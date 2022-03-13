Gaming Investing News
AUSTIN, Texas , March 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonight's ninth annual South by Southwest ® Gaming Awards (SXSW ® ) celebrated the technical, artistic and design achievements of this year's best video game titles and their creators. A total of 40 unique games were in contention for honors in 12 categories — see the winners below. (A complete list of nominees/winners is available here ).

The virtual award ceremony was co-hosted by Jana Morrison ("Astrid") and Samantha Aucoin ("Lilly"), the heroic leads of Syfy's new Astrid & Lilly Save the World , and was livestreamed on the SXSW TV App, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Android TV. The ceremony was produced by Executive Producer Laurie Lockliear of Georgia -based Peach Maria Productions.

"The last two years of the pandemic have been hard for so many — the entertainment industry was among those affected, but played a key role in providing adventure and escape for all — so we couldn't be more excited to celebrate the gaming industry and its many creators through tonight's event," said Hugh Forrest , SXSW Chief Programming Officer. "We'd like to thank our production partner Peach Maria Productions, our hosts and presenters; and all of you in the gaming and esports community for continuing to bring the best in creativity and innovation to this industry."

SXSW Gaming Awards Winners

VIDEO GAME OF THE YEAR

DEVELOPER

PUBLISHER

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Watch Acceptance Speech

SQUARE ENIX®

SQUARE ENIX®

INDIE GAME OF THE YEAR

DEVELOPER

PUBLISHER

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Watch Acceptance Speech

Ember Lab

Ember Lab

TABLETOP GAME OF THE YEAR

DEVELOPER

PUBLISHER

Dune: Imperium

Watch Acceptance Speech

Dire Wolf Digital

Dire Wolf Digital

VR GAME OF THE YEAR

DEVELOPER

PUBLISHER

Resident Evil 4 VR

Watch Acceptance Speech

Armature Studio

Oculus Studios

MATTHEW CRUMP CULTURAL
INNOVATION AWARD

Awarded to the game that best challenges the "norm"
of everyday gaming and offers a culturally innovative
view of a game world, character, or gameplay.

DEVELOPER

PUBLISHER

Unpacking

Watch Acceptance Speech

Witch Beam

Humble Games

EXCELLENCE IN ANIMATION, ART &
VISUAL ACHIEVEMENT

DEVELOPER

PUBLISHER

Forza Horizon 5

Watch Acceptance Speech

Playground Games

Xbox Game Studios

EXCELLENCE IN GAME DESIGN

DEVELOPER

PUBLISHER

Inscryption

Watch Acceptance Speech

Daniel Mullins Games

Devolver Digital

EXCELLENCE IN ORIGINAL SCORE

DEVELOPER

PUBLISHER

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Watch Acceptance Speech

SQUARE ENIX®

SQUARE ENIX®

EXCELLENCE IN MULTIPLAYER

DEVELOPER

PUBLISHER

It Takes Two

Watch Acceptance Speech

Hazelight

Electronic Arts

EXCELLENCE IN NARRATIVE

DEVELOPER

PUBLISHER

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Watch Acceptance Speech

SQUARE ENIX ®

SQUARE ENIX ®

EXCELLENCE IN AUDIO DESIGN

DEVELOPER

PUBLISHER

Resident Evil Village

Watch Acceptance Speech

Capcom

Capcom

EXCELLENCE IN TECHNICAL
ACHIEVEMENT

DEVELOPER

PUBLISHER

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Watch Acceptance Speech

Insomniac Games

Sony Interactive
Entertainment

About this Year's Virtual Gaming Awards
With this year's Ceremony virtual and free via SXSW's web, mobile and TV platforms, the world was able to watch live as the hosts and talent announced the 12 winners tonight. Rewatch the SXSW Gaming Awards ceremony here .

Viewers experienced an array of unique elements during the show, including an integrated animated narrative featuring a band of quirky, fast-paced NFT characters, The Gimmick s — including the vocal talents of Luke Gallows /"Sex Ferguson;" Franky Nines /"SupDuck"; Mila Kunis /"Fefe (Stoner Cat)"; and BennyDLowKey /"Deadhead" — who set on a misguided adventure to tonight's Ceremony. [Watch " The Gimmicks Road to SXSW" teaser clip HERE .] Viewers also received special access to an exclusive NFT offer through a series of classic video game tributes.This integration was produced by Web3 animation studio, Toonstar in partnership with 6th Wall , the Web3 arm of Mila Kunis' Orchard Farm Productions ( Stoner Cats ).

The evening also featured several debuts — including world premieres of trailers for the highly-anticipated video games Grit and Superior from Gala Games ; and the rocking first look at "Round One Fight," the new song/video from Tik Tok sensation and pop punk band Punk Rock Factory .

In addition, SXSW Gaming Awards partnered with charity fundraising company Omaze to provide a special promo-code offer for bonus entries when entering for the chance to win dream prizes on Omaze and support great causes via any method of entry.

Finally, the SXSW Gaming Awards, Peach Maria Productions and Scener , the leading social viewing platform for streaming services, partnered to host an Official Viewing Party of the Gaming Awards for fans and for the gaming community.

Presenters and Appearances
From sports and music, to gaming and film, this year's presenters (full list below) represented a range of talent from the overall entertainment industry. Reflecting some of the most dynamic talent, executives and storytellers, they were:

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas , SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2022 is currently taking place March 11–20, 2022. For more information, please visit sxsw.com .

SXSW 2022 is sponsored by White Claw, Blockchain Creative Labs, Porsche, and The Austin Chronicle.

Peach Maria Productions media contact :
David Gardner
david@tadpolecomm.net | 310.291.1156

SXSW media contact:
Brett Cannon
press@sxsw.com | 512.467.7979

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sxsw-gaming-awards-announces-winners-including-games-of-the-year-excellence-awards-and-matthew-crump-cultural-innovation-award-301501336.html

SOURCE South by Southwest

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

