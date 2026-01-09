Sylla Gold Announces Warrant Extension

Sylla Gold Announces Warrant Extension

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG,OTC:SYGCF) (OTC Pink: SYGCF) ("Sylla" or the "Company") announces that, subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company intends to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 3,200,000 common share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant"). The 3,200,000 Warrants were originally issued pursuant to a private placement offering, of 3,200,000 units in the capital of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per unit, which closed on July 23, 2024.

The Warrants were originally set to expire on January 23, 2026. Under the proposed amendment, the Company is proposing to extend the expiry date for a further 12 months to January 23, 2027 (the "Warrant Extension").

Subject to the receipt of regulatory approval, the Company will send notices of the Warrant Extension to all holders of the Warrants.

For more information, please contact:

Regan Isenor
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (902) 233-4381
Email: risenor@syllagold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279970

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sylla GoldSYG:CCTSXV:SYGPrecious Metals Investing
SYG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Sylla Gold (TSXV:SYG)

Sylla Gold

Exploring West Africa’s Underexplored Highly Prospective Gold Greenstone Belt

Exploring West Africa’s Underexplored Highly Prospective Gold Greenstone Belt Keep Reading...
Providence Gold Mines Inc. La Dama de Oro Gold & Financing Update

Providence Gold Mines Inc. La Dama de Oro Gold & Financing Update

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, January 9, 2026 TheNewswire - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-V: PHD) ("Providence" or the "Company") The Company wishes that all our shareholders have had a wonderful Holiday Season and prosperity for the New Year. With the holiday season ending, the Company is pleased... Keep Reading...
55 North Mining Secures 100% Ownership of the Last Hope Gold Project

55 North Mining Secures 100% Ownership of the Last Hope Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE:FFF,OTC:FFFNF)(FSE:6YF) ("55 North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the required property payment on its Last Hope Gold Project (the "Project"), resulting in 55 North now owning 100% of the... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Celebrates Milestone Year: Transformation to an Emerging Canadian Gold Producer

New Found Gold Celebrates Milestone Year: Transformation to an Emerging Canadian Gold Producer

New Found Gold Corp. (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE American: NFGC) ("New Found Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to highlight a transformational 2025 in which the Company has evolved from an early-stage exploration company to an emerging Canadian gold producer with a multi-asset portfolio focused on a... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Achieves Full-Year 2025 Production Guidance and Grows Cash to $41M

Heliostar Achieves Full-Year 2025 Production Guidance and Grows Cash to $41M

HIGHLIGHTS: 2025 Production of 34,098 GEOs (32,990 gold ounces and 80,527 silver ounces) Cash balance of US$41M as of December 31, 2025 Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it produced 8,459 Gold... Keep Reading...
LAURION Intersects High-Grade Gold, Silver and Zinc at Ishkoday A-Zone/McLeod/CRK Zone, Confirming Structural Continuity Along Mineralized Corridor

LAURION Intersects High-Grade Gold, Silver and Zinc at Ishkoday A-Zone/McLeod/CRK Zone, Confirming Structural Continuity Along Mineralized Corridor

(TheNewswire) Anchors to: Drill hole LBX25-095 3.50 m@ 1.40 g/t Au and 2.30% Zn (162.50 m to 166.00 m) including: 0.70 m @ 5.97 g/t Au,18.4 g/t Ag and 10.8% Zn. 4.50 m@ 2.00 g/t Au, 5.75 g/t Ag and 1.22% Zn(188.00 m to 192.50 m), including: 0.50 m @ 3.30 g/t Au,17.8 g/t Ag and 6.84% Zn (188.00 m... Keep Reading...
Imminent Gold Production and Cashflow from White Dam Project

Imminent Gold Production and Cashflow from White Dam Project

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Imminent Gold Production and Cashflow from White Dam ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Avant Brands Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

Providence Gold Mines Inc. La Dama de Oro Gold & Financing Update

Q4 & 2025 Trading Update

Related News

Lithium Investing

Top 9 Global Lithium Stocks (Updated January 2026)

rare earth investing

Japan to Test Deep-Sea Rare Earth Mining in Landmark Trials

Copper Investing

Q4 & 2025 Trading Update

Lithium Investing

Approval of up to €110m Portuguese State Grant

Energy Investing

Western Australia Opens Round 4 of the Clean Energy Future Fund

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Titanium Opportunity as North America Confronts Defense Driven Titanium Supply Chain Risks

Gold Investing

RETRANSMISSION: Blackrock Silver Closes C$15 Million Private Placement Led By a C$7 Million Investment from Eric Sprott