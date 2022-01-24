Gaming Investing News
Ember platform strategically important as Swarmio transitions from providing white-labeled solutions to deploying a branded platform Allows major telco clients to capture and retain gaming subscribers and share in new gaming revenue streams Swarmio able to build global brand equity and aggregate player data across international gaming communities Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. a vertically integrated, end-to-end gaming ...
  • Ember platform strategically important as Swarmio transitions from providing white-labeled solutions to deploying a branded platform
  • Allows major telco clients to capture and retain gaming subscribers and share in new gaming revenue streams
  • Swarmio able to build global brand equity and aggregate player data across international gaming communities

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) ('Swarmio' or 'the Company'), a vertically integrated, end-to-end gaming and esports platform that helps telecom operators ("telcos") and game publishers engage with and monetize gamers, today announces the launch of its proprietary gamer engagement platform 'Ember'.

Ember is Swarmio's proprietary digital hub for the global gaming community, providing gamers with access to competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, a gamification and points system, an online store, gamer e-wallet, and customized digital content. Swarmio will partner with telcos to deliver Ember to their large customer bases.

Ember is strategically important as Swarmio transitions from predominantly providing white-labeled solutions to deploying a branded platform that builds global brand equity. Ember also aggregates player data across international gaming communities, data that historically has been difficult to glean in MENA, SEA and European gaming markets, allowing Swarmio the ability to optimize Ember's features.

"Ember gives telco subscribers access to a global gaming hub where they can create communities, a detail crucial for any brands targeting gamers," said Aseef Khan, VP Gaming & Esports at Swarmio. "In an environment where Over-The-Top services leverage telco infrastructure without compensating the telcos, Ember allows our telco clients to capture and retain gaming subscribers, who could be telco customers for decades to come, by consolidating a suite of services into one platform. Telcos can then meaningfully share in key new gaming revenue streams while Swarmio can build - and access insights on - global gaming communities in order to optimize gamer experiences. This, in turn, allows Swarmio to create unique, mutually beneficial relationships with telcos. There has already been significant interest in Ember from partners across multiple territories as they seek to engage and grow gamer subscribers."

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio is a technology company focused on providing an end-to-end gaming and esports platform for telcos to monetize their subscribers. Using its patented edge computing technology, Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched its solution allowing their subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content.

For more information please visit:
Swarmio Investor Website ( https://swarmio.media/investors )
Swarmio on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/swarmiomedia )
Swarmio on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/SwarmioMedia )

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: statements about the Company's growth, the Company's ability to capitalize on the major global opportunity in the gaming and esports market, anticipated benefits to the Company's partners and their customers from using the Company's products, ongoing discussions with potential new customers or partners and the possibility that such discussions may result in additional contracts or revenue for the Company, the Company's future plans, its goals and expectations, including but not limited to, the Company's continuing ability to enter into agreements to deploy its products with international telecommunications companies and game publishers and its ability to monetize these agreements through generating SaaS-based revenues are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Companies long-form prospectus dated November 10, 2021 (which can be accessed through the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ). Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/24/c8035.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00

THE COMMUNITY GET HYPED UP WITH THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF ZUKI MOBA'S BETA TEST

On January 15, 2022 the Zuki Moba team released a game Beta test for the community to experience. With this Beta test phase, Zuki Moba game has upgraded the Heroes in the game to synchronize with the blockchain platform, making the activities and transactions history transparent, flexible and cost-effective compared to the Alpha test phase. And as promised, the Zuki Moba team will launch the official version in the first quarter of 2022.

Keep reading... Show less

BGaming: crypto boom transforms iGaming industry

Growing extremely fast, the online gambling market breaks more and more records. Combined with smart crypto solutions, the industry opens up new opportunities for operators and players. Observing the expansion of the crypto space, BGaming highlights the most significant trends that influenced the iGaming industry.

Keep reading... Show less

Internet Vikings moves further into the U.S. iGaming market as they launch in Illinois

Internet Vikings has long been considered one of the top iGaming hosting service providers in Europe . They began their pivotal expansion into the U.S. in July last year. Having already established a firm position in 17 other states, their assertive and bold project to offer the finest in bespoke iGaming hosting solutions across the country is fast becoming a reality. The company has begun to see the fruits of its efforts in states like West Virginia Colorado and New Jersey where they have already attracted various clients.

Home to the iconic city of Chicago, Illinois boasts the fifth-biggest GDP in the country as well as the 6th largest population for a state. Though a latecomer to the party, it is rapidly picking up its pace as it looks to open up to various forms of online gaming, having begun with online sports betting in 2019. Seeing the radical success of online betting in the Garden State in the short time since it was legalized, has spiked a big move towards full regulation in Illinois .

Keep reading... Show less

Brand-new Dress-up Game Featuring Characters of Mr. Wasu, "Moving Paper Doll Artist," Released by KYOTOMA on January 5, 2022

KYOTOMA Inc. (hereinafter "KYOTOMA"), headquartered in Tokyo announced the release of its dress-up game "Soft & Fluffy Dolls 'YURUFUWA'" (iOS Android) on January 5, 2022 .

Overview of the game
YURUFUWA characters are drawn by a "moving paper doll artist," Mr. Wasu. He has more than 330,000 followers on Twitter and is attracting attention from fans all over the world. Game players can choose their favorite YURUFUWA characters and enjoy dressing them up in various clothes. Furthermore, when they have finished choosing characters' outfits, they can move their YURUFUWA character on the screen by swiping across the screen with a finger. It's a game that anybody can enjoy as if a "moving paper doll" were inside the game.

Keep reading... Show less
East Side Games

East Side Games Group Announces Doctor Who Mobile Game

First idle-genre mobile game inspired by the action-adventure classic. Revisit iconic moments from the series and explore original tales set in the Who-niverse.

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, has entered into a multi-year partnership with BBC Studios, for the worldwide release of a mobile title based on the Doctor Who franchise. The game will be available in 2022 on both iOS and Android.

Keep reading... Show less

Guild Esports Signs Exclusive £4.5m Sponsorship Deal with Bitstamp

Guild Esports (LSE: GILD) (OTCQB: GULDF), a global teams organisation and lifestyle brand, is pleased to welcome Bitstamp, one of the world's longest-running crypto exchanges, as the Company's exclusive Official Cryptocurrency Exchange partner with the signing of a three-year global sponsorship deal for £4.5 million.

The sponsorship will commence on 29th January 2022 . This is the largest sponsorship deal secured by Guild Esports in its history and will generate annual revenues of £1.5m over the three-year period.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×