Mr. Jeitani is the Founder and CEO of WestBridge Telecom, One of Swarmio's Strategic Telco Distribution Partners

 Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform, announces it has appointed Mr. Elie Jeitani to its Board of Directors (the "Board").

Swarmio Media Logo (CNW Group/Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.)

Mr. Jeitani is a seasoned entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry across multiple geographies including MENA, EMEA and North America . He is currently the Founder and CEO of WestBridge Telecom ("WestBridge"), a US-based wholesale provider of telecommunications products and services to telcos in the US, Asia , Africa , and the Middle East . Mr. Jeitani also has extensive experience covering operations, sales management & business development for Tier-1/NASDAQ listed companies and start-ups.

On November 15 , Swarmio announced it had signed a telco distribution agreement with WestBridge Telecom, whereby WestBridge will distribute Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform to its telco clients in the MENA region, with resulting revenues split between Swarmio, WestBridge , and participating telcos.

Mr. Jeitani commented: "I look forward to helping Vijai and his talented management team expand Swarmio's footprint into new markets, particularly in the MENA region. I believe Swarmio is uniquely positioned to engage gamers at a large scale via its Ember gaming and esports platform and to drive new and profitable revenue growth within their sizable customer bases."

Vijai Karthigesu , CEO of Swarmio Media added: "It's an honour to have Elie join our Board. As a seasoned and highly respected telecoms leader, he not only has unique insight in the fast-growing MENA region, but also a rich global telecom network which will undoubtedly benefit Swarmio as we enter into and scale within new international markets."

Upon Mr. Jeitani's appointment to the Board, the Company shall grant Mr. Jeitani the option to purchase 250,000 common shares of Swarmio pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. These options allow the holder to purchase the shares at $0.05 , subject to provisions of the Company's stock option plan. Twenty-five percent (25%) of these options will vest and be exercisable on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining seventy-five percent (75%) will vest in twelve (12) equal installments at the end of every three-month period after the first anniversary of the grant date such that each option will be fully vested on the fourth (4th) anniversary of the grant date.

About Ember by Swarmio

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF; GR: U5U) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

