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled registrational Phase 3 trial of emactuzumab in TGCT patients who are not amenable to or would not benefit from surgery. Top-line data are expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Emactuzumab previously received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for TGCT, reflecting the seriousness of the disease and the unmet medical need.

Based on clinical work to date, SynOx believes that emactuzumab represents a next-generation therapeutic option with the potential to address key patient needs by offering an effective, short-course treatment with rapid onset and a durable response — enabling individuals with TGCT to better manage their disease and move forward with their lives.

About TGCT and Emactuzumab
TGCT is a rare, locally aggressive tumour of the synovium, tendon sheaths, and bursa membranes that can cause substantial pain, stiffness, reduced mobility, and diminished quality of life; more than 50% of diffuse TGCT cases recur within three years after surgery.

Emactuzumab is a humanised monoclonal antibody targeting CSF-1R, designed to inhibit and deplete macrophages in tumour tissue; in clinical studies it has shown rapid tumour reduction, functional improvement, and a manageable safety profile in TGCT.

Additional details on TANGENT are available at ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT05417789).

About SynOx Therapeutics
SynOx Therapeutics Limited is a Dublin, Oxford and Philadelphia-based, late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing emactuzumab, a next-generation, best-in-class monoclonal antibody against CSF-1R, for the treatment of Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumour (TGCT) and other CSF-1-related and macrophage-driven disorders. SynOx is led by an experienced team of industry professionals with a successful track record of developing and bringing products to commercialization. The company is backed by a strong syndicate of premier life science investors including Forbion, Gilde Healthcare, HealthCap, Bioqube Ventures, and Medicxi.

Contacts:
SynOx Therapeutics
Ray Barlow
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +44 (0) 208 058 5619
Email: enquiries@synoxtherapeutics.com


