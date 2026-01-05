"Surviving Barstool" Season 5 Uncensored - Exclusive Episode Access Window on Rumble Premium

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM), the Freedom-First technology platform, today announced that each episode of the highly anticipated 5th season of "Surviving Barstool" will stream on Rumble Premium for an exclusive window before the episode is available anywhere else. New episodes are scheduled for 2026 on dates and times yet to be determined by Barstool.

"Surviving Barstool" follows a group of well-known Barstool employees competing against each other for a large cash prize while trapped in the office. The final winner will be decided by the employees who were voted out along the way.

"Barstool continues to be one of the best, fastest-growing sports and entertainment brands on the internet, so it's natural for us at Rumble to partner with them," said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski. "We've worked with Dave Portnoy and his team before, and they are experts in creating top-level content that people really want. This is an exciting addition to our growing content offerings on Rumble Premium."

Viewers may purchase a subscription to Rumble Premium, an ad-free viewing experience with exclusive content and creator tools, to watch the exclusive previews of "Surviving Barstool."

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a Freedom-First technology platform with a mission to protect a free and open internet. The platform spans cloud, AI, and digital media, including its namesake video service, and is built on a foundation of customer independence and free speech.

Contact: press@rumble.com

ABOUT BARSTOOL SPORTS 

One of the most influential sports, lifestyle, and entertainment brands on the internet, Barstool Sports has built and fostered a loyal and engaged audience with innovative, comedic content that has wide-reaching distribution, including podcasts, video, social, live events, pay-per-view, and subscriptions. The brand currently reaches 200M fans across social media platforms and continues to grow rapidly. 

###


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

