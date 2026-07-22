Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026

Registration Now Open for September Investor Day

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced it will report results for the third quarter fiscal year 2026 on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, after market close. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review its financial results and business outlook.

Synopsys headquarters in Sunnyvale, Calif.

Financial and other statistical information to be discussed on this conference call will be available on the corporate website at www.investor.synopsys.com immediately before the call. A live webcast will also be available on this site. Participants should access the live webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast replay will be available beginning August 26, 2026, at approximately 5:00 p.m. PT. The replay will be available until Synopsys announces its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 results.

The company will hold an Investor Day in New York City on September 30, 2026, featuring presentations and a question-and-answer session. Registration for in-person and virtual attendance is now available on the corporate website at www.investor.synopsys.com. 

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems, enabling customers to rapidly innovate AI-powered products. We deliver industry-leading silicon design, IP, simulation and analysis solutions, and design services. We partner closely with our customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at www.synopsys.com

© 2026 Synopsys, Inc. All rights reserved. Synopsys, Ansys, the Synopsys and Ansys logos, and other Synopsys trademarks are available at https://www.synopsys.com/company/legal/trademarks-brands.html. Other company or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:
Christine Salvi-Sullivan
Synopsys, Inc.
(650) 584-1901

Editorial Contact:
Cara Walker
Synopsys, Inc.
650-584-5000
corp-pr@synopsys.com

Synopsys

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synopsys-announces-earnings-release-date-for-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2026-302832399.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

SynopsysSNPSNASDAQ: SNPS
SNPS
The Conversation (0)
ProPhase Labs Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024, and Highlights Significant Progress in its Strategic Initiatives. - Updated

ProPhase Labs Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024, and Highlights Significant Progress in its Strategic Initiatives. - Updated

Pharmaloz Manufacturing explores strategic alternatives, including potential sale. Company announces major strategic AI initiative, Project ZenQ-AI, leveraging its massive global genomics database and patented discoveries in its BE-Smart Esophageal Cancer Diagnostic Test. BE-Smart Cancer Test... Keep Reading...
ProPhase Labs Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024, and Highlights Significant Progress in its Strategic Initiatives.

ProPhase Labs Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024, and Highlights Significant Progress in its Strategic Initiatives.

Pharmaloz Manufacturing explores strategic alternatives, including potential sale. Company announces major strategic AI initiative, Project ZenQ-AI, leveraging its massive global genomics database and patented discoveries in its BE-Smart Esophageal Cancer Diagnostic Test. BE-Smart Cancer Test... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - UTWO

GoldInxs Mining Corp. Closes Initial Public Offering and Announces Listing on the TSX Venture Exchange

U92 Energy Announces Public Offering of up to $6 Million

Ni-Co Énergie annonce des résultats d'échantillons choisis à Kremer-2 titrant jusqu'à 1,21 % Ni, 0,14 % Cu et 0,10 % Co; 11 des 33 échantillons de Kremer-2 ont retourné plus de 0,5 % Ni.

Related News

gold investing

Chinese Banks Halt Retail Paper Gold Trading: Risk Mitigation or Price Discovery?

copper investing

Joe Mazumdar: Copper Stock Sweet Spots I'm Watching Now

silver investing

Shawn Khunkhun: Silver, Gold in Pre-Mania Phase, Here's What Comes Next

gold investing

Novagold to Take Full Ownership of Donlin Gold in Buyout

energy investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - UTWO

precious metals investing

GoldInxs Mining Corp. Closes Initial Public Offering and Announces Listing on the TSX Venture Exchange

energy investing

U92 Energy Announces Public Offering of up to $6 Million