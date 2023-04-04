New Drill Results Boost Cortadera’s Copper-Gold Growth Potential

Swarmio Media and etisalat by e& Launch Ramadan Promotional Campaign for Gamers in the Arena Esports Platform

Month-Long Campaign Corresponds with the Launch of New In-Game Digital Currencies Now Available in PUBG MOBILE, Valorant, and FIFA

  • etisalat by e& is the largest telecom operator in the MENA region by number of subscribers.
  • etisalat by e& rolled out Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform to its customers across the UAE under the brand name Arena Esports in November 2022 .
  • The promotional event is intended to increase user engagement and transactions inside Arena Esports during Ramadan, and coincides with the launch of several new in-game digital currencies.
  • Revenues generated from transactions made inside Arena Esports are split between Swarmio and etisalat by e&.

 Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTCQB: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform, is pleased to announce it has launched a major nation-wide promotional campaign in collaboration with its telco partner, etisalat by e&, during the month-long Ramadan holiday (the "Ramadan Campaign'').

Swarmio Media and etisalat by e& have teamed up to promote the Arena Esports platform across the UAE during Ramadan. (CNW Group/Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.)

The Ramadan Campaign is intended to encourage gamers to sign up to and play games inside the Ember platform, which was rolled out to etisalat by e& customers in the UAE under the brand name "Arena Esports" in November 2022 . Revenues generated from transactions made inside the Arena Esports platform are subject to a revenue share agreement between Swarmio and etisalat by e&.

Ramadan, which is observed in the UAE this year from March 22 nd April 20 th , is a religious holiday during which businesses and schools across the UAE typically close for a period of two weeks or more. As part of the Arena Esports Ramadan Campaign, Swarmio and etisalat are partnering with premier influencers in the region and offering multiple exclusive esports tournaments and events via top games including Valorant, PUBG MOBILE, and FIFA. Costs associated with the Ramadan Campaign will be covered by etisalat by e&.

The Ramadan Campaign complements the launch of several new in-game items and currencies now available in Arena Esports, including Riot Points (Valorant), PUBG MOBILE UC (PUBG MOBILE), and FUT Points, PS Store Credit, and XBox Store Credit (FIFA). Users can purchase these digital currencies and other in-game digital items seamlessly inside Arena Esports using credit card, direct top-up, Direct Carrier Billing (DCB), and digital e-wallet.

Swarmio CEO Vijai Karthigesu commented,"Swarmio is on a growth mission during which time we intend to encourage more gamers to engage with the Ember platform, which will ultimately drive fundamental metrics including revenue growth and margin growth. Our partner etisalat by e& is similarly focused on increasing customer engagement and retention by offering gamers a unique portal in which they can play games, gain access to exclusive events and tournaments, interact with gamers and influencers in their community, and purchase unique in-game digital items and content. The Ramadan Campaign is a synergistic promotional opportunity for both Swarmio and etisalat by e&, and we look forward to entering into further promotional campaigns in the near future."

About Ember by Swarmio

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

Ember also enables game publishers and developers to reach, engage and monetize the 2 billion gamers in Asia , Africa , the Middle East and Latin America , where credit card penetration is relatively low and access to bank accounts is limited. By partnering with telecom operators, Swarmio enables gamers to purchase Ember's exclusive services, solutions and in-game items and content using telco payment channels such as digital wallets and Direct Carrier Billing.

To learn more, visit any of Swarmio's Ember partner sites:

Globe Telecom ( Philippines ): https://globe.emberhub.gg/
Etisalat / e& (MENA): https://hub.arenaesports.ae/
Ooredoo ( Tunisia ): https://ooredoo.emberhub.gg/
SLTmobitel ( Sri Lanka ): https://esports.slt.lk/

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF; GR: U5U) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

To learn more about Swarmio Media, please visit:

Swarmio Investor Website ( https://ir.swarmio.media )
Swarmio on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/swarmiomedia )
Swarmio on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/SwarmioMedia )

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: statements about the Company's growth, the Company's ability to capitalize on the major global opportunity in the gaming and esports market, anticipated benefits to the Company's partners and their customers from using the Company's products, ongoing discussions with potential new customers or partners and the possibility that such discussions may result in additional contracts or revenue for the Company, the Company's future plans, its goals and expectations, including but not limited to, the Company's continuing ability to enter into agreements to deploy its products with international telecommunications companies and game publishers and its ability to monetize these agreements through generating SaaS-based revenues are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Companies long-form prospectus dated November 10, 2021 (which can be accessed through the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ). Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/04/c4895.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

  • Record full year revenue of $116.3M growing by 25% compared to 2021
  • Recorded Adjusted EBITDA of $7.5M in 2022
  • Launched Doctor Who: Lost in Time and Milk Farm Tycoon

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 . All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars on an IFRS basis unless otherwise indicated.

East Side Games Group Logo (CNW Group/East Side Games Group Inc.)

We were pleased with our strong finish to 2022 both with revenue and Adjusted EBITDA rebounding strongly from Q3. The launch of Star Trek : Lower Decks - The Badgey Directive ( September 2022 ), Milk Farm Tycoon ( February 2023 ) and Doctor. Who: Lost in Time ( March 2023 ) set us up for a strong 2023.

For 2023/24 we will have a tighter focus on large IP-driven games with cult-like followings, which is where we have found the most success. We will be investing in our winners as well as betting smart about what is working in the new market dynamics.  The Company anticipates launching new games based on various intellectual properties from recognized names in film, television, toys, music and sports, as it continues to build and expand its partnerships with leading studios around the world.

The strength of our GameKit platform continues to fuel our growth as we launch more successful titles using this tool set. Four of our seven unique titles have been launched in the past 18 months using this tech. Partners continue to clamour to get into this program and as the GameKit product gets more and more extensive, we will be able to embrace more of these partnerships.

"With the recent award nominations and success of our releases, in addition to a number of major IP and developer partnerships on the horizon, we expect great things for ESGG. As fans first, we're thrilled for these upcoming titles in large part because we know they'll be fun to play," says Jason Bailey , CEO of ESGG. "Moving forward, we will continue to focus on our goal of providing creators the tools to successfully deliver mobile gaming experiences that engage players every day."

Three months and year ended December 31, 2022 Highlights:

  • Q4 2022 revenue was $25.9 million .
  • For the year ended December 31, 2022 , revenue was $116.4 million , a 25% increase compared to the year ended December 31, 2021 .
  • Q4 2022 Adjusted EBITDA was $2.5 million .
  • For the full year, Adjusted EBITDA was $7.5 million .
  • $9.6M was invested in new game R&D and GameKit during 2022
  • Cash for the Company at December 31, 2022 was $5.7 million compared to $5.2 million at September 30, 2022 .
  • Cash flow from operations for 2022 was $10.0 million .
  • Daily Active Users in Q4 were 277K (Q3 2022 – 298k ). Average Revenue per Daily Active User was $1.04 (Q3 2022 - $0.94 ).
  • Launched Star Trek Lower Decks, Doctor Who, Milk Farm Tycoon and Bud Farm Munchie Match .
  • On August 11, 2022 , the Company announced its intention to buy back up to 4,076,819 shares under its NCIB. Through March 30, 2023 , the Company purchased 386,927 shares, and intends to purchase more shares under the NCIB until its expiry.
  • Truly Social Games (TSG) filed claims against the Company with respect to a membership purchase agreement and publishing agreements between the Company and TSG. The Company considers these claims to be meritless, vague, and unsubstantiated, and has filed responses and a counterclaim against TSG. The Company will defend such claims vigorously.

We note that the 2021 year end results were restated as a result of adjustments/recharacterizations made regarding external game development costs and IP payments, as well as the Company's investment in Truly Social Games.  The restatements caused net and comprehensive loss for 2021 to be restated as $2.8 million (previously $1.9 million ), but the restatements had no effect on the Company's cash or revenue for the 2021 fiscal year, and in fact improved the Company's EBITDA for that year.

Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from the consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the Financial Statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The Financial Statements and MD&A can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR and EDGAR.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. PT today. Related earnings release materials can be found on East Side Games Group website at https://eastsidegamesgroup.com/investors/financial-information/ .

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1602282&tp_key=62018c4454

Toll Free Dial-In Number:       +1 (888) 396-8049
Local Dial-In Number:             +1 (416) 764-8646
Conference ID:                         83612382

A replay will be available by dialing +1 (877) 674-7070 or +1 (416) 764-8692 and entering passcode 612382#.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: The Office: Somehow We Manage , Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Badgey Directive, Doctor Who: Lost in Time, RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon and Cheech & Chong Bud Farm .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company continues to be available under its legal name, East Side Games Group Inc., at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the proposed transactions described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

For Further Information

Media Inquiries: media@eastsidegamesgroup.com
Investor Relations: IR@eastsidegamesgroup.com
3104 – 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver BC V7X 1G4

SOURCE East Side Games Group Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/31/c2704.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

